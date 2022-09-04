ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Comments / 0

Related
LoneStar 92

Texas High School Football Player Dies After Hit During Game

Terribly sad news to pass along about a player who passed away this week. Just northwest of Amarillo is the town of Dalhart, Texas. Over the past few days, the town has been in shock after what happened during the JV football game on Thursday night. Yahir Cancino suffered a head injury in the fourth quarter of the game. Cancino would be airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock on Thursday.
DALHART, TX
CBS19

Multiple students taken to hospital for dehydration following halftime performance at East Texas high school football game

BROWNSBORO, Texas — Multiple students were hospitalized and evaluated for heat-related illnesses during Brownsboro's football game Friday night. According to Brownsboro Fire and Rescue, following the halftime show around 9 p.m., student performers and band members began to exit the field when officials were alerted of three students who were in need of medical attention for "heat exposure type symptoms."
BROWNSBORO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Spun

Jimbo Fisher On WVU Job: College Football World Reacts

Jimbo Fisher is the head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies, but if he had his way, he might not be there for the rest of his career. During a recent interview, Fisher was asked if he'd every consider being the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. Fisher, who is from Clarksburg, West Virginia, didn't exactly say no.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Mourning#Texas High School#American Football#Highschoolsports#Dalhart High School#Texas Football Life
The Spun

Nick Saban, Wife Terry Announce Major Business News

Nick Saban isn't just an all-time great college football coach, but also a luxury hotel designer it seems. The Alamite, a high-end hotel backed by Saban and his wife, Terry, is set to open its doors next week in downtown Tuscaloosa. “Terry and I are excited to be a part...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Texas Weatherman Video

A Texas weatherman trolled Longhorns fans with a brutal satirical forecast ahead of this weekend's matchup against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. "BREAKING: I know it's early, but I'm expecting a flash flood warning to go into effect at 11 AM on Saturday in Austin. A mix of longhorn sweat and tears will lead to rapidly rising water levels in DKR. Please plan accordingly! Turn Around, Don't Play Bama," Avery Tomasco of CBS Austin wrote on Twitter.
AUSTIN, TX
BBC

Sport-mad teen left in wheelchair after football game

A 14-year-old boy has been left needing a wheelchair after experiencing excruciating Achilles pain. Conrad from Stroud, Gloucestershire, used to be captain of the football team but has been a wheelchair user for a year after experiencing pain in his Achilles tendons. Doctors have diagnosed him with complex regional pain...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Death Of Former Coach, NFL Player

The college football world received unfortunate news this Tuesday. Former Kentucky head coach Guy Morriss has passed away at 71 years old. Morriss was battling Alzheimer's for a few years, per multiple reports. Before Morriss became a head coach for Kentucky, he was a seasoned veteran in the NFL. He...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Why Alabama's Band Reportedly Isn't Traveling To Texas

When the Alabama Crimson Tide face off against the Texas Longhorns this weekend, they will do so without a familiar sound coming from the stands. According to a new report, Alabama's "Million Dollar Band" won't be participating in the game this weekend. The report suggests bad seating arrangements are the reason for the decision not to travel to Austin this weekend.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Weatherman's Message For Texas Fans Is Going Viral

Ahead of Saturday's massive college football game between Alabama and Texas, one weatherman is doing what he can to fan the flames. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, CBS Austin meteorologist Avery Tomasco had a funny warning for Texas fans as the Crimson Tide come to visit. Tomasco is a Texas A&M alum and has no love for the Longhorns despite working in the heart of Burnt Orange Nation.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
608K+
Followers
74K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy