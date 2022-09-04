ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Betting on the Gators: Opening line revealed for Florida vs. Kentucky

By Nick de la Torre
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ez64F_0hi5cuJs00
Florida head coach Billy Napier. (Tim Casey/UAA Photo)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators were in unfamiliar territory as a home underdog to the No. 7 Utah Utes. They won’t be underdogs this weekend when they host No. 20 Kentucky. The Gators will be a seven-point favorite, according to the Circa Sportsbook.

Back in July, Fan Duel released early lines for the 2022 season and had the Gators as a four-point home favorite. The arrival of Anthony Richardson and the performance Florida put forth Saturday was enough to extend that early line.

Billy Napier became the first Gators head football coach to defeat a ranked opponent in his first game at the helm. Florida’s defeat of No. 7 Utah is tied for UF’s highest-ranked victory in a season opener in program history, as this is the second time that an unranked Gators team has defeated a top-ten opponent in a season opener – both were ranked No. 7.

Kentucky won its opening game 37-13 over Miami (OH). The Cats had to come back after the RedHawks sprinted out to a 7-0 lead. Kentucky’s first 30 minutes of the season left something to be desired, but they finished out the game well.

The Gators and Wildcats will kick off at 7:00 pm on September 10 from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Gators feel like they owe Kentucky

Florida went 31 years without suffering a loss to the Kentucky Wildcats but has a 2-2 record in the last four games. Credit to Mark Stoops. He took over a program that was second-fiddle to basketball and has built a culture that they recruit and play to consistently. Stoops has two 10-win seasons and more wins over Florida than his six predecessors combined.

The scenes in Lexington were legendary if you were a part of Big Blue Nation. They made you sick if you are a fan of the Gators. In four short years, Dan Mullen managed to do something Steve Spurrier, Ron Zook, Urban Meyer, Will Muschamp, and Jim McElwain never accomplished. He lost to Kentucky. Then doubled down and did it twice.

The Wildcats rushed the field following its 20-13 win in 2021, something Florida surely hasn’t forgotten.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Key Kentucky LB will be available for Florida matchup Saturday, team says

Good news, Wildcats fans. Sixth-year senior linebacker Jordan Wright will be available to play Saturday against the Florida Gators. The top 25 matchup was going to be tough enough, Kentucky already likely down the services of All-SEC running back Chris Rodriguez. Missing Wright would have made an already challenging game that much harder.
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Roman Harper makes bold prediction for Florida-Kentucky game

Roman Harper isn’t too high on the Kentucky Wildcats’ chances against the Florida Gators on Saturday. A top 20 showdown is in the cards at Florida Field as the No. 12 Gators are set to host the No. 20 Wildcats under the lights in Gainesville. Florida, in Billy Napier’s debut, took down Utah in its season opener, while Kentucky defeated Miami of Ohio. But Harper feels that this one will go the way of the Gators.
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

CBS Sports Network panel predicts Kentucky-Florida matchup

Florida is a popular pick this week among the CBS Sports Network panel, including Aaron Taylor, Rick Neuheisel and Brian Jones, who all predicted the Gators to knock off Kentucky. They explained why after Randy Cross was the only analyst to pick Kentucky. “We’re going to see at the end...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lexington, KY
Basketball
Gainesville, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
Local
Florida Sports
Lexington, KY
Sports
City
Miami, FL
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Gainesville, FL
Basketball
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky OC optimistic about Wildcats' situation at RB amid injuries, suspensions

Kentucky’s running back corps will be quite shorthanded when it travels to Gainesville on Saturday to face Florida. The Wildcats were already set to be without Chris Rodriguez as he has been suspended for an unspecified number of games. Then, on Tuesday, reports came out that backup Ramon Jefferson had torn his ACL and could be out for the remainder of the season.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

No. 5 Kentucky men beat No. 10 Louisville on the pitch

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Battle of the Bluegrass produces some thrilling battles across all sports, and Tuesday night brought a thriller on the pitch between the Kentucky and Louisville’s men’s soccer teams. No. 5 Kentucky found an offensive surge and grabbed a 3-1 lead to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky's defense, coaches respond to Roman Harper 'soft' quote

