LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over Weekend
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local Jamborees
LSUS Men's Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIA
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XI
High school football: Week 2 game capsules
WHERE/WHEN: Plain Dealing Stadium, 7 p.m. LAST WEEK: Plain Dealing lost to Delta Charter 54-8; Lincoln Prep def. Madison 14-6 LINCOLN PREP NOTES: Panthers have moved from District 1-1A to District 2-1A … Lincoln Prep went 7-5 last season. PLAIN DEALING NOTES: RB Tyrese Kimble rushed for 102 yards...
Sub-varsity football: Airline, Haughton split games
Airline and Haughton split freshman and JV games Tuesday at Haughton. The Vikings won the freshman game 32-6. The Bucs won the JV game 27-14. DJ Allen had a huge night for the Airline freshman team. He scored four touchdowns on runs of 61, 12, 23 and 40 yards. Jamariea...
High school football: Bossier Parish Week 1 offensive stat leaders
NOTE: Statistics provided by coaches.
Hirsch Coliseum set for upgrades
School officials say 66 students in the district made perfect scores on one or more content areas of the exam. The Dixie Youth Baseball World Series will be coming to Bossier in 2024. Dixie World Series coming to ArkLaTex. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. The series will take place at...
Haughton, September 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Airline High School football team will have a game with Haughton High School on September 06, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
After Friday game against Marshall, Michael Coleman says Longview has many assets in their arsenal
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - After Friday’s game against Marshall, Michael Coleman says Longview is showing they have many assets that are proving to be a threat on the field. “If you noticed, we didn’t say a word about Jalen Hale, one of the top receivers in the country, and we did hear about Dakaylen Reese, so that shows you they have another threat who can catch that ball, the Tatum kid, outstanding running back, you have a capable quarterback, he hasn’t hit his strides yet, but if you can win a game like this over a Marshall team, I’m not saying Marshall is going to go to the state championship, but Marshall can give you fits, if you can win like that without Mr. Hale, just imagine what you can do with both receivers on the field,” Coleman said.
Dixie Youth Baseball World Series coming to Bossier in 2024
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Tommy Chandler has confirmed the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series will be coming to Bossier in 2024. “I think it’s going to be great for everybody to come here to Bossier City, because not only the kids can have fun, but also the parents,” he said.
Dunn and Ford will be featured on SEC Network
Former Magnolia High School basketball player Derrian Ford and one of his MHS teachers, Larry Dunn, will be featured during the Extra Yard for Teachers initiative. The initiative is part of an effort by the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and the College Football Playoffs (CFP) Foundation to support teachers and to bring awareness to the importance of education.
Six NSU alumni honored as 2022 inductees into Long Purple Line
Northwestern State University will honor six alumni by inducting them into the University’s alumni hall of distinction, the Long Purple Line. The 2022 inductees are Tommy Chester and Lola Dunahoe of Natchitoches, Dr. Johnny Cox of Coushatta. Tynes Hildebrand of Shreveport, Gail Metoyer Jones of Natchez, and Carlos Treadway of London, England. The inductees will be honored at a luncheon on October 21 at 12 noon at the Natchitoches Events Center. Check in for the luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m.
66 students in Bossier achieve perfect scores on LEAP test
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Despite lost learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bossier Parish School District is holding its own in terms of the number of students earning perfect scores on the LEAP test. School officials say 66 students in the district made perfect scores on one or more...
Discussion on future of the Hirsch Coliseum to be held Wednesday, Sept. 7
A discussion about the future of Hirsch Coliseum and the Fairgrounds will be held Sept. 7 at 5:30 p.m. and is open to the public. News about improvements to the historic Hirsch will be revealed, and public input on possible future improvements to the State Fairgrounds is being sought. The first 100 attendees will be able to ice skate for free and each person who attends will get a free hot dog and drink, compliments of Shreveport Mudbugs. Sweetport Ice Cream and iArchitecture will be adding a sweet treat, a free scoop of ice cream, the State Fair will give out free fair tickets. There will be a variety of door prizes awarded to those who have registered.
SporTran halfway through trial period of new routes in south Bossier
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - SporTran is about halfway through its six month trial for the south Bossier route. The expansion started mid-June, and so far, SporTran officials say the bus service has seen steady growth over the past several months. Leslie Peck, a spokesperson for the public transit system, says ridership grew 50% from June to July, and doubled from June to August.
LA 154 Near Lake Bistineau Dam to be Closed For Months
Having a son who recently moved to Elm Grove on Louisiana Highway 154 near the Lake Bistineau Dam, I can personally attest to the fact that this announcement is going to affect a lot of motorists. I didn't realize just how many people travel LA 154 between Ringgold and Elm...
Legendary New Orleans Restaurant Opening Location in Bossier City
Soon, you'll be able to get a taste of New Orleans right here in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA!. I'll never forget my one and only time dining at Drago's in New Orleans. Before setting sail on a cruise from the Port of New Orleans back in 2016, some friends of ours insisted we had to try Drago's if we hadn't had it before. That's how I found myself at the famous eatery, Drago's Hilton New Orleans. Drago's specialty is charbroiled oysters and now their bringing them to Margaritaville in Bossier City.
LSU Shreveport Offers John C. Maxwell Leadership Courses for Fall 2022
LSUS Continuing Education is offering John C. Maxwell one-day Leadership training courses for professionals looking to upskill or enhance in-demand leadership skills. Leadership ability determines the effectiveness and impact of your organization since it can motivate, encourage, and inspire others to do their best work. Leadership development boosts employee engagement increases an organization’s ability to handle gaps in skills and reduces turnover.
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Louisiana store on Labor Day; see where
A Livingston Parish grocery store sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million on Labor Day, according to Louisiana lottery officials. The ticket was purchased at Whitehall Grocery Hardware in Maurepas, located off Louisiana 22. The winning ticket hit 5 numbers in the latest drawing (04 07 32 55 64)...
Shreveport student named among top middle school scientists in country
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A student from Shreveport is among the top middle school scientists in the Top 300 Broadcom MASTERS, the nation’s premier STEM competition for middle school students. Maya Trutschl, an 8th grade student at Caddo Parish Middle Magnet School, was selected out of 1,807 of the...
Drago’s coming to Margaritaville in Bossier
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A new restaurant is coming to Bossier City, and it will be housed inside the Margaritaville Resort Casino. The casino posted on Facebook Wednesday, Sept. 7 that Drago’s Seafood Restaurant, known for its charbroiled oysters, is set to open its seventh location inside Margaritaville.
Bossier Parish Police Jury discuss Salvinia
Bossier Parish will team up with the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to replace a critical piece of equipment designed to help keep the boat launch at Parish Camp on Lake Bistineau free from aquatic vegetation that has been a lake-wide problem. Parish Police Jury members agreed Wednesday to...
The Bossier Night Market is this Saturday
The Bossier Night Market is Saturday September 10th 4pm-9pm at Pierre Bossier Mall! 12 FOOD TRUCKS & 175+ Vendors selling their unique wares. FREE Throws, FREE Admission, FREE Family Fun, 50,000+ Twinkling Lights, Live Music, and FREE Fireworks show at 9pm!. •Freedom Celebration, Market Goods, Unique Food, Free Samples, Shopping,...
