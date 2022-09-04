WATCH: Taylor Hawkins’ Son Performs Emotional ‘My Hero’ With Foo Fighters During Tribute Concert

On Saturday, the concert event of the year paid tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. The performance was at Wembley Stadium in London, and everyone was there. It was such a special moment that Wolfgang Van Halen defied his precedence and covered Van Halen songs with an ensemble. He took care of his father, Eddie’s, guitar part, as Justin Hawkins handled vocals, Dave Grohl took on the bass and Josh Freese sat behind the kit. The quartet did versions of “On Fire” and “Hot for Teacher.”

But Wolfgang Van Halen wasn’t the only one paying tribute to his father on Saturday.

Shane Hawkins, just 16-years-old, played his dad’s drums on the Foo Fighters classic “My Hero.” Check out the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P2KnD7sfpoA

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Foo Fighters ft. Shane Hawkins Perform "My Hero" | MTV (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P2KnD7sfpoA)

Foo Fighters rotated in a lot of drummers throughout the evening. Josh Freese, Travis Barker, Rufus Taylor, Nandi Bushell, Omar Hakim and a lot more. But it was Taylor Hawkins’s son that stole the show.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we have one more drummer that’s going to come up and play with us,” Dave Grohl announced. “And let me tell you, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone hit the drums as hard as this person. But beyond that, he’s a member of our family.”

“And he needs to be here tonight with all of us,” Grohl continued. “I think it makes sens that he’s going to come up and play with us tonight. Ladies and gentlemen, would you please welcome Mr. Shane Hawkins on the drums.”

The evening featured a lot of drummers. It seemed as if the band didn’t want any speculation about who might fill the spot henceforth. Maybe that’ll be Shane. He certainly made his father proud.

Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Features Tons of Guests

Paul McCartney wasn’t even on the guest list, but he showed up anyway. Sir Paul performed “Oh! Darling!” He was backed by Chrissie Hynde of the Pretenders and the Foo Fighters, and it was the first time that he’s performed the Beatles classic live. It was an emotional experience for Dave Grohl, as he continue to mourn the passing of his friend and band mate of over 20 years.

The entire performance will be available via Video on Demand on September 5. It also featured appearances from Nile Rodgers, Stewart Copeland, Kesha and more. Stevie Nicks joined via video message. Another event will be held at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on September 27. There’s another sprawling guest list for that one, but there’s no word yet on television for the event.

Taylor Hawkins died in March while the band was touring overseas. He was revered by musicians across all genres. These tribute concerts have been months in the making. The Foo Fighters drummer was 50-years-old.