Read full article on original website
Related
Texas High School Football Player Dies After Hit During Game
Terribly sad news to pass along about a player who passed away this week. Just northwest of Amarillo is the town of Dalhart, Texas. Over the past few days, the town has been in shock after what happened during the JV football game on Thursday night. Yahir Cancino suffered a head injury in the fourth quarter of the game. Cancino would be airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock on Thursday.
Multiple students taken to hospital for dehydration following halftime performance at East Texas high school football game
BROWNSBORO, Texas — Multiple students were hospitalized and evaluated for heat-related illnesses during Brownsboro's football game Friday night. According to Brownsboro Fire and Rescue, following the halftime show around 9 p.m., student performers and band members began to exit the field when officials were alerted of three students who were in need of medical attention for "heat exposure type symptoms."
Eight local teams ranked in Dave Campbell's Texas Football rankings
The latest release of Dave Campbell's Texas Football high school football rankings had eight teams from the Texas Panhandle included in the top 10 of their respective classes. The Tascosa Rebels (2-0) stayed steady at No. 5 in the Class 5A Division I rankings following a 48-27 win over 6A Midland Legacy last Friday night.
News Channel 25
Uvalde Football player wearing 21, little brother at Robb during shooting
In tears, Justyn Rendon, 18, shares when he heard the news his little brothers survived the shooting at Robb Elementary. "My mom had texted me that she was able to get in touch with him and I just felt so relieved," said Justyn. It was some relief for the young...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama football coach on leave after video shows him punching player in locker room
A first-year Alabama high school football coach was placed on leave after a video surfaced that appeared to show a man striking a player in a locker room, news outlets reported. Blount High School coach Josh Harris was placed on administrative leave during an investigation into the video, which circulated...
Bastrop Rams’ guard becomes the first female football player in school history
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In the 2022 football season, Bastrop High School’s football team made history with their junior offensive guard, Zakejaia Wilson, becoming the first female football player in school history. On September 9, 2022, the Rams will face Delhi Charter at 7 PM in Delhi, La.
Scott Frost Announces Notable Change: College Football World Reacts
Scott Frost has announced a notable change for the Huskers moving forward. Following the Week 1 victory against North Dakota, Frost revealed that he's changing things up at practice. Frost will be going 1s vs. 1s more at practice, to give the defense a better look at more talent. "Scott...
Jimbo Fisher On WVU Job: College Football World Reacts
Jimbo Fisher is the head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies, but if he had his way, he might not be there for the rest of his career. During a recent interview, Fisher was asked if he'd every consider being the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. Fisher, who is from Clarksburg, West Virginia, didn't exactly say no.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nick Saban, Wife Terry Announce Major Business News
Nick Saban isn't just an all-time great college football coach, but also a luxury hotel designer it seems. The Alamite, a high-end hotel backed by Saban and his wife, Terry, is set to open its doors next week in downtown Tuscaloosa. “Terry and I are excited to be a part...
College Football World Reacts To Texas Weatherman Video
A Texas weatherman trolled Longhorns fans with a brutal satirical forecast ahead of this weekend's matchup against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. "BREAKING: I know it's early, but I'm expecting a flash flood warning to go into effect at 11 AM on Saturday in Austin. A mix of longhorn sweat and tears will lead to rapidly rising water levels in DKR. Please plan accordingly! Turn Around, Don't Play Bama," Avery Tomasco of CBS Austin wrote on Twitter.
BBC
Sport-mad teen left in wheelchair after football game
A 14-year-old boy has been left needing a wheelchair after experiencing excruciating Achilles pain. Conrad from Stroud, Gloucestershire, used to be captain of the football team but has been a wheelchair user for a year after experiencing pain in his Achilles tendons. Doctors have diagnosed him with complex regional pain...
Football World Reacts To Death Of Former Coach, NFL Player
The college football world received unfortunate news this Tuesday. Former Kentucky head coach Guy Morriss has passed away at 71 years old. Morriss was battling Alzheimer's for a few years, per multiple reports. Before Morriss became a head coach for Kentucky, he was a seasoned veteran in the NFL. He...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LeBron James’ Son, Bronny, Posts Photos From Ohio State Official Visit
James and his parents were on hand for the football team's 21-10 win over Notre Dame on Saturday.
College Football World Reacts To Controversial Alabama Band News
Alabama's "Million Dollar Band" will not be making the trip to Austin for Saturday's game against Texas. The reason for their absence. The group is not happy with its reported seating arrangements in the upper deck of DKR Texas Memorial Stadium. "A former member of the Million Dollar Band has...
Former College Football Head Coach Has Reportedly Died At 71
It's being reported this Tuesday that former Kentucky head coach Guy Morriss has passed away. He was 71 years old. Morriss played at TCU from 1969-1972 before taking his talents to the NFL. The offensive lineman went on to spend roughly a decade with the Philadelphia Eagles. Once Morriss' playing...
Why Alabama's Band Reportedly Isn't Traveling To Texas
When the Alabama Crimson Tide face off against the Texas Longhorns this weekend, they will do so without a familiar sound coming from the stands. According to a new report, Alabama's "Million Dollar Band" won't be participating in the game this weekend. The report suggests bad seating arrangements are the reason for the decision not to travel to Austin this weekend.
Hays High School volleyball team speaks up about alleged racist incident
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays High School volleyball team is speaking out after several players allegedly faced racist taunting during a match at Canyon High School in New Braunfels last week. KVUE's sister station KENS 5 initially reported that a mother said students in the front row of...
#YahirStrong: School districts mourn Dalhart JV football player
After the death of Yahir Cancino, a player on the Dalhart Wolves Junior Varsity football team, local school district social media pages were awash in purple.
Football World Reacts To What Nick Saban Said About 'Horns Down'
During Wednesday's press conference, Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked if he addressed his team about the "Horns Down" gesture before its showdown with Texas. The Big 12 made it known during the offseason that players will be penalized for directing the "Horns Down" gesture towards a Texas player.
Look: Weatherman's Message For Texas Fans Is Going Viral
Ahead of Saturday's massive college football game between Alabama and Texas, one weatherman is doing what he can to fan the flames. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, CBS Austin meteorologist Avery Tomasco had a funny warning for Texas fans as the Crimson Tide come to visit. Tomasco is a Texas A&M alum and has no love for the Longhorns despite working in the heart of Burnt Orange Nation.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
608K+
Followers
74K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0