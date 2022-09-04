ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Washington Examiner

Americans know public schools are indoctrinating their children

Americans’ trust in the public education system has been falling for years and reached an all-time low this past June. It’s not difficult to understand why: Public schools shut children out of the classroom for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic and then forced them to abide by ridiculous mask and quarantine policies for even longer. The harm caused by school closures and mandatory masking will take years to undo, and yet there has been no apology or even hint of regret from the people responsible.
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Parents avoiding woke education, enrolling children in Catholic school

Catholic schools are seeing an increase in enrollment as parents fight educational culture wars. With parents’ concerns on the rise over critical race theory, gender theory, and COVID-19 policies, the National Catholic Educational Association saw a 3.8% increase in enrollment during the 2021-2022 school year. As a new school year begins, the increase is seemingly continuing.
Vice

Parents Demanded School Check the Gender of Girl Who Beat Their Kids in Sports

The nationwide anti-trans panic overtaking schools is harming transgender kids–but not only transgender kids. Parents at one school in Utah filed a complaint and asked the school to investigate whether a girl who had beaten their daughters “by a wide margin” in competition was transgender, a representative from the state’s high school athletics association told state legislators Wednesday, according to the Deseret News and Salt Lake Tribune.
TheDailyBeast

Vice Principal Transferred for Calling 8th-Grader the N-Word, District Says

A middle school administrator in Utah who was accused in May of calling a student the N-word, indeed used the ugly racial slur, according to an internal investigation by the Granite School District. In a note to parents obtained by The Daily Beast, Bennion Junior High Principal Jacob Brown referenced the incident, which occurred as the 8th-grader joined a pro-choice demonstration, as “unfortunate.” The administrator, who was identified by KJZZ as Bennion’s vice principal, has been transferred to another school in the district, which one disappointed parent described to The Daily Beast as a non-punishment. “[W]e understand the responsibility is on our faculty and staff to improve,” Brown wrote in his message. “With these things in mind, we have charted a new course. In the coming months, you will see a more concerted effort to connect with our students and community. A sense of belonging is critical for our students to succeed in school and life.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
Fox News

Minnesota residents furious over 'anti-racist' layoff plan for White teachers: 'It's un-American'

Some Minnesota residents are furious over a school district's new "anti-racist" layoff policy, prompting one parent to call it "repugnant." "You think about the discrimination that we've faced in this country back in the fifties and sixties. It was wrong then. It's wrong now," former Republican Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Kendall Qualls told "Fox & Friends."
Daily Mail

Missouri school district reinstates corporal punishment after parents called for their kids to be spanked with a wooden paddle instead of being disciplined with suspensions

A Missouri school district has reinstated corporal punishment after parents reportedly called for their kids to be spanked with a wooden paddle, the superintendent claimed. Cassville R-IV School District, located near the Arkansas border, has implemented corporal punishment as a 'last resort' going into the 2022-23 school year. 'It shall...
Daily Mail

All-girls private school rejects a trans student, 12, because 'she's a male' - as her furious mum unleashes on the college

The furious mother of a transgender student is suing an all-girls school for denying her child a place because she was 'born a male'. Single mother of four Emma Jensen said she was excited for her two children Rylee, 13, and Harley, 12, to attend private Brisbane school Carinity Education Southside after seeing photos of their relatives in the school's foyer.
Fox News

Fox News

