CSRA college night set for Sept. 15

 4 days ago
CSRA College Night will be  Thursday, Sept. 15 from 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at the James Brown Arena in Augusta, GA. (Submitted photo) Submitted photo

Are you a high school student trying to figure out where you want to go to college?

Area high school students will have the opportunity to meet with recruiters from more than 90 universities and colleges during CSRA College Night on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the James Brown Arena in Augusta, Georgia. During this free event, there will be a chance for students to win scholarships that total $10,000.

At the arena there will be seminars, career and counseling centers, and exhibits staffed with representatives from technical schools, colleges and universities from across the U.S. There will also be local professional societies that will provide information in areas including engineering, management, chemical and nuclear science.

“We’re thrilled to be back in-person once again serving the needs of area students,” said Kim Mitchell, SRNS Education Outreach. “We strive to provide opportunities that allow students to explore options for higher education and pathways that lead to great careers.”

College night is a way for students and parents to get information on educational opportunities, admission requirements and tuition, attend seminars to learn about HOPE and LIFE scholarships, SRS apprenticeships, visit a career exploration area where students can learn about their options after they graduate, and register to participate in a drawing for a $1,000 scholarship.

To participate in the scholarship drawing, the students must attend and register in-person at the event to be eligible. To qualify, students must be high school seniors and graduate with a GPA equal or above 2.5 on a 4.0 scale or equivalent.

“The atmosphere of the event is actually pretty exciting,” said Mitchell. “There are scholarships to be won and important decisions to be made.”

The event has been going on for three decades, and over $300,000 in scholarships have been offered to the thousands of students who have attended in the past, Mitchell said.

"The generosity of our scholarship sponsors and much appreciated help from more than 100 volunteers are major reasons why this effort is consistently so successful each year,” added Mitchell.

For more information, visit the College Night web site at http://www.srs.gov, click on Outreach, then Education Outreach Programs, then CSRA College Night.

CSRA College Night is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy-Savannah River Operations Office, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, SRP Federal Credit Union, South Carolina Society for Professional Engineers, iHeart Media and Centerra.

