CBS Sports
Florida vs. Kentucky: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
A crucial SEC East showdown highlights the Week 2 slate as No. 12 Florida plays host to No. 20 Kentucky on Saturday night in The Swamp. Florida enters the game with plenty of momentum coming off its thrilling 29-26 win against No. 13 Utah in its season opener, bringing some instant confidence to the future of the Billy Napier era in Gainesville. That win launched Florida from outside the Preseason AP Top 25 all the way to its position just outside the top 10, adding some history to Saturday night's matchup.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Roman Harper makes bold prediction for Florida-Kentucky game
Roman Harper isn’t too high on the Kentucky Wildcats’ chances against the Florida Gators on Saturday. A top 20 showdown is in the cards at Florida Field as the No. 12 Gators are set to host the No. 20 Wildcats under the lights in Gainesville. Florida, in Billy Napier’s debut, took down Utah in its season opener, while Kentucky defeated Miami of Ohio. But Harper feels that this one will go the way of the Gators.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier admits to 'coachspeak' reaction to Florida being ranked, moving on from Utah
Billy Napier is already dealing with rising expectations as Florida had the biggest upset of last week with a surprising victory over No. 7 Utah. Florida went from being unranked to No. 12 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll. “I think obviously people watch us play and develop...
saturdaydownsouth.com
CBS Sports Network panel predicts Kentucky-Florida matchup
Florida is a popular pick this week among the CBS Sports Network panel, including Aaron Taylor, Rick Neuheisel and Brian Jones, who all predicted the Gators to knock off Kentucky. They explained why after Randy Cross was the only analyst to pick Kentucky. “We’re going to see at the end...
Florida vs. Kentucky football preview, prediction
A pair of SEC rivals meet in an early season matchup that could go a long way in determining how the East Division shapes up as Florida and Kentucky square off in a Week 2 matchup from the Swamp. Kentucky earned a historic win in this series last season, beating the Gators in Lexington for the ...
foxlexington.com
No. 5 Kentucky men beat No. 10 Louisville on the pitch
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Battle of the Bluegrass produces some thrilling battles across all sports, and Tuesday night brought a thriller on the pitch between the Kentucky and Louisville’s men’s soccer teams. No. 5 Kentucky found an offensive surge and grabbed a 3-1 lead to...
aseaofblue.com
Bleav in Kentucky crew breaks down the Cats’ first win and the showdown in Gainesville
The Kentucky Wildcats opened the 2022 college football season with a 37-13 win over Miami (OH). They’ll now open SEC play Saturday with a major showdown vs. the No. 12 Florida Gators in Gainesville. On the latest episode of Bleav in Kentucky with Vinny Hardy and Aaron Gershon, the...
LSU Commit Visiting Florida Gators in Week 2
The Florida Gators will host one of the top tight ends in the class of 2024 on Saturday.
aseaofblue.com
UK basketball 2022-23 SEC schedule released; game time for Champions Classic set
The 2022-23 Kentucky Wildcats basketball schedule continues to come into focus. Coming into today, we already knew most of the non-conference games and all of the SEC opponents. Now, the SEC has announced the full league schedule. In addition to its annual home-and-away opponents of the Florida Gators, Tennessee Volunteers...
Gator Country
Gage calls the Swamp “the best atmosphere”
While the stands had a lot of top 2023 targets in attendance for Saturday’s game against Utah, there were also a lot of 2024 prospects in the Swamp. 2024 running back Stacy Gage (5-11, 200, Tampa, FL. Wharton) was in attendance on Saturday and enjoyed the crowd in the Swamp.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky basketball’s new home uniforms unveiled
The Kentucky Wildcats have not been to the Final Four since 2015, which coincidentally is one of the last seasons that the checkerboard was used in moderation on the basketball uniforms. This was prior to the infamous pattern being featured very prominently on the sides of the jersey and shorts,...
nationofblue.com
John Calipari says it’s time to unveil new home uniforms
After five years of the same look, John Calipari is ready to show off Kentucky’s new home basketball uniforms. Calipari hinted on social media that he plans to unveil the new uniforms on Tuesday. Is it time to bury the checkerboard uniforms or will it be more of the...
Woman caught trying to enter Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari’s home; here’s what we know
University of Kentucky police arrested a woman Tuesday for trying to enter the property of men’s basketball coach John Calipari. University spokeswoman Blair Conner said Lexington Police were called to assist university police outside of Calipari’s residence Tuesday morning. The woman, who was arrested outside the gate, was charged with trespassing and six counts of theft of credit cards from around the country.
WLKY.com
LOOK: Kentucky basketball gets new uniforms, and something is noticeably absent
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Bye, bye checkerboards. The University of Kentucky men's basketball team has new home uniforms and they just dropped photos of the new design on Tuesday. The biggest change is the absence of the checker pattern, which has been around for more than a decade now, and was somewhat controversial.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky orchard gears up for pick-your-own-apple days
VERSAILLES, Ky. — Fall is fast approaching and in Kentucky, that means pick-your-own-apple season is upon us. That was clear this weekend at Eckert’s Orchard. It’s the start of the apple harvesting season at Eckert’s Orchard in Versailles. This past weekend was pick-your-own honey crisp apple...
Central Florida Hidden Luxury
It’s no secret that the pandemic has been a blessing for real estate revival. Whether it was the quarantine that made folks itch to escape their everyday homes and seek a project or just the urge to travel with the downtime, the boom has certainly flooded AirBnB. And that’s lucky for me!
foxlexington.com
Madison County businessman pushing for county-wide alcohol sales
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Only 10 Kentucky counties are considered completely dry, a number that has dropped over the years as attitudes and opinions change towards alcohol. But Kentucky’s laws have left several counties in a confusing gray area, including Madison County. A co-owner of Apollo Pizza,...
WKYT 27
Woman arrested outside Coach Calipari’s home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman was arrested outside UK head coach John Calipari’s house on Tuesday, according to police. Both UK and Lexington police were called to Calipari’s house in Lexington Tuesday morning for a case of trespassing. The two agencies arrested Emily Williams outside the gate...
WKYT 27
Rollout to begin in Lexington for new COVID-19 booster dose
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The FDA has approved a new COVID-19 booster, and UK Healthcare said it’ll be ready to serve the public when those doses roll out. “It is important that we continue to stay vigilant and continue to get vaccines and booster doses,” UK Pharmacy assistant professor Vincent Venditto said.
WCJB
Popular Gainesville breakfast spot catches fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Food wasn’t served at Peach Valley Cafe Monday morning because of a fire that started in the kitchen. The popular restaurant caught on fire around 1 a.m. leaving employees to clean up $75,000 worth of damages. Gainesville Fire Marshal says the 26 firefighters responded to...
