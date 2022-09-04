Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 2 Clip Sees Ortegas Preparing for an Away Mission
It's only been a few months since Star Trek: Strange New Worlds had its jaw-dropping Season 1 finale, but with Paramount+ beaming down to celebrate the third annual Star Trek Day, we're getting a first look at Season 2 by way of an Ortegas-centric clip, featuring Melissa Navia preparing for a rare away mission. Season 2 wrapped production earlier this summer, which gave the crew just enough time to edit together something to get Trekkies even more excited about what's to come in the new season.
Collider
New 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 2 Image Reveals Carol Kane's Arrival
Paramount+ has been beaming down so much exciting Star Trek news today for the third annual Star Trek Day, which coincides with the fifty-sixth anniversary of the premiere of "The Man Trap," the pilot of Star Trek: The Original Series. It seems only fitting that today should also reveal a new character joining the cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, a series that details a period just before Kirk becomes the Captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise. Production wrapped earlier this summer on Season 2 of the series and for the first time, Paramount+ has revealed that the legendary Carol Kane will be joining the cast in a recurring role.
Collider
'Star Trek: Prodigy' Season 1 Clip Sees the Crew Pursued by the Real Admiral Janeway
It's hard to believe it's already been over six months since Star Trek: Prodigy came to a satisfying mid-season conclusion, though it certainly left Trekkies anxious about where things were headed for the intrepid crew of the U.S.S. Protostar. In addition to telling us when the delightful animated series will be returning next month, Paramount+ provided a new clip for the upcoming ten-episode arc as part of the Star Trek Day celebrations this year.
Collider
'The Boys' Erin Moriarty and Creator Eric Kripke Speak Out Against Misogyny Directed at Starlight
When we say that “life imitates art”, this is definitely not the kind of situation that we have in mind. If you watch Prime Video’s The Boys, you know that superhero Starlight (Erin Moriarty) is one of the characters that has it worst in the series: Led to believe that superheroes are holy people doing God’s work on Earth, she gets a reality check when her “welcome” party into The Seven (a Justice League-like superhero group) is sexual abuse. The situation doesn’t get better for Starlight, who is a constant target of misogyny across the series’ run.
RELATED PEOPLE
19 "She-Hulk" Details From Episode 4 That Are Small, Great, And Just Subtle Enough That You Could've Missed Them
There seems to be some Mephisto Easter eggs hidden in She-Hulk Episode 4 and I'm getting WandaVision flashbacks. I swear, this time it could be a thing.
Collider
‘Pinocchio’ Review: A Disney Masterpiece Adapted Into Live-Action Nightmare Fuel
Only the second animated feature ever produced by Disney, 1940's Pinocchio isn’t just arguably the best animated film made by the company, it could be the greatest animated film ever made. After the success of their first film, 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Disney pushed the possibilities of the medium even further with breathtaking technological innovations, unforgettable scenarios and characters, and some of the most iconic songs ever put in a Disney film. With just their second film, Disney was able to prove that their success with animation wasn’t just a fluke, it was an entirely new and impressive way to create whole new worlds and craft masterful stories.
Collider
'My Policeman' Images Show Multi-Decade Love Triangle in Harry Styles' Romance Drama
Prime Video has released a new set of images for My Policeman, the upcoming queer romance drama starring Harry Styles. The film is set to hit theaters on October 21 before making its way onto Prime Video on November 4. The new set of images shows the three lead characters...
Collider
'House of Darkness' Review: This Creepy Ghost Story Burns Too Slow to Be Effective
After a seven-year hiatus from his filmmaking career, Neil LaBute is back with two movies released in 2022, the thriller Out of the Blue and the horror comedy House of Darkness. House of Darkness, particularly, represents an outing in LaBute’s prolific career, as the director doesn’t usually deal with horror. In fact, the last time LaBute was behind a horror film was in 2006, when the unintentionally laughable The Wicker Man remake starring Nicolas Cage was released. So, we were all very curious to see what LaBute would do with House of Darkness and if the film could rise beyond The Wicker Man’s long shadow.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
'Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director’s Edition' Deleted Scene Sees Kirk Reporting Their Losses [Exclusive]
Space: the final frontier. But nothing is truly final, is it? Almost forty-three years ago, Star Trek: The Motion Picture arrived in theaters, but it wasn't until 2001 that Robert Wise's director's cut arrived on DVD for audiences to enjoy anew. Yet again, Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director’s Edition has returned to the pop culture conversation as it arrives on Blu-ray, in gorgeously remastered 4K Ultra HD, today, ahead of the highly anticipated Star Trek Day later this week. With both of these momentous occasions occurring this week, Paramount was kind enough to beam down an exclusive deleted scene from Star Trek: The Motion Picture for Collider to share with Trekkies.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Episode 3 Sees First Viewership Drop For 'Game of Thrones' Prequel
Since its premiere last month, HBO’s House of the Dragon has drawn from the strength of the dragons and their silver-haired riders to soar to great heights and new records. The buzz on the first episode had yet to fully settle when the series was renewed for a second season by HBO. It was a move that was validated by the series premiere breaking the viewership record at HBO Max with 10 million viewers on its first night – truly, all the dragons roared as one. However, just like the fire-breathing creatures in the series have proven, everything is vulnerable at some point, and the third episode of the series has seen the show's first drop in viewership.
