College Football odds: Point spreads released for every Week 2 game

Week 1 is in the books and Week 2 promises even more excitement and drama with some of the best teams in the nation going head to head. Vegas Insider revealed the Las Vegas odds makers’ latest point spreads for every Week 2 game on the schedule.

The headlining game of the weekend is between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas Longhorns. Both squads notched easy victories on Saturday and now, Nick Saban and his team must prepare to travel for a true non-conference road game versus former Tide coordinator Steve Sarkisian and his star QB Quinn Ewers. Vegas has Bama favored by 18 points.

After beating No. 7 Utah at home in the Swamp, the Florida Gators could receive their first ranking of the season before welcoming the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday. Despite losing last season’s matchup, the Gators are 6.5-point favorites at home in Week 2.

Baylor versus BYU is an intriguing top-25 showdown and

–Pitt could be as well, depending on the AP voters’ ballots this week.

Check out the full slate of odds for games in Week 2.

College Football Week 2 odds, per Vegas Insider:

Friday, Sept. 9

Louisville at UCF (-6)

Boise State at New Mexico (+17)

at Pitt (+4.5)

Saturday, Sept. 10

Southern Miss at Miami (-26)

North Carolina at Georgia State (+9)

South Carolina at Arkansas (-8)

Duke at Northwestern (-8)

UTSA at Army (+2.5)

Alabama at Texas (+18)

Arkansas State at Ohio State (-45)

Wake Forest at Vanderbilt (+6.5)

Missouri at Kansas State (-8.5)

Ohio at Penn State (-26.5)

South Alabama at Central Michigan (-5)

Western Michigan at Ball State (+6)

Marshall at Notre Dame (-19)

Maryland at Charlotte (+26)

App State at Texas A&M (-16.5)

Memphis at Navy (+6.5)

Washington State at Wisconsin (-17.5)

Colorado at Air Force (-14.5)

Iowa State at Iowa (-3.5)

Middle Tennessee at Colorado State (-8)

Houston at Texas Tech (-3)

UNLV at Cal (-13.5)

Akron at Michigan State (-34)

Virginia at Illinois (-3.5)

Kansas at West Virginia (-14.5)

Kentucky at Florida (-6.5)

Kent State at Oklahoma (-32)

Syracuse at UConn (+21.5)

Eastern Michigan at Louisiana (-11.5)

USC at Stanford (+10.5)

Arizona State at Oklahoma State (-12)

Georgia Southern at Nebraska (-21)

San Jose State at Auburn (-22)

Hawaii at Michigan (-48.5)

Boston College at Virginia Tech (-3)

New Mexico State at UTEP (-13)

Baylor at BYU (-2.5)

Mississippi State at Arizona (+7)

Odds updated on Sept. 4, 2020.