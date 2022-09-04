ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Spider-Man' re-release tops North American box office again

By Karen Butler
UPI News
 4 days ago
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Superhero epic Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is back in theaters months after its initial release, is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

The film, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, earned an additional $6 million Friday through Sunday. It has now grossed $812.3 million in North America.

Coming in at No. 2 with $5.5 million is Top Gun: Maverick, followed by DC League of Super-Pets at No. 3 with $5.45 million, Bullet Train at No. 4 with $6.8 million and The Invitation at No. 5 with $5.4 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Beast at No. 6 with $3.6 million, Minions: The Rise of Gru at No. 7 with $3.1 million, Thor: Love and Thunder at No. 8 with $2.45 million, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero at No. 9 with $2.4 million and Jaws at No. 10 with $2.3 million.

This weekend's Top 10 earned about $40.98 million, compared to last weekend's Top 10, which scored about $4.41 million when The Invitation was No. 1.

Many theaters in the United States offered $3 tickets for Saturday's screenings of all movies in honor of National Cinema Day.