Roman Harper told Paul Finebaum Tuesday that he thought the Florida Gators would dominate No. 20 Kentucky Saturday. “Going into the season everybody had Kentucky above Florida. I probably did too, but after one game I’m completely off of that. I’m completely off of that,” Harper said. “Florida is going to win this game, and I think they’re going to win it pretty handily too. It’s going to look dominant. I’m not trending toward a blowout, but it is in The Swamp and they do play better, they do play differently. Use me as ammo, if you need it, I’m feeding it to you right now, Kentucky Wildcats, but if you want to win this game, you’ve got to stop Florida up front. Kentucky looked a little softer, I hate using the word softer, but they were not as physical running the football.”
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Dan Mullen
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Jim Mcelwain
Person
Steve Spurrier
Person
Mark Stoops
Person
Will Muschamp
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky football: Can Kentucky beat Florida without C-Rod? We may have to find out

For decades, the question was simply could Kentucky beat Florida. But after beating the Gators in The Swamp in 2018 and in Lexington last season, Kentucky has proven itself on that front. In 2022, the question is probably going to be whether the Wildcats can beat the Gators without running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. Here’s how the situation got here.
LEXINGTON, KY
Gator Country

Gage calls the Swamp “the best atmosphere”

While the stands had a lot of top 2023 targets in attendance for Saturday’s game against Utah, there were also a lot of 2024 prospects in the Swamp. 2024 running back Stacy Gage (5-11, 200, Tampa, FL. Wharton) was in attendance on Saturday and enjoyed the crowd in the Swamp.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Florida Gators#The Circa Sportsbook#Uf#Redhawks#Wildcats
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky basketball’s new home uniforms unveiled

The Kentucky Wildcats have not been to the Final Four since 2015, which coincidentally is one of the last seasons that the checkerboard was used in moderation on the basketball uniforms. This was prior to the infamous pattern being featured very prominently on the sides of the jersey and shorts,...
LEXINGTON, KY
nationofblue.com

John Calipari says it’s time to unveil new home uniforms

After five years of the same look, John Calipari is ready to show off Kentucky’s new home basketball uniforms. Calipari hinted on social media that he plans to unveil the new uniforms on Tuesday. Is it time to bury the checkerboard uniforms or will it be more of the...
LEXINGTON, KY
Bluegrass Live

Woman caught trying to enter Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari’s home; here’s what we know

University of Kentucky police arrested a woman Tuesday for trying to enter the property of men’s basketball coach John Calipari. University spokeswoman Blair Conner said Lexington Police were called to assist university police outside of Calipari’s residence Tuesday morning. The woman, who was arrested outside the gate, was charged with trespassing and six counts of theft of credit cards from around the country.
LEXINGTON, KY
lakercountry.com

Former Laurel County/UK Great Lisa Collins to be Honored in December

South Laurel plans to honor former Laurel County/University of Kentucky basketball player Lisa Collins Dec. 10th. She passed away recently at age 59. Valerie Still, Kentucky’s all-time leading basketball scorer and Collins’ former UK teammate, is working with South Laurel coach Chris Souder to organize the event that hopefully will turn into an annual Lisa Collins Classic.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky orchard gears up for pick-your-own-apple days

VERSAILLES, Ky. — Fall is fast approaching and in Kentucky, that means pick-your-own-apple season is upon us. That was clear this weekend at Eckert’s Orchard. It’s the start of the apple harvesting season at Eckert’s Orchard in Versailles. This past weekend was pick-your-own honey crisp apple...
VERSAILLES, KY
foxlexington.com

Madison County businessman pushing for county-wide alcohol sales

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Only 10 Kentucky counties are considered completely dry, a number that has dropped over the years as attitudes and opinions change towards alcohol. But Kentucky’s laws have left several counties in a confusing gray area, including Madison County. A co-owner of Apollo Pizza,...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Woman arrested outside Coach Calipari’s home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman was arrested outside UK head coach John Calipari’s house on Tuesday, according to police. Both UK and Lexington police were called to Calipari’s house in Lexington Tuesday morning for a case of trespassing. The two agencies arrested Emily Williams outside the gate...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Rollout to begin in Lexington for new COVID-19 booster dose

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The FDA has approved a new COVID-19 booster, and UK Healthcare said it’ll be ready to serve the public when those doses roll out. “It is important that we continue to stay vigilant and continue to get vaccines and booster doses,” UK Pharmacy assistant professor Vincent Venditto said.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
68K+
Followers
68K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy