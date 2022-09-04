Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Traffic warning Highway 33 and Aurora Road due to accident in Town of West Bend, WI
September 7, 2022 – Town of West Bend, WI – Motorists headed westbound on Highway 33 up the hill towards Allenton may want to slow down as emergency crews are at the intersection at Aurora Road cleaning up an accident in the westbound lane. The Allenton Fire Department...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Follow up on Highway 33 and Aurora Road crash in Town of Addison, WI
September 8, 2022 – Town of Addison, WI – More details being released on a two-vehicle crash at the top of the hill on Highway 33 at Aurora Road. The accident occurred around 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 7, 2022. For motorists head west, the sun is definitely a...
Fox11online.com
De Pere traffic detour set for railroad bridge repair
DE PERE (WLUK) -- Drivers are asked to avoid an area of Main Avenue in De Pere if possible after a truck struck the railroad bridge. Canadian National crews will be working to repair the railroad bridge over Main Avenue near North 7th Street and Fort Howard Avenue Thursday afternoon.
seehafernews.com
A Lane Closure in Manitowoc To Impact Thursday Morning Traffic
The City of Manitowoc informs motorists that Washington Street between South 24th and 25th Street is scheduled to have lane closures beginning at approximately 7 a.m. Thursday morning. For the replacement of lead water service pipes. Outer lanes in both directions will be closed to traffic and all traffic required...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whbl.com
Woman Arrested in DUI Rollover Crash
An early morning drive didn’t end well for one person on Wednesday. Emergency crews had to be called out at around 3:35 a.m. with reports of a rollover crash in the Town of Lima. Sheboygan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of Miley Road and County Highway “I”...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Traffic warning Highway 33 and Aurora Road
September 7, 2022 – Town of West Bend, WI – Motorists headed westbound on Highway 33 up the hill towards Allenton may want to slow down as emergency crews are at the intersection at Aurora Road cleaning up an accident in the westbound lane. The Allenton Fire Department...
WISN
I-41 work zone frustrates drivers
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — It's one of the most heavily-traveled freeways in Wisconsin, but a string of recent crashes in the Interstate 41 work zone in Wauwatosa has put a spotlight on the concerns of some drivers who travel that road each day. A tractor-trailer spilled a load of steel...
seehafernews.com
Another Car Stolen in Sheboygan, May be Part of a Nationwide Trend
The Sheboygan Police Department is investigating a car theft in the city, but it may actually be a part of a nationwide trend. This is a situation that is reportedly stemming from a YouTuber who is posting videos about how to steal different types of cars. This is a problem...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Multiple cars involved in crash on Green Bay’s west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Several vehicles were involved in a crash in Green Bay on Tuesday and Wisconsin responders are dealing with the aftermath. Local 5 has crew at the scene, which is near 9th Street and Wirtz Avenue in Green Bay. Authorities have not confirmed yet if...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Busy Pewaukee intersection gets redesign; neighbors concerned
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - People living near a busy intersection in Pewaukee say things are about to get much worse. There is a plan to control traffic, but neighbors are saying, "no way." Sue Buth lives near County Highway F and Lindsay Road in Pewaukee. "That intersection is really dangerous," Buth...
whbl.com
Sheboygan, Other Car Thefts Appear Part of a Trend
Sheboygan Police are investigating another car theft in the City. Sergeant Joel Kuzynsky says that both Sheboygan and Manitowoc are both dealing with nationwide trend, which is being made popular by a Youtuber who is telling people how to steal certain types of vehicles. The vehicle stolen early yesterday morning was an easy target, though, as the car was unlocked with the keys left inside. Kuzynski says it’s hard to catch a car thief in the act, and the best way to prevent these vehicle thefts is by changing vehicle owners’ behaviors. He’s advising people to never leave your car keys in your parked car whether away or at home, and don’t leave valuables inside. Lock your car when unattended, and if you must have valuable items with you, don’t leave them in plain sight.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Name released following fatal crash in Campbellsport, WI | By Sgt. Andrew Kohlmann
Initial investigation indicates a pickup truck was traveling westbound on Main Street when the vehicle struck an unoccupied, legally parked, pickup truck on the north side of the road. When the two vehicles collided, the striking vehicle overturned came to rest on its driver’s side. The driver and sole occupant...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes have reopened on WIS 32 in Sheboygan Falls after a crash
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 32 in Sheboygan Falls. Authorities say that all lanes have now been reopened. The crash took just under an hour to clear. Original Story: All lanes blocked...
wearegreenbay.com
Northeast Wisconsin officers warn of vehicle entries, report one stolen
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Two police departments in northeast Wisconsin are warning residents to watch out for vehicle break-ins as several happen within a short period of time. According to the Plymouth Police Department in Sheboygan County, officers are investigating ‘vehicle entries’ that started at 4:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha pursuit, gun thrown on I-94, 2 from Milwaukee charged
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two Milwaukee men face charges in connection with a 100 mph pursuit that involved a pistol being thrown from the car on I-94 in Waukesha County Aug. 21. According to prosecutors, the driver told investigators he didn't stop because he was "afraid of what police would do because of things seen on the internet and thought if he got to Milwaukee, he would feel safer."
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Following study Washington County to determine speed reduction by Ackerman’s Grove Park
Washington County, WI – The Hwy Z and Pleasant Valley Road Speed Study County Traffic Safety Commission (TSC) will meet on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 9 a.m. at the Vehicle Maintenance and Storage Facility, Room 111 (Lower Conference Rm), 900 Lang Street, West Bend WI. As a follow-up...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Horicon man to appear in Washington County Circuit Court September 7, 2022 on charges in fatal crash
September 6, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Charges have been filed against a 31-year-old Horicon man in connection with a fatal crash June 28, 2022, involving a woman from Mayville and her child. According to the investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office the multi-vehicle accident that...
whbl.com
Vehicles Entered in Plymouth Overnight
Police in Plymouth are asking residents to check their vehicles. Reports of several vehicle entries started arriving at the desk at 4:20 this morning. Whoever entered went through the vehicles but it’s not yet known if, or how many, items were taken. Lieutenant Kari Beckford, who is leading the...
whby.com
2 men found dead in Appleton home
APPLETON, Wis. — Appleton police are investigating the deaths of two men whose bodies were found in a home in the 900 block of N. Richmond Street. The bodies were discovered Monday morning. The men have not been identified, and a cause of death has not been released. Police...
wearegreenbay.com
Escaped Brown County inmate captured, incident under investigation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The escaped Brown County Jail inmate who broke out on Labor Day was arrested Tuesday evening. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Dietrich was taken into custody on September 6 around 11:45 p.m. Officials said that Dietrich was not cooperative and a K9 was used to help apprehend him.
Comments / 0