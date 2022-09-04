Read full article on original website
Related
New Closures Issued for Multiple Fires Burning on Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Due to Increased Fire Activity
KAMIAH - On the afternoon of Wednesday, September 7, the U.S. Forest Service provided their daily update on the numerous fires burning on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. According to the FS, new closures have been issued on multiple fires due to increased activity. All of the latest information on...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Level 1 - 'Ready' Evacuation Notice Issued for Getta Creek and Deer Creek Areas Due to Jones Creek Fire
RIGGINS - On Wednesday, the Idaho County Sheriff's Office has issued a LEVEL 1 - "Ready" Evacuation Notice for the Getta Creek and Deer Creek areas due to the Jones Creek Fire burning approximately 21 miles northwest of Riggins, ID. According to the latest update from the U.S. Forest Service,...
KLEWTV
Double Creek Fire near Joseph, OR grows to nearly 60K acres
Fire officials announced that there will be a community meeting to discuss the Double Creek, Sturgill, Nebo, and Goat Mountain 2 Fires on Thursday, September 8 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Joseph Event Center (102 E First, Joseph, OR) and will also be streamed live on Facebook.
Wallowa County community ordered to evacuate as wildfires continue to grow
IMNAHA, Ore. — Firefighting efforts in northeastern Oregon took on a more ominous tenor Tuesday as authorities ordered the evacuation of a Wallowa County community in the path of the Double Creek Fire, just one of several fires ringing the Wallowa National Forest. In an updated list of evacuations...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elkhornmediagroup.com
Highway closure in Wallowa County due to Double Creek Fire
WALLOWA COUNTY – Inormation from ODOT: East. Ore.: OR Highway 350 (Little Sheep Creek Highway) in Wallowa County is closed between milepost 6 (six miles east of Joseph) and milepost 29, where the highway ends. Crews are battling the Double Creek Fire in the area that has resulted in some evacuations. Local traffic will be allowed, but residents should check with Oregon State Police for evacuation details.
Post Register
Idaho County Sheriff calls for 'go' evacuations for Williams Creek Fire
GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho County Sheriff's Office has called for level three evacuations (go) in the area near Orogrande following increased fire conditions. The 5,100-acre fire is located near Wildhorse Lake in the Gospel Hump Wildnerness area. It was caused by lightning on Aug. 29. "Ground and...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Jones creek and double creek fires
LEWISTON, Id. — Multiple agencies are responding to a 2,000-acre fire called the Jones Fire, around the Jones Creek area, about 50 miles southwest of Lewiston. Although mostly grass is burning, the area is rugged, making it hard for crews to access. Helicopters have dropped water and air tankers...
Air Quality Advisory and Open Burn Restrictions Lifted in Latah Lewis & Nez Perce Counties
LEWISTON - On Tuesday, September 6, the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) lifted the Air Quality Advisory and burn ban for Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce Counties off the Nez Perce Reservation. The Air Quality Advisory and burn ban remains in place for Clearwater and Idaho Counties off the Nez Perce Reservation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
City of Lewiston Hydrant Flushing Scheduled for September 11-14 and September 18-21
LEWISTON - From September 11-14 and again from September 18-21, the City of Lewiston will flush hydrants throughout the Lewiston Water System. According to the City, crews will perform the work between 6:00 p.m. - 4:00 a.m. The flushing of hydrants could cause some discoloration of drinking water; however, the...
Electric vehicle charging ports added to 12 Idaho locations with EV program funding
Originally published Sept. 5 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Funding to add electric vehicle charging infrastructure to 12 locations in Idaho was awarded through the state’s Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Program, according to a press release from the Office of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality. Money from the program, which totals $2.6 million and ended in July, will provide funding for publicly available electric vehicle charging equipment along Idaho’s major highways and freeways, creating a greater network of charging services for the public,...
Man drowns after kayaking accident
A 68-year-old Lewiston man drowned in the Salmon River following a kayaking accident, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday. Kenneth Ledgerwood had been kayaking on the Salmon River near Twin Bridges when he was reported missing about 6 p.m. Saturday. He had been seen earlier in the day wearing a black and gray lifejacket, and his kayak was located upside down, but Ledgerwood was nowhere around it. Searchers looked for 45 minutes but were unable to find him, the report said. About 6:20 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a call about a body being found at the Campbell boat ramp near milepost 218 on U.S. Highway 95. The body was identified as Ledgerwood. His family was notified, the sheriff’s office said.
Lewiston City Council Hears Update on Potential Homeless Shelter Sites
LEWISTON - In August the City of Lewiston sent out 1,115 letters to property owners in zones where a homeless shelter could be potentially located. During the September 6th City Council Special Work Session, Community Development Director Laura Von Tersch gave an update on the letter campaign. Out of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eastidahonews.com
3 young men in northern Idaho taken to hospital after crashing into tree
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. On Sept. 3 at approximately 3 a.m., the Idaho State Police and Idaho County Sheriff’s Office investigated a single vehicle injury crash on Beaver Slide Rd in Kamiah. A 19-year-old male of Kamiah was driving a brown 1998 Toyota...
KHQ Right Now
Lewiston man drowns in Salmon River
GRANGEVILLE, Idaho. - A Lewiston man has drowned in the Salmon River, according to a Facebook post by the Idaho County Sheriff's Office (ICSO). ICSO received a call about a missing kayaker, 68-year-old Kenneth Ledgerwood, at 6 p.m. on Sept. 3 At 6:20 p.m., ICSO received a call that a body matching Ledgerwood's description was discovered by the Campbell boat ramp.
Idaho Animal Rescue Network Seeking Special Medical Foster for 'Gary' the Great Dane
LEWISTON - The Idaho Animal Rescue Network is currently attempting to find a special medical foster for Gary, one of the Great Danes rescued from the breeding case in Lewiston. According to a post from the Idaho Animal Rescue Network, Gary has a few medical issues that are being addressed,...
Helping Hands Rescue "Overwhelmed" With Kittens, Currently Have 80+ in Their Care
LEWISTON - On Thursday, Helping Hands Rescue took to social media hoping to find fur-ever homes and fosters for one of many kittens currently in the care of HHR. The organization says they are "absolutely overwhelmed" and "drowning" in kittens with 80+ currently in their care. "The phone keeps ringing...
Assault Charge Filed Against Asotin County Corrections Sgt. Following Investigation into Excessive Use of Force
ASOTIN COUNTY - A Corrections Sergeant with the Asotin County Sheriff's Office has been charged with assault in the 2nd degree, a felony, following an investigation into a complaint made by an inmate in regard to excessive use of force. On March 21, 2022, an inmate currently housed in the...
Nez Perce County Approves 2023 Budget With 0% Property Tax Increase
LEWISTON - The Nez Perce County Commission voted unanimously to approve the 2023 county budget totalling just over $58 million on Tuesday night. This approval comes with a 0% property tax increase. The levy rate was able to remain stable due to county population growth, increased property values and a portion of the State of Idaho budget surplus being allocated for county road projects.
Second bat Tests Positive for Rabies in Nez Perce County
LEWISTON - Public Health – Idaho North Central District officials say they have received positive laboratory results for a second rabid bat from a different location in rural Nez Perce County. Rabid bats have been identified in almost all regions of Idaho over the years, say officials. Rabies is...
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 0