Betting on the Gators: Opening line revealed for Florida vs. Kentucky

Florida head coach Billy Napier. (Tim Casey/UAA Photo)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators were in unfamiliar territory as a home underdog to the No. 7 Utah Utes. They won’t be underdogs this weekend when they host No. 20 Kentucky. The Gators will be a seven-point favorite, according to the Circa Sportsbook.

Back in July, Fan Duel released early lines for the 2022 season and had the Gators as a four-point home favorite. The arrival of Anthony Richardson and the performance Florida put forth Saturday was enough to extend that early line.

Billy Napier became the first Gators head football coach to defeat a ranked opponent in his first game at the helm. Florida’s defeat of No. 7 Utah is tied for UF’s highest-ranked victory in a season opener in program history, as this is the second time that an unranked Gators team has defeated a top-ten opponent in a season opener – both were ranked No. 7.

Kentucky won its opening game 37-13 over Miami (OH). The Cats had to come back after the RedHawks sprinted out to a 7-0 lead. Kentucky’s first 30 minutes of the season left something to be desired, but they finished out the game well.

The Gators and Wildcats will kick off at 7:00 pm on September 10 from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Gators feel like they owe Kentucky

Florida went 31 years without suffering a loss to the Kentucky Wildcats but has a 2-2 record in the last four games. Credit to Mark Stoops. He took over a program that was second-fiddle to basketball and has built a culture that they recruit and play to consistently. Stoops has two 10-win seasons and more wins over Florida than his six predecessors combined.

The scenes in Lexington were legendary if you were a part of Big Blue Nation. They made you sick if you are a fan of the Gators. In four short years, Dan Mullen managed to do something Steve Spurrier, Ron Zook, Urban Meyer, Will Muschamp, and Jim McElwain never accomplished. He lost to Kentucky. Then doubled down and did it twice.

The Wildcats rushed the field following its 20-13 win in 2021, something Florida surely hasn’t forgotten.