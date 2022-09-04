ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

College Football odds: Point spreads released for every Week 2 game

By Nikki Chavanelle
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vg8At_0hi5crfh00
James Gilbert/Getty Images

Week 1 is in the books and Week 2 promises even more excitement and drama with some of the best teams in the nation going head to head. Vegas Insider revealed the Las Vegas odds makers’ latest point spreads for every Week 2 game on the schedule.

The headlining game of the weekend is between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas Longhorns. Both squads notched easy victories on Saturday and now, Nick Saban and his team must prepare to travel for a true non-conference road game versus former Tide coordinator Steve Sarkisian and his star QB Quinn Ewers. Vegas has Bama favored by 18 points.

After beating No. 7 Utah at home in the Swamp, the Florida Gators could receive their first ranking of the season before welcoming the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday. Despite losing last season’s matchup, the Gators are 6.5-point favorites at home in Week 2.

Baylor versus BYU is an intriguing top-25 showdown and

Pitt could be as well, depending on the AP voters’ ballots this week.

Check out the full slate of odds for games in Week 2.

College Football Week 2 odds, per Vegas Insider:

Friday, Sept. 9

Louisville at UCF (-6)

Boise State at New Mexico (+17)

at Pitt (+4.5)

Saturday, Sept. 10

Southern Miss at Miami (-26)

North Carolina at Georgia State (+9)

South Carolina at Arkansas (-8)

Duke at Northwestern (-8)

UTSA at Army (+2.5)

Alabama at Texas (+18)

Arkansas State at Ohio State (-45)

Wake Forest at Vanderbilt (+6.5)

Missouri at Kansas State (-8.5)

Ohio at Penn State (-26.5)

South Alabama at Central Michigan (-5)

Western Michigan at Ball State (+6)

Marshall at Notre Dame (-19)

Maryland at Charlotte (+26)

App State at Texas A&M (-16.5)

Memphis at Navy (+6.5)

Washington State at Wisconsin (-17.5)

Colorado at Air Force (-14.5)

Iowa State at Iowa (-3.5)

Middle Tennessee at Colorado State (-8)

Houston at Texas Tech (-3)

UNLV at Cal (-13.5)

Akron at Michigan State (-34)

Virginia at Illinois (-3.5)

Kansas at West Virginia (-14.5)

Kentucky at Florida (-6.5)

Kent State at Oklahoma (-32)

Syracuse at UConn (+21.5)

Eastern Michigan at Louisiana (-11.5)

USC at Stanford (+10.5)

Arizona State at Oklahoma State (-12)

Georgia Southern at Nebraska (-21)

San Jose State at Auburn (-22)

Hawaii at Michigan (-48.5)

Boston College at Virginia Tech (-3)

New Mexico State at UTEP (-13)

Baylor at BYU (-2.5)

Mississippi State at Arizona (+7)

Odds updated on Sept. 4, 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

5-star EDGE Keon Keeley makes change to Florida visit plans

Five-star Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley EDGE Keon Keeley was set to make an official visit to Florida this weekend when the Gators host Kentucky. But On3 has learned of a change in plans. That visit will be now be an unofficial, with Keeley still expected to stay both Saturday and Sunday in Gainesville, similar to what he would do for an official visit.
GAINESVILLE, FL
On3.com

Jase McClellan gives he thoughts on two-back sets with Jahmyr Gibbs ahead of Texas matchup

Jase McClellan and Jahmyr Gibbs are dangerous apart, but together they create a special backfield that could be impossible to stop for Alabama. During a trial run against Utah State, Gibbs and McClellan both had their chances to run the ball. Gibbs carried the football nine times for 93 yards, while McClellan amassed 23 yards on five carries. While quarterback Bryce Young took care of the offense against the Aggies, the running back tandem could have a lot more on their plate this upcoming Saturday against Texas.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
State
Missouri State
State
Illinois State
State
Louisiana State
State
West Virginia State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
On3.com

Dabo Swinney contract includes larger buyout for Alabama

CLEMSON — Dabo Swinney received a new contract Thursday morning that will pay him $115 million over the next 10 years. Swinney is now behind only Nick Saban in terms of average annual salary. Alabama’s head coach makes $11.7 million per year, while Swinney’s new deal pays him an...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
On3.com

Spencer Rattler jokes about playing against former teammate Jadon Haselwood

Spencer Rattler and Jadon Haselwood may have been teammates at Oklahoma, but now the former quarterback-wide receiver duo is readying to do battle against each other. Rattler is now leading South Carolina, and he’ll be looking to defeat Haselwood’s Arkansas squad on Saturday. Still, the Gamecocks quarterback is excited to look across the field and see a player and person he spent so much time with on and off the field.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
On3.com

Bijan Robinson puts Alabama vs. Texas into perspective

After a successful Week 1 blowout of Louisiana Monroe, Texas football faces a much tougher task in Week 2 against Alabama. But star Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson is excited by the challenge and thinks he an his teammates are ready for the adversity thrown their way. Robinson said recently...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Ohio State#American Football#Qb Quinn Ewers#The Florida Gators#Ap#Boise State#Army
On3.com

Previewing Buckeyes Week Two game against Arkansas State

COLUMBUS — Ohio State is just two days away from facing Arkansas State in the second game of the season. The Buckeyes are prepping for the Red Wolves inside the Woody Hayes Athletic Center all week after taking down No. 8 Notre Dame last Saturday in the season opener. But the folks in Jonesboro aren’t going to sit around and just let the Buckeyes beat them badly without giving Ohio State its best shot.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
College
Syracuse University
Sports
Boston College
On3.com

Dan Mullen makes bold prediction on Georgia, College Football Playoff

Less than a week after sharing his SEC predictions, former Mississippi State and Florida coach Dan Mullen is back with post-Week One College Football Playoff predictions. After seeing Georgia beat Oregon 49-3 on Saturday in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, Mullen has the Bulldogs beating Ohio State for a second straight National Championship.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
68K+
Followers
68K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy