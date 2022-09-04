ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers Point, NJ

Local Veterans, Here’s Where to Receive Free Dental Care in Atlantic County NJ

Two area dental practices are giving back to service men and women by offering free dental care to military veterans Saturday, October 1st. Brickworks Dental in Mays Landing and Seaview Dental Arts in Galloway will perform x-rays, exams, cleanings, fillings, root canals, and extractions at no cost to vets. All veterans are eligible with just a military I.D. or proof of service.
Your Dog Can Swim At A New Jersey Water Park

Everyone loves cute dog pictures. This weekend get all the pics you want because your dog can swim at a New Jersey Water Park. This Saturday September 10, 2022 is the PigDog Puppapalooza at Morey’s Pier in Wildwood, New Jersey. That means your dog can enjoy the Raging Waters...
Senior trips in September and December

There are two fun and festive motor-coach trips offered in September and December hosted by the Moorestown Senior group, the Evergreen Women’s Club in conjunction with the Parks and Recreation Department. The first is a trip to the landmark hotel, The Flanders Hotel in Ocean City, NJ for high tea on Sept. 13. Bus departs at 10:30 a.m. and returns at 4:15 p.m. Take a break and enjoy the beauty and luxury of this grand hotel. You’d be in good company – cartoonist Al Capp, and actors Jimmy Stewart and Grace Kelly stayed there.
Bizzaro-World Stuff Witnessed at EHT Wawa at 3:30am

When you leave for work at 3 am in the Atlantic City area, you see some weird stuff from time to time. While the Atlantic City area is technically a "24-hour town," I'm sure overnight traffic is nowhere near what it must have been like at the height of the early casino action in Atlantic City in the 1980s. It must have been crazy then.
NJ recognizes Lipman Family Farms support of local growers

NJ recognizes Lipman Family Farms support of local growers. New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas H. Fisher recently visited the Lipman Family Farms Value-Added Facility in West Deptford, and ZRH Farms, to highlight the partnership with the two companies. Lipman also supports a number of other local producers, including F&R...
7th Annual New Jersey Taco Festival

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a fun way to spend your Saturday afternoon, the 7th annual New Jersey Taco Festival is for you. The festival, held at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, will feature live music, taco contests, mariachi bands, and live wrestling shows. Tickets to this New Jersey event cost $10 and $15 at the door. Sat, Sep 10, 10 AM – 8 PM.
A Q&A with Chef Bob Hettmannsperger of Essl’s Dugout

In 2018, Bob Hettmannsperger and his wife Carey purchased Essl’s Dugout, a legendary South Jersey diner which sits along a busy stretch of the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City. At the time, Bob was working as Director of Culinary Operations for Golden Nugget Atlantic City, but before long he left that job to focus on Essl’s full time.
Hammonton Lake is well-maintained and will remain so

The Hammonton Lake Water Quality Committee is the town committee established by ordinance to investigate, monitor, and try to improve the quality of the water in Hammonton Lake. The impetus to create the committee was the finding that the town could not sufficiently meet the Atlantic County Department of Health standards for swimming in the lake.
The #1 Airbnb fall destination is a town right here in NJ

At first I thought this was impossible. The #1 most booked Airbnb location for the fall season was a town in New Jersey? Weren’t there other states more bucolic for fall foliage? Sure we have great haunted attractions at Halloween and farm fun like apple picking, but wouldn’t someplace in New England probably have more?
The Delaware Taco Festival Returns With 25 Food Trucks

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a good time in Delaware, you shouldn't miss The. Delaware Taco Festival at Tubman Garret Riverfront Park. Held on September 24 and 25, this food festival is packed with fun and excitement for the whole family. There will be carnival games, bounce houses, face painters, and more for everyone to enjoy.
5 things to know about The Pool at Harrah's

Harrah’s Resort is one of the most popular spots for nightlife in all of Atlantic City. This happening spot opened in 1980 and now, 42 years later, it is still bringing in customers daily. One of the main attractions is The Pool, a sprawling Vegas-style pool which doubles as a nightlife venue.
Sailboat stranded on N.J. beach as owner used the bathroom: report

The owner of a sailboat became stranded on a New Jersey beach Monday morning after putting it on autopilot when he needed to use the bathroom, according to an NBC10 report. Steve Strickland told the news organization he was headed to the Chesapeake Bay from Queens, New York, when he put the boat on autopilot and stepped away. But the autopilot turned off, he said.
The Genesis Show brings The Duke Tour to Levoy Theatre

As a band, Genesis has reinvented itself in so many distinct ways over the years that clear lines can be drawn between each of them, and each seems to have its own separate sect of fandom. There are those who love the group’s super commercial Phil Collins-fronted late-’80s and early- ’90s era, best known for hits like “Invisible Touch,” “Land of Confusion” and “Jesus He Knows Me,” while purists tend to prefer the original lineup, which featured Peter Gabriel as vocalist and was far more experimental and avant garde in nature. Somewhere in between are the initial years after Gabriel’s departure, which had Collins on lead vocals, but with a far less pop-driven sound.
