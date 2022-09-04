ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

fox17.com

Skyrocketing rent has Nashvillians concerned

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Rent prices, skyrocketing across Nashville has tenants concerned about prices going up. Nashville resident Gina Monteleone said, “I understand inflation and the cost of everything going up, but I don't understand why it's happening." “It’s a concern, I feel that wages are staying the...
WSMV

West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
wkms.org

Nashville families are struggling to find housing after being displaced

In Nashville, an apartment complex for people who earn low incomes is being demolished to make way for a new mixed-use development. WPLN's Ambriehl Crutchfield reports that trying to find a new home comes with many difficulties, especially for families. AMBRIEHL CRUTCHFIELD, BYLINE: Virginia Holland is switching back-and-forth between making...
WSMV

Nashville walking group creates safe space for women

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman started the city’s “City Girls Who Walk Nashville, TN” chapter to help create a safe space and group walking opportunities throughout the city. Sarah Larson started the Nashville group a month ago after noticing other larger cities with the groups.
fox17.com

UPS to hire 1,500 employees in Nashville for holiday season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPS announced it expects to hire about 1,500 seasonal employees in the Nashville area ahead of the holiday rush. The package delivery company says that they have a streamlined, digital-first hiring process that takes 25 minutes for most people – from filling out an online application to receiving a job offer.
worldatlas.com

9 Charming Waterfront Towns In Tennessee

Although the US State of is landlocked, within it, there are beautiful waterways, rivers, and streams, making for a most charming and alluring atmosphere. Indeed visitors to “The Volunteer State” will find plenty of gorgeous towns, all with a unique link to the various bodies of water across the landscape. Take a trip to Tennessee and see why some of its waterfront communities are the best places to discover in America. This article looks at the nine charming waterfront towns in Tennessee.
styleblueprint.com

A Serene Cabin on Nashville’s Cumberland River

Despite the buzzing nightlife found on the banks of Nashville’s Cumberland River, a little further down you can also find the opposite — properties where tranquility and silence reign. One such property, a recently completed custom 1,400-square-foot cabin built by Castle Homes, offers architectural beauty and a stunning view.
WSMV

Home repairs get a woman in trouble with her HOA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman paid thousands of dollars for a home repair, and she said after it was supposedly completed, the work landed her in hot water with her Homeowners Association. She turned to WSMV 4 for help. When you look at the flooring at Cassandra Tormes...
fox17.com

Buena Vista residents noticing more car thefts

BUENA VISTA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Buena Vista residents are noticing more car thefts in the neighborhood and are calling on the city to do something. One young woman is telling her story after it happened to her early Monday morning. The woman was coming back from dinner with a...
fox17.com

Mixed-use development with 'attainable' residential lofts planned in Goodlettsville

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A new residential, commercial and retail space is being planned in Goodlettsville. Housing developer Holladay Ventures has announced a 311-unit mixed-use development project called the Stone Bridge Lofts consisting of one, two and three-bedroom apartments starting at $999 a month and 11,200 square feet of commercial and retail space at 619 North Main St.
fox17.com

Three California men charged in conspiracy to ship fentanyl to Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three Santa Rosa, California men were arrested in California yesterday and charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances in Middle Tennessee, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Matthew Cox, 26, Marcus Johnson,...
