fox5dc.com
28-year-old Leesburg woman charged with murdering man in Loudoun County: police
LEESBURG, Va. - A 28-year-old Leesburg woman is under arrest after police say she shot and killed a man inside a home in Loudoun County. Officers responded to a home in the 42200 block of Fording Branch Court shortly after 10 p.m. on September 7 for a reported shooting. Investigators...
fox5dc.com
Man sentenced to 95 years in double murder
An Oxon Hill, Maryland man has been sentenced to 95 years in prison for a double shooting that took place in 2019. Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy discusses the case.
Teen Charged As Adult In Overnight Carjacking Hours After Prince George's Curfew Announced
A Prince George's County 16-year-old has been arrested for an overnight carjacking hours after a teen curfew was announced by the County, authorities say. The teenage boy is being charged as an adult after carjacking a victim at gunpoint outside of a convenience store in the 13300 block of Baltimore Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
MPD: 4 men shot, 1 killed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after four people were shot, killing one, in Southeast D.C. Wednesday afternoon. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened near 6th Street and Chesapeake Street just before 5 p.m. When officers arrived they found four men had been shot. One of the men has since died from his injuries.
Suspect accused of kidnapping boy, assaulting woman at Manassas playground arrested
The man who reportedly assaulted a woman after attempting to take her child from a Manassas playground last week was arrested on Wednesday.
rockvillenights.com
Rockville stabbing homicide victim identified
Montgomery County police released the name of the adult male homicide victim in Saturday night's double stabbing in Rockville. Jonathan Lawrence Moore, 35, of Silver Spring was pronounced dead from a stab wound in the 800 block of Hungerford Drive Saturday night. Scorpio Alexander Standfield, 31, of no fixed address, has been charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and first-degree murder in connection with the incident.
fox5dc.com
Woman pushed out of car in Arlington after requesting rideshare; Suspect arrested
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A man has been arrested in connection with pushing a woman out of a car after she requested a rideshare service, Arlington County Police say. Willie James Clements, 59, of Upper Marlboro, MD is charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Grand Larceny and Hit...
fox5dc.com
Car wanted in connection with shooting of 14-year-old in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for a car involved in a shooting in Northwest, D.C. that left a 14-year-old boy hospitalized. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened on Monday night along the 1700 block of 7th Street in the Shaw neighborhood. Nearby officers responded to the scene...
fox5dc.com
1 killed, 3 hurt in Southeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person, and injured three others in Southeast, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting was reported to police around 4:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Chesapeake Street. Police confirm to FOX 5 that...
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Collision In P.G. County
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction unit is investigating a fatal collision involving a bicyclist in Fort Washington. The deceased rider is 31-year-old Kaleab Yehenew of Oxon Hill. On September 1, 2022, at approximately 11:10 pm, officers responded to Indian Head Highway near Fort Washington Road...
Police in Maryland make arrest in deputy’s murder 51 years after killing
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police said Tuesday that detectives from its Major Crimes Division arrested a man for the murder of a special deputy sheriff that took place more than five decades ago. Someone shot Capt. James Tappen Hall at the Manor Country Club on Carrolton Road […]
Silver Spring Teen Missing Since August 31
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a Silver Spring teen who has been missing since August 31. 17-year-old Jamillah Haynes was last seen on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, leaving Northwood High School in the 12600 block of Georgia Ave. in Silver Spring, MCPD said in a press release. Haynes is approximately 4 feet, 9-inches tall, and weighs 100 lbs. She has black and burgundy hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, a black skirt, and black sandals. She may be carrying a white Calvin Klien purse.
fox5dc.com
Still no answers 8 years after Hoggle children last seen with mother in Montgomery County
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Wednesday marks eight years since then 3-year-old Sarah and 2-year-old Jacob Hoggle were last seen in the care of their mother, Catherine Hoggle, who faces murder charges stemming from their disappearances. The two children were with Catherine on Sept. 7, 2014 when they vanished. Hoggle was arrested...
Man arrested after nearly 10 hour standoff with police in Washington, D.C.
A man involved in barricade situation in Northwest D.C. has finally been captured after a nearly 10 hour standoff.
fox5dc.com
Man in custody after firing shots, exposing himself and climbing wires in northwest DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities said a man is in custody after firing shots, exposing himself and climbing wires and rooftops in a northwest D.C. neighborhood Wednesday in a standoff that lasted into the early morning hours. Police said the man was experiencing a mental health crisis when he climbed across power...
31 Year-Old Man Dead In Brutal D.C. Attack
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 31 year-old man suffered severe trauma in Northeast D.C. on Sunday...
fox5dc.com
Father shot by son speaks about tragedy to help others
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A Clinton, Maryland father who was shot by his own son is speaking out about his experience to help others who have dealt with violence. Back in January 2022, James Oxley’s 15-year-old son shot him after killing his wife, Taledia Oxley, and 8-year-old boy, Asa Oxley.
fox5dc.com
Alexandria man sentenced to 45 years in prison for marijuana-related murder
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - An Alexandria man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for murdering another man in retaliation for robbing him of an ounce of marijuana and trying to convince a witness to lie for him to cover it up. According to court documents, Melvin...
Man dead, 3 others hurt after shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were in Southeast Wednesday afternoon after they received reports of gunfire. MPD said emergency dispatchers got the call about the incident in the 600 block of Chesapeake St. SE around 4:50 p.m. Shorlty after 5 p.m., police said at least two people had […]
Bay Net
Police Investigate Fatal Collision In Upper Marlboro
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Sunday morning in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The deceased driver is 27-year-old Treyone Clermont of Silver Spring. On September 4, 2022, at approximately 3:10 am, officers responded to the...