Collider
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Are Harfoots Hobbits?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Rings of Power and Tolkien's Middle-earth lore.The story of the Harfoots taking place in The Rings of Power is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, a few thousand years before Bilbo and his adventure. While halflings have indeed been around since the first age, there is very little documented history of Hobbits in any records written by man, dwarf, or elf until the Third Age. Hobbits are far better storytellers than record keepers, until Bilbo that is. They generally tend to stick to themselves, sometimes going to great lengths to stay hidden from the other races, which is why so little was recorded of their history outside their small tribes. What we do know is that many migrations and resettlements take place between the ages that bring Hobbits as we know them to their comfortable Hobbit holes in the Shire.
Collider
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': What Is Happening With Celebrimbor's Forge?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Middle-earth Lore.After what seems like a whole age of waiting, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally here! The show, not the actual rings, of course. To see them, we are actually going to have to wait a little longer. In the second episode "Adrift", we see Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards), Lord of the Elvensmiths of Eregion, talk to Elrond (Robert Aramayo) about his next project, creating a powerful forge that will inevitably forge the titular rings and the One Ring.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
'Star Trek: Prodigy' Season 1 Sets Mid-Season Return Date
The mid-season finale of Star Trek: Prodigy left the crew of the U.S.S. Protostar at a pretty pivotal point of their journey, leaving Trekkies anxious to see where things are headed when Season 1 returns with the next batch of ten episodes. After premiering on Paramount+ last year, the first half of Season 1 is currently airing on Nickelodeon, introducing the series to a new generation of potential Star Trek fans, who get to enjoy the kid-friendly series for the first time. With Paramount+ beaming down an unforgettable line-up of Star Trek news today during Star Trek Day, we learned when the crew will return next month.
Collider
New 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Image Reveals the U.S.S. Wayfarer
Happy Star Trek Day, Lower Deckers! In a day filled with tons of exciting news about all five of the Star Trek shows presently in production, the currently airing third season of Star Trek: Lower Decks teased a thrilling sequel on the horizon. Episode 8 of Lower Decks Season 3, "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus," serves as a sequel to the Season 1 episode "Crisis Point." In Season 1's "Crisis Point" Becket Mariner (Tawny Newsome) turns Brad Boimler's (Jack Quaid) holodeck training program into a thrilling Star Trek movie.
Collider
'Never Have I Ever': Why Ben Is the Best Choice for Devi
If you had asked me at the start of Season 3 of Netflix's Never Have I Ever, I would have proudly proclaimed that I was on Team Devi Does Not Need A Boyfriend. I would scream from the rooftops that yes – Paxton (Darren Barnet) is irrationally hot and yes, Ben (Jaren Lewison) – arm hair and all – is Devi's ultimate match in wit, intellect, and sick burns– but at the end of the day, Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) needs to learn first and foremost how to love herself before she gives her heart to any boy. Post-Season 3, I still think Devi Vishwakumar is a teenage badass who needs no man, but there is one important distinction: Devi is finally on the path toward loving and accepting herself.
Collider
Meet The Interns of 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 in New Video
In anticipation of its long-awaited 19th season, Grey’s Anatomy has released a first-look video introducing a new set of first year surgical residents who will appear in the upcoming season. The video starts with Meredith Grey giving a tour to the group of new residents, where she tells them “Congratulations, you did it. You’re here. You will save lives with this equipment, and you will end them.” With these high stakes, the video reveals to us that these interns are “diamonds in the rough”, who were not accepted elsewhere but were given a second chance to prove their abilities at Grey Sloan.
Collider
‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Episode 4 Introduces an Unlikely Friendship for Wong
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 4 of She-Hulk.In the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Wong (Benedict Wong) seeks legal help from Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany). Instead of helping her case to free Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) as a witness, Wong needs her help in stopping Donny Blaze (Rhys Coiro), a former student-turned-cheesy magician, from wreaking havoc from his magic act at the Mystic Palace. Though Donny gives the Sorcerer Supreme unnecessary stress, he’s also responsible for bringing Wong a new friend through unlikely circumstances: LA party girl Madisynn King (Patty Guggenheim).
Collider
'The Serpent Queen': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
Will The Serpent Queen Be Available on Other Streaming Services?. Justin Haythe, who is known for writing Revolutionary Road and Red Sparrow, creates a new Starz series inspired by the Renaissance era and one formidable female ruler within it. The Serpent Queen is largely based on a nonfiction novel written by Swedish author Leonie Frieda, titled Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France.
Collider
How To Watch 'Cars On The Road': Where is the Pixar Series Streaming?
Welcome back to Radiator Springs, a little town along Route 66. For those that don’t know about this iconic town, it’s the heart and soul of the 2006 Pixar film Cars. Now, following two sequels in 2011 and 2017, Pixar is diving into this popular animated franchise once again with a brand-new TV series, titled Cars On The Road.
Collider
Brie Larson & 'Remembering' Director Elijah Allan-Blitz on Designing a World of Imagination
From Emmy Award-winning director Elijah Allan-Blitz and Academy Award-winning actress Brie Larson, the eight-minute short fantasy film Remembering, available to stream at Disney+, follows a writer who loses an idea when her phone rings, illustrating how easily life’s daily distractions can cause us to lose track of what’s important. When that idea is found by the writer’s inner child, the viewer accompanies them on a journey through The World of Imagination that helps them realize they can still find inspiration in ideas, if only they remember. To take this world one step further, Disney+ subscribers can interact with the story through a companion Augmented Reality app by scanning the TV and extending The World of Imagination directly into the room they’re watching in.
Comments / 0