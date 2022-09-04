ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MetroAccess car flips; residents of D.C. neighborhood want safer roadway

By Daniel Hamburg
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — People living in the Petworth neighborhood of D.C. are fed up with drivers speeding down Rock Creek Church Road.

A WMATA spokesperson confirms that just before 8 a.m. on Saturday a MetroAccess vehicle operated by National Express hit two parked cars before flipping on its side.

It happened on Rock Creek Church Road between Varnum and Webster streets.

One customer was on board. Both they and the driver were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

Deborah Cromer, who lives right in front of where the crash happened, says she’s had seven cars hit, five of them totatled, from drivers speeding.

Saturday’s crash was her eighth car hit and she wants the D.C. Department of Transporation (DDOT) to do more.

“Everyone in the neighborhood has to get together to take care of the problem. Or at least try to get something done…We need the speed bumps, the big ones, not the little rumbles and I think that would slow down a whole lot,” Cromer said.

Right now there’s a 25 mile per hour speed limit sign painted on the ground and flex posts down the center of the road.

Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Jonah Goodman posted on Twitter that he’s spent six years arguing with DDOT to make Rock Creek Church Road safer.

He added “So what can we actually do here to slow down traffic on RCCR? First up put a three way stop at Varnum and RCCR as DDOT promised to study and neighbors have been asking for since at least 2016.”

A third tweet from Goodman said “Second move the light at Harewood that has no functional use right now to Webster and force drivers to have to stop periodically. This would make school access to Creative Minds International much safer as well as access to the H8 and 60 bus stops.”

A Metropolitan Police Department spokesman said the crash doesn’t appear to be speed related, but the driver lost control of the vehicle.

