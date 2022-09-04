Heavy rain and flooding continues to be the storyline as wrap up the holiday weekend. Light rain is moving back in this morning. We expect an increase in heavy downpours and a few thunderstorms later this afternoon. After the heavy rain we saw this weekend, it will not take much more rain today to cause additional flooding issues. North Alabama is under a Flood Watch until 7 PM tonight given this continued flooding threat. If you encounter any flooded areas today or tonight, turn around and don't drown! The area of greatest concern will be northeast Alabama. Some locations in Sand Mountain (Guntersville in particular) saw over 6 inches of rain Sunday!

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO