Ice is back at Gaylord Opryland Resort in NashvilleJake WellsNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
fox17.com
Skyrocketing rent has Nashvillians concerned
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Rent prices, skyrocketing across Nashville has tenants concerned about prices going up. Nashville resident Gina Monteleone said, “I understand inflation and the cost of everything going up, but I don't understand why it's happening." “It’s a concern, I feel that wages are staying the...
‘Shrinkflation’ hits the Nashville housing market
A new Zillow study found Nashville is experiencing “skrinkflation,” meaning homebuyers are paying more for less square footage when compared to before the pandemic.
Buyers may benefit from Nashville’s ‘settling’ housing market
Trying to buy a house in Nashville the last several years has been a bit of a blood bath, but new data shows the housing market may be settling down and experts say buyers are reaping the benefits.
WSMV
West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
Blondie superfan from Italy killed in Nashville hit-and-run
A Blondie superfan was killed in a hit-and-run while in Nashville, and the driver isn't yet caught.
wkms.org
Nashville families are struggling to find housing after being displaced
In Nashville, an apartment complex for people who earn low incomes is being demolished to make way for a new mixed-use development. WPLN's Ambriehl Crutchfield reports that trying to find a new home comes with many difficulties, especially for families. AMBRIEHL CRUTCHFIELD, BYLINE: Virginia Holland is switching back-and-forth between making...
WSMV
Nashville walking group creates safe space for women
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman started the city’s “City Girls Who Walk Nashville, TN” chapter to help create a safe space and group walking opportunities throughout the city. Sarah Larson started the Nashville group a month ago after noticing other larger cities with the groups.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Man Wanted by Metro Nashville Police on 4-Outstanding Warrants
A Murfreesboro man has been added to the Metro East Precinct Most Wanted list. Andrew G. Berry, who last lived in the area of St. Andrews Drive near Scales Elementary School, is wanted for burglary and theft. The 30-year-old man was evidently added to the most wanted list earlier this year in July.
fox17.com
UPS to hire 1,500 employees in Nashville for holiday season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPS announced it expects to hire about 1,500 seasonal employees in the Nashville area ahead of the holiday rush. The package delivery company says that they have a streamlined, digital-first hiring process that takes 25 minutes for most people – from filling out an online application to receiving a job offer.
These Tennessee Cities Are Among The Best Places To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best cities around the country to retire, including several towns in Tennessee.
fox17.com
West Nashville businesses frustrated about trash buildup near Brookmeade Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Businesses say they are fed up with dealing with a buildup of trash and shopping carts outside of Brookmeade Park in West Nashville. The Mexican restaurant, El Sombrero, says they lost up to 75% of their business from homeless people harassing their customers. Even though...
worldatlas.com
9 Charming Waterfront Towns In Tennessee
Although the US State of is landlocked, within it, there are beautiful waterways, rivers, and streams, making for a most charming and alluring atmosphere. Indeed visitors to “The Volunteer State” will find plenty of gorgeous towns, all with a unique link to the various bodies of water across the landscape. Take a trip to Tennessee and see why some of its waterfront communities are the best places to discover in America. This article looks at the nine charming waterfront towns in Tennessee.
styleblueprint.com
A Serene Cabin on Nashville’s Cumberland River
Despite the buzzing nightlife found on the banks of Nashville’s Cumberland River, a little further down you can also find the opposite — properties where tranquility and silence reign. One such property, a recently completed custom 1,400-square-foot cabin built by Castle Homes, offers architectural beauty and a stunning view.
WSMV
Home repairs get a woman in trouble with her HOA
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman paid thousands of dollars for a home repair, and she said after it was supposedly completed, the work landed her in hot water with her Homeowners Association. She turned to WSMV 4 for help. When you look at the flooring at Cassandra Tormes...
fox17.com
Buena Vista residents noticing more car thefts
BUENA VISTA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Buena Vista residents are noticing more car thefts in the neighborhood and are calling on the city to do something. One young woman is telling her story after it happened to her early Monday morning. The woman was coming back from dinner with a...
First integrated class of Pearl High reunites 50 years later
It's been 50 years since a high school class lived through history that changed Nashville. Back in the early 70s, the city faced a matter of progress with uncertainty. There were debates and protests.
wilsonpost.com
Lt. Gov. Randy McNally blames 'pro-abortion extremists' for Metro's $500K travel plan
A proposal to provide a half-million dollar taxpayer-funded grant to provide financial support to women traveling outside of Tennessee for an abortion is drawing criticism from Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, who called the move an attempt to “subvert the will of the people.”. Nashville’s Metro Council will vote next...
fox17.com
Mixed-use development with 'attainable' residential lofts planned in Goodlettsville
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A new residential, commercial and retail space is being planned in Goodlettsville. Housing developer Holladay Ventures has announced a 311-unit mixed-use development project called the Stone Bridge Lofts consisting of one, two and three-bedroom apartments starting at $999 a month and 11,200 square feet of commercial and retail space at 619 North Main St.
fox17.com
Three California men charged in conspiracy to ship fentanyl to Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three Santa Rosa, California men were arrested in California yesterday and charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances in Middle Tennessee, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Matthew Cox, 26, Marcus Johnson,...
People incarcerated in Nashville using software to gain employment after release
People are released from jail everyday without a job, an education or a place to live. New software in Davidson County's jails is helping inmates be more prepared.
