ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcata, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kymkemp.com

Six Rivers Lightning Complex Update: Perimeter Holds but Interior Burning Continues

(Ammon – 11,465 acres; Campbell – 30,037 acres) Hot temperatures are expected to persist for the next several days. Although there has been no perimeter growth across the Ammon and Campbell fires for several days, interior burning of litter and heavier ground fuels across the forest floor will continue to produce smoke. The current stable weather conditions will keep the smoke from moving out of the area, so similar conditions are expected with the smoke accumulating along the Trinity River in the morning and lifting in the late afternoon each day. Firefighters continue to patrol the perimeter of the fire, coordinating with the Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) to identify the remaining hot areas near the control lines. Wildland crews are also continue to remove hazard trees that could impact the road systems throughout the fire area.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Structure fire in greater Eureka area turns fatal

EUREKA, Calif. — A residence in the greater Eureka area caught fire over the weekend and firefighters found one man dead inside the home. According to Humboldt Bay Fire, a blaze broke out in a home on the 5100 block of Woodland Way, near Myrtle Avenue. Fire crews spent about 30 minutes extinguishing the flames. During this process, they found an adult male dead in a back bedroom.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Fire Between Scotia Mill and Hwy 101

About 4:20 p.m., multiple people called 911 reporting a fire on the southbound side of Hwy 101 near the Scotia Mill. Firefighters arrived at the scene and needed to close the southbound #2 lane to allow emergency vehicle to access the flames. Firefighters are getting a handle on the fire...
SCOTIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arcata, CA
Arcata, CA
Government
Local
California Government
kymkemp.com

Lost? Stolen? Ran Out of Juice?

About 11 this morning, someone parked this electric wheelchair on Redwood Drive in front of the Chevron gas station. It’s still there…. Some of the possible reasons for the lone scooter we’ve received include…. Was the vehicle abandoned after being stolen?. Could an intoxicated user have stumbled away?
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Rio Dell Volunteer Fire Department Hosting ‘Bands, BBQ & Brew Barn Fire’ on September 24th

This is a press release from the Rio Dell Volunteer Fire Department:. Rio Dell Volunteer Fire Department presents BANDS, BBQ & BREW Saturday September 24th. Free entry and all ages. $15 BBQ Tri Tip combo plate. Fresh made kettle corn and lots of beer choices. Music starts with DJ Bring It at 5:00. Oak Top opening at 6:30 with some blugrass/Americana and Barn Fire headlining at 8:00. This is on our new stage at the Rio Dell firemans Park, 50 W Center. If you want to see a series of free concerts like this next year come support this event and show us you want more.
RIO DELL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Control#Inlay#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Kernen Construction#Lk Wood Boulevard
kymkemp.com

Fire Personnel Respond to Smoldering at Yesterday’s Shively Incident

Firefighters are returning to the Shively Incident between the Scotia Mill and Highway 101 for a report of smoke within the burn containment lines from yesterday, August 5th. According to scanner traffic, fire personnel are requesting the CHP provide traffic control as they will need the southbound lane of Highway 101 to access the smoldering area.
SCOTIA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Six Rivers Lightning Complex reaches 73% containment

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - Containment on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex in Trinity and Humboldt counties is now 73%, according to the Six Rivers National Forest. The fires have burned 41,269 acres. Fire officials said the Ammon Fire has burned 11,465 acres and the Campbell Fire is 29,831 acres. Crews...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Large Convoy East of Alderpoint

California Department of Fish and Game vehicles were spotted staging at the Pratt pull-out along Alderpoint Road just after 7 a.m. this morning, August September 8th. Travelers and residents witnessed the convoy passing the town of Alderpoint with additional unmarked vehicles and towing a skid-steer. The last confirmed sighting was near the Cal Fire Station on Alderpoint Road near the Hoaglin Road intersection.
ALDERPOINT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
actionnewsnow.com

Redding woman dies in motorcycle crash on Highway 299

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 68-year-old Redding woman died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 299 in Trinity County on Monday, the CHP says. Officers said Sharon Thacker was riding a 2000 Honda Shadow Spirit west on Highway 299 at about 40 mph and was approaching a curve at Mile Post Marker 299 TRI 8.35.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kiem-tv.com

Residents Not Notified of Boil Water Advisory in Weott

Weott, Calif. (KIEM)- A boil water advisory was issued on the 27th of last month for the entire town of Weott. The notice was published online, but many residents were not physically notified till days after, and by that time they had already been using the unsafe water. Weott Resident,...
WEOTT, CA
kymkemp.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Hwy 299

Just after noon yesterday, a motorcycle crashed off Hwy 299 in the area of Burnt Ranch. The Trinity County Coroner responded to the scene after the rider was determined to be deceased. We should have more information today about the tragic accident. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports...
BURNT RANCH, CA
kymkemp.com

Medieval Festival of Courage Coming to Blue Lake October 1-2

This is a press release from Coastal Grove Charter School:. The Medieval Festival of Courage is coming to Blue Lake Horse Arena, 210 Chartin Road, near Perigot Park in Blue Lake, CA on October 1st and 2nd from 10am-5pm. On Saturday morning, the first 200 children will walk the village tour to meet the characters and receive special gifts.
BLUE LAKE, CA
kymkemp.com

HCDTF Arrest Redway Man with 1/2 Pound of Methamphetamine in Arcata

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On August 15th, 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) with the assistance of the...
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Stillman is Second Councilmember Bounced from Gateway Process

Newly re-elected City Councilmember Alex Stillman may not participate in decisionmaking on the Gateway Area Plan (GAP), according to a letter from California’s Fair Political Practices Commission. Stillman owns six properties that lie within 500 feet of the Gateway Area, and, ruled the FPPC, “Councilmember Stillman has a prohibitive...
ARCATA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy