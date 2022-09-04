ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan Falls, WI

Fox11online.com

De Pere traffic detour set for railroad bridge repair

DE PERE (WLUK) -- Drivers are asked to avoid an area of Main Avenue in De Pere if possible after a truck struck the railroad bridge. Canadian National crews will be working to repair the railroad bridge over Main Avenue near North 7th Street and Fort Howard Avenue Thursday afternoon.
DE PERE, WI
seehafernews.com

A Lane Closure in Manitowoc To Impact Thursday Morning Traffic

The City of Manitowoc informs motorists that Washington Street between South 24th and 25th Street is scheduled to have lane closures beginning at approximately 7 a.m. Thursday morning. For the replacement of lead water service pipes. Outer lanes in both directions will be closed to traffic and all traffic required...
MANITOWOC, WI
Sheboygan Falls, WI
Sheboygan Falls, WI
Sheboygan, WI
whbl.com

Woman Arrested in DUI Rollover Crash

An early morning drive didn’t end well for one person on Wednesday. Emergency crews had to be called out at around 3:35 a.m. with reports of a rollover crash in the Town of Lima. Sheboygan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of Miley Road and County Highway “I”...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Traffic warning Highway 33 and Aurora Road

September 7, 2022 – Town of West Bend, WI – Motorists headed westbound on Highway 33 up the hill towards Allenton may want to slow down as emergency crews are at the intersection at Aurora Road cleaning up an accident in the westbound lane. The Allenton Fire Department...
WEST BEND, WI
WISN

I-41 work zone frustrates drivers

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — It's one of the most heavily-traveled freeways in Wisconsin, but a string of recent crashes in the Interstate 41 work zone in Wauwatosa has put a spotlight on the concerns of some drivers who travel that road each day. A tractor-trailer spilled a load of steel...
WAUWATOSA, WI
seehafernews.com

Another Car Stolen in Sheboygan, May be Part of a Nationwide Trend

The Sheboygan Police Department is investigating a car theft in the city, but it may actually be a part of a nationwide trend. This is a situation that is reportedly stemming from a YouTuber who is posting videos about how to steal different types of cars. This is a problem...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Multiple cars involved in crash on Green Bay’s west side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Several vehicles were involved in a crash in Green Bay on Tuesday and Wisconsin responders are dealing with the aftermath. Local 5 has crew at the scene, which is near 9th Street and Wirtz Avenue in Green Bay. Authorities have not confirmed yet if...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Busy Pewaukee intersection gets redesign; neighbors concerned

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - People living near a busy intersection in Pewaukee say things are about to get much worse. There is a plan to control traffic, but neighbors are saying, "no way." Sue Buth lives near County Highway F and Lindsay Road in Pewaukee. "That intersection is really dangerous," Buth...
PEWAUKEE, WI
whbl.com

Sheboygan, Other Car Thefts Appear Part of a Trend

Sheboygan Police are investigating another car theft in the City. Sergeant Joel Kuzynsky says that both Sheboygan and Manitowoc are both dealing with nationwide trend, which is being made popular by a Youtuber who is telling people how to steal certain types of vehicles. The vehicle stolen early yesterday morning was an easy target, though, as the car was unlocked with the keys left inside. Kuzynski says it’s hard to catch a car thief in the act, and the best way to prevent these vehicle thefts is by changing vehicle owners’ behaviors. He’s advising people to never leave your car keys in your parked car whether away or at home, and don’t leave valuables inside. Lock your car when unattended, and if you must have valuable items with you, don’t leave them in plain sight.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Northeast Wisconsin officers warn of vehicle entries, report one stolen

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Two police departments in northeast Wisconsin are warning residents to watch out for vehicle break-ins as several happen within a short period of time. According to the Plymouth Police Department in Sheboygan County, officers are investigating ‘vehicle entries’ that started at 4:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha pursuit, gun thrown on I-94, 2 from Milwaukee charged

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two Milwaukee men face charges in connection with a 100 mph pursuit that involved a pistol being thrown from the car on I-94 in Waukesha County Aug. 21. According to prosecutors, the driver told investigators he didn't stop because he was "afraid of what police would do because of things seen on the internet and thought if he got to Milwaukee, he would feel safer."
MILWAUKEE, WI
whbl.com

Vehicles Entered in Plymouth Overnight

Police in Plymouth are asking residents to check their vehicles. Reports of several vehicle entries started arriving at the desk at 4:20 this morning. Whoever entered went through the vehicles but it’s not yet known if, or how many, items were taken. Lieutenant Kari Beckford, who is leading the...
PLYMOUTH, WI
whby.com

2 men found dead in Appleton home

APPLETON, Wis. — Appleton police are investigating the deaths of two men whose bodies were found in a home in the 900 block of N. Richmond Street. The bodies were discovered Monday morning. The men have not been identified, and a cause of death has not been released. Police...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Escaped Brown County inmate captured, incident under investigation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The escaped Brown County Jail inmate who broke out on Labor Day was arrested Tuesday evening. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Dietrich was taken into custody on September 6 around 11:45 p.m. Officials said that Dietrich was not cooperative and a K9 was used to help apprehend him.
BROWN COUNTY, WI

