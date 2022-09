Gulf Shores coach Mark Hudspeth isn’t downplaying his team’s Class 5A, Region 1 showdown at UMS-Wright on Friday night at all. In fact, it’s just the opposite. “I think it’s the biggest game in school history,” Hudspeth said this week. “We are No. 24 and they are No. 10 in the (AL.com) Power 25. We’ve never even been in the Power 25. Both teams are fighting for position in the region. There is a lot riding on it.”

GULF SHORES, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO