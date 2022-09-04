Mobile mammography to make 5 stops

Five stops are planned for the week by Mercy Health’s mobile mammography as it travels throughout the region.

The visits are set for Tuesday at Mercy Health-Perrysburg Primary Care and Walk-in, 1103 Village Square; Wednesday at Mercy Health-Point Shoreland Family Medicine, 2755 Shoreland Ave., Toledo; Thursday at Mercy Health-Swanton Primary Care, 22 Turtle Creek Drive, Swanton, Friday at Mercy Health-Jefferson Family Medicine, 2200 Jefferson Ave., Toledo; and Saturday at Unity Health & Resource Fair, 1201 S. Byrne Rd., Toledo.

Screenings at the Mercy Health Mobile Mammography unit are by appointment only. Call 833-626-6826 to schedule a screening on the mobile unit.

Those who are uninsured or underinsured such as having high deductibles, financial need-based assistance programs are available. If eligible, they may qualify for a no-cost mammogram. Call 419-696-5839 for more information.

To view the full list of dates and locations, visit mercy.com/toledomobilemamm .