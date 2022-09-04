ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian firefighters rescue kitten from burning building

 4 days ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian firefighters known for rescuing people from buildings hit by shelling in more than six months of war turned their attention over the weekend to a furry victim — a gray-and-white kitten.

The rescuers, wearing full firefighting gear, battled raging flames and smoke to pull the kitten out from under a metal chair in the rubble of a large wooden hotel-restaurant complex hit by a rocket in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, the country's emergency services said Sunday on Facebook.

Video showed the firefighters petting and cuddling the feline as they carried it to safety.

“We found a beauty,” one of the firefighters said as the kitten wiggled around in a colleague's arms.

Ukraine's emergency services said the kitten's paw needed medical attention.

“Heroes of our time,” the emergency services proclaimed of the firefighters. "They protect, work, save, treat ... And we wish the cat a speedy recovery.”

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

