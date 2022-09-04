ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Bird, ID

Comments / 0

Related
KLEWTV

Double Creek Fire near Joseph, OR grows to nearly 60K acres

Fire officials announced that there will be a community meeting to discuss the Double Creek, Sturgill, Nebo, and Goat Mountain 2 Fires on Thursday, September 8 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Joseph Event Center (102 E First, Joseph, OR) and will also be streamed live on Facebook.
JOSEPH, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
White Bird, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
elkhornmediagroup.com

Highway closure in Wallowa County due to Double Creek Fire

WALLOWA COUNTY – Inormation from ODOT: East. Ore.: OR Highway 350 (Little Sheep Creek Highway) in Wallowa County is closed between milepost 6 (six miles east of Joseph) and milepost 29, where the highway ends. Crews are battling the Double Creek Fire in the area that has resulted in some evacuations. Local traffic will be allowed, but residents should check with Oregon State Police for evacuation details.
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
Post Register

Idaho County Sheriff calls for 'go' evacuations for Williams Creek Fire

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho County Sheriff's Office has called for level three evacuations (go) in the area near Orogrande following increased fire conditions. The 5,100-acre fire is located near Wildhorse Lake in the Gospel Hump Wildnerness area. It was caused by lightning on Aug. 29. "Ground and...
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Jones creek and double creek fires

LEWISTON, Id. — Multiple agencies are responding to a 2,000-acre fire called the Jones Fire, around the Jones Creek area, about 50 miles southwest of Lewiston. Although mostly grass is burning, the area is rugged, making it hard for crews to access. Helicopters have dropped water and air tankers...
LEWISTON, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#Acre#The U S Forest Service#The Jones Creek Fire
Idaho State Journal

Electric vehicle charging ports added to 12 Idaho locations with EV program funding

Originally published Sept. 5 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Funding to add electric vehicle charging infrastructure to 12 locations in Idaho was awarded through the state’s Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Program, according to a press release from the Office of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality. Money from the program, which totals $2.6 million and ended in July, will provide funding for publicly available electric vehicle charging equipment along Idaho’s major highways and freeways, creating a greater network of charging services for the public,...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Man drowns after kayaking accident

A 68-year-old Lewiston man drowned in the Salmon River following a kayaking accident, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday. Kenneth Ledgerwood had been kayaking on the Salmon River near Twin Bridges when he was reported missing about 6 p.m. Saturday. He had been seen earlier in the day wearing a black and gray lifejacket, and his kayak was located upside down, but Ledgerwood was nowhere around it. Searchers looked for 45 minutes but were unable to find him, the report said. About 6:20 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a call about a body being found at the Campbell boat ramp near milepost 218 on U.S. Highway 95. The body was identified as Ledgerwood. His family was notified, the sheriff’s office said.
LEWISTON, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHQ Right Now

Lewiston man drowns in Salmon River

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho. - A Lewiston man has drowned in the Salmon River, according to a Facebook post by the Idaho County Sheriff's Office (ICSO). ICSO received a call about a missing kayaker, 68-year-old Kenneth Ledgerwood, at 6 p.m. on Sept. 3 At 6:20 p.m., ICSO received a call that a body matching Ledgerwood's description was discovered by the Campbell boat ramp.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Nez Perce County Approves 2023 Budget With 0% Property Tax Increase

LEWISTON - The Nez Perce County Commission voted unanimously to approve the 2023 county budget totalling just over $58 million on Tuesday night. This approval comes with a 0% property tax increase. The levy rate was able to remain stable due to county population growth, increased property values and a portion of the State of Idaho budget surplus being allocated for county road projects.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy