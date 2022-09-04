Read full article on original website
‘Pinocchio’ Review: A Disney Masterpiece Adapted Into Live-Action Nightmare Fuel
Only the second animated feature ever produced by Disney, 1940's Pinocchio isn’t just arguably the best animated film made by the company, it could be the greatest animated film ever made. After the success of their first film, 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Disney pushed the possibilities of the medium even further with breathtaking technological innovations, unforgettable scenarios and characters, and some of the most iconic songs ever put in a Disney film. With just their second film, Disney was able to prove that their success with animation wasn’t just a fluke, it was an entirely new and impressive way to create whole new worlds and craft masterful stories.
'House of Darkness' Review: This Creepy Ghost Story Burns Too Slow to Be Effective
After a seven-year hiatus from his filmmaking career, Neil LaBute is back with two movies released in 2022, the thriller Out of the Blue and the horror comedy House of Darkness. House of Darkness, particularly, represents an outing in LaBute’s prolific career, as the director doesn’t usually deal with horror. In fact, the last time LaBute was behind a horror film was in 2006, when the unintentionally laughable The Wicker Man remake starring Nicolas Cage was released. So, we were all very curious to see what LaBute would do with House of Darkness and if the film could rise beyond The Wicker Man’s long shadow.
'Star Trek: Prodigy' Season 1 Clip Sees the Crew Pursued by the Real Admiral Janeway
It's hard to believe it's already been over six months since Star Trek: Prodigy came to a satisfying mid-season conclusion, though it certainly left Trekkies anxious about where things were headed for the intrepid crew of the U.S.S. Protostar. In addition to telling us when the delightful animated series will be returning next month, Paramount+ provided a new clip for the upcoming ten-episode arc as part of the Star Trek Day celebrations this year.
Tessa Thompson Impresses in Intimidating 8-Inch Heels & Mesh Hooded Dress for ‘Blonde’ Premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival
Tessa Thompson served up drama on the red carpet for the premiere of “Blonde” at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy today. Shrouded in bluish black, Thompson was joined by the cast of the film, towering over them in platforms. The “Thor: Love and Thunder” actress wore an unexpected mesh hooded dress dotted with sequins and fitted with a train that had the thespian shining bright all night long. Underneath the dazzling dress Thompson wore a bra and high waisted undergarments that offered her extra coverage when needed. Styling blunt blond bangs, Thompson accentuated her features with graphic...
7 Best John Hughes Movies, From 'The Breakfast Club' to 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off'
While some of the jokes and content of his films have come against modern scrutiny, it's undeniable that John Hughes' musings on teenagerdom and the joys and pains of growing up have aged into timeless universals. Wading through the 80s’ mucky comedic raunch has its rewards in the form of deeply understanding narratives that care about the people on the threshold of adulthood. Hughes' slapstick “throw popcorn at the screen” humor is the draw, but what keeps fans coming back to his films for comfort is his classical, beautifully truthful look into life. Here are the 7 best John Hughes movies, both as a writer and a director.
How to Watch 'Barbarian': Is the Bill Skarsgård Horror Movie in Theaters?
Bill Skarsgård has made quite the name for himself over the last few years. After playing Pennywise the Dancing Clown in the 2017 Stephen King adaptation It, Skarsgård appeared in several more films including Deadpool 2, The Devil All the Time, and Eternals. However, Skarsgård returns to the realm of horror with Barbarian. This new film stars Georgina Campbell (Black Mirror) as a young woman named Tess who realizes that the apartment she's renting is somehow already booked by a man named Keith (Skarsgård). Even though Tess decides to stay with Keith for the night, she begins to suspect everything in this house isn't what it seems. Justin Long (Jeepers Creepers) also plays a character in the movie named AJ. Meanwhile, Skarsgård serves as an executive producer on Barbarian, which is written and directed by Zach Cregger, a member of the irreverent comedy sketch show The Whitest Kids U'Know, so this film is a major departure from his past work.
New 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Season 3 Clip Reveals Brad Boimler as Captain Dagger
Thank the prophets it's the U.S.S. Wayfarer! During today's Star Trek Day celebrations, Star Trek: Lower Decks' Tawny Newsome presented a new clip from an upcoming episode of the currently airing third season. Newsome voices Ensign Beckett Mariner on the hit animated series which follows a group of lower deckers on the U.S.S. Cerritos, a California class starship boldly going where no cartoon has gone before. Today Newsome served as both host and guest at the Star Trek Day event, and along with lots of thrilling news for the entire franchise, she gave fans a first look at Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 8, "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus."
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 2 Clip Sees Ortegas Preparing for an Away Mission
It's only been a few months since Star Trek: Strange New Worlds had its jaw-dropping Season 1 finale, but with Paramount+ beaming down to celebrate the third annual Star Trek Day, we're getting a first look at Season 2 by way of an Ortegas-centric clip, featuring Melissa Navia preparing for a rare away mission. Season 2 wrapped production earlier this summer, which gave the crew just enough time to edit together something to get Trekkies even more excited about what's to come in the new season.
Brie Larson & 'Remembering' Director Elijah Allan-Blitz on Designing a World of Imagination
From Emmy Award-winning director Elijah Allan-Blitz and Academy Award-winning actress Brie Larson, the eight-minute short fantasy film Remembering, available to stream at Disney+, follows a writer who loses an idea when her phone rings, illustrating how easily life’s daily distractions can cause us to lose track of what’s important. When that idea is found by the writer’s inner child, the viewer accompanies them on a journey through The World of Imagination that helps them realize they can still find inspiration in ideas, if only they remember. To take this world one step further, Disney+ subscribers can interact with the story through a companion Augmented Reality app by scanning the TV and extending The World of Imagination directly into the room they’re watching in.
