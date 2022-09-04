Watch: Triston Casas records an infield single for first MLB hit, practices earthing prior to debut

Casas is the second-ranked prospect in the Red Sox' system.

Triston Casas flew out to right in his first MLB at-bat. Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Many players dream that their first hit in the majors will be a home run or a dramatic hit in the clutch.

Triston Casas’s first MLB hit was far from either.

In his third at-bat of his MLB debut, Casas had a chance to extend the Red Sox’ lead to 6-2 with a base hit in the fifth inning because Trevor Story was at second base. Casas got the base knock, but it was dribbler toward short. Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien ran to make a play on the ball, stopping it from rolling into left field. However, by the time Semien got his hand on the ball, Casas was on his way to his first big league hit.

The Red Sox weren’t able to do anything with runners at first and second with no outs. Rob Refnsyder hit a sharp liner to Rangers shortstop Corey Seager in the next at-bat, allowing him to double up Story at second. Franchy Cordero struck out in the ensuing at-bat to end the inning.

Casas made solid contact in his first at-bat. He recorded a 337-foot flyout to right in the first inning. Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia had to make a running play in order to catch the ball before it would’ve likely bounced into the stands for a ground rule double.

Casas grounded into a fielder’s choice in his next at-bat.

The base hit might not be the most memorable thing Casas did in his MLB debut. Prior to Sunday’s game, the first baseman laid shirtless in right field and appeared to be earthing — a practice of coming in physical contact with Earth.

“Are you [expletive] kidding me?” an unnamed Red Sox player said when they saw Casas, according to the Boston Sports Journal’s Sean McAdam.

Casas is the Red Sox’ second-ranked prospect and is viewed as one of the best first basemen prospects in baseball. MLB.com ranked Casas as the 26th overall prospect in its latest rankings.