Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Rings of Power and Tolkien's Middle-earth lore.The story of the Harfoots taking place in The Rings of Power is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, a few thousand years before Bilbo and his adventure. While halflings have indeed been around since the first age, there is very little documented history of Hobbits in any records written by man, dwarf, or elf until the Third Age. Hobbits are far better storytellers than record keepers, until Bilbo that is. They generally tend to stick to themselves, sometimes going to great lengths to stay hidden from the other races, which is why so little was recorded of their history outside their small tribes. What we do know is that many migrations and resettlements take place between the ages that bring Hobbits as we know them to their comfortable Hobbit holes in the Shire.