Why Alan Rickman Was So Good At Playing the Villain
Alan Rickman was a great actor, a statement which is undeniably true. He excelled in the characters he played, and more often than not he elevated the material simply by appearing in the film. And if that character was a villain, as was often the case, Rickman owned it. Hans Gruber. The Sheriff of Nottingham. Judge Turpin. Severus Snape. All these villains were made iconic by the prolific actor. But what is it about his performances that made him so good at being so bad?
'The Boys' Erin Moriarty and Creator Eric Kripke Speak Out Against Misogyny Directed at Starlight
When we say that “life imitates art”, this is definitely not the kind of situation that we have in mind. If you watch Prime Video’s The Boys, you know that superhero Starlight (Erin Moriarty) is one of the characters that has it worst in the series: Led to believe that superheroes are holy people doing God’s work on Earth, she gets a reality check when her “welcome” party into The Seven (a Justice League-like superhero group) is sexual abuse. The situation doesn’t get better for Starlight, who is a constant target of misogyny across the series’ run.
10 Best Animated Films That Should Have Been Nominated For Best Picture
It's no secret the Academy has a bias against animation. For decades, animation has been seen as nothing but kiddie fare by many of the older members of the voting body, and that has clouded the Oscar potential of otherwise spectacular animated fare, some of which are better than some of the prestige live-action fare that overtakes Oscar season every single year.
New 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Image Reveals the U.S.S. Wayfarer
Happy Star Trek Day, Lower Deckers! In a day filled with tons of exciting news about all five of the Star Trek shows presently in production, the currently airing third season of Star Trek: Lower Decks teased a thrilling sequel on the horizon. Episode 8 of Lower Decks Season 3, "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus," serves as a sequel to the Season 1 episode "Crisis Point." In Season 1's "Crisis Point" Becket Mariner (Tawny Newsome) turns Brad Boimler's (Jack Quaid) holodeck training program into a thrilling Star Trek movie.
How To Watch 'Cars On The Road': Where is the Pixar Series Streaming?
Welcome back to Radiator Springs, a little town along Route 66. For those that don’t know about this iconic town, it’s the heart and soul of the 2006 Pixar film Cars. Now, following two sequels in 2011 and 2017, Pixar is diving into this popular animated franchise once again with a brand-new TV series, titled Cars On The Road.
'Star Trek: Prodigy' Season 1 Sets Mid-Season Return Date
The mid-season finale of Star Trek: Prodigy left the crew of the U.S.S. Protostar at a pretty pivotal point of their journey, leaving Trekkies anxious to see where things are headed when Season 1 returns with the next batch of ten episodes. After premiering on Paramount+ last year, the first half of Season 1 is currently airing on Nickelodeon, introducing the series to a new generation of potential Star Trek fans, who get to enjoy the kid-friendly series for the first time. With Paramount+ beaming down an unforgettable line-up of Star Trek news today during Star Trek Day, we learned when the crew will return next month.
‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Episode 4 Introduces an Unlikely Friendship for Wong
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 4 of She-Hulk.In the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Wong (Benedict Wong) seeks legal help from Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany). Instead of helping her case to free Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) as a witness, Wong needs her help in stopping Donny Blaze (Rhys Coiro), a former student-turned-cheesy magician, from wreaking havoc from his magic act at the Mystic Palace. Though Donny gives the Sorcerer Supreme unnecessary stress, he’s also responsible for bringing Wong a new friend through unlikely circumstances: LA party girl Madisynn King (Patty Guggenheim).
Why 'House of the Dragon's Rhaenyra Is Our New Favorite Badass
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for House of the Dragon. For most of the millennia of humanity’s history, women have repeatedly gotten the short end of the stick when compared to the opposite gender. But we as a species have evolved, grown, seen past certain prejudices, biases, and logical fallacies and, although there are barriers that still must be crossed, women of the 21st century, generally speaking, do not need to run as fast, or as hard, to catch up to men. When it comes to the screen, female representation is the richest it has ever been. No longer are we looking at one-dimensional characters who exist to serve a limited purpose rather than being a fleshed-out living person with a distinct personality. Now, we needn’t look too hard if we want to find well-written multidimensional female characters who inspire admiration in us. Such is the case of Game of Thrones and its ongoing spin-off prequel House of the Dragon.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': What Is Happening With Celebrimbor's Forge?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Middle-earth Lore.After what seems like a whole age of waiting, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally here! The show, not the actual rings, of course. To see them, we are actually going to have to wait a little longer. In the second episode "Adrift", we see Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards), Lord of the Elvensmiths of Eregion, talk to Elrond (Robert Aramayo) about his next project, creating a powerful forge that will inevitably forge the titular rings and the One Ring.
'The Good Nurse' Trailer Sees Jessica Chastain Embroiled in True Crime Murder Mystery
Ahead of its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Netflix’s The Good Nurse has revealed its first trailer. The movie starring Jessica Chastain and Eddy Redmayne in the leading roles is a dramatized telling of a true-crime story that rocked America’s medical world. The new trailer sees Chastain...
Christian Bale, Margot Robbie & John David Washington Shine in New 'Amsterdam' Trailer
The upcoming mystery comedy film Amsterdam from director David O. Russell is one of the most talked-about releases remaining on this year's calendar, and the film recently got another trailer showing off some new footage. Titled Names, the new spot, released by 20th Century Studios, comes exactly two months following...
