How to Watch Syracuse at UConn
Matchup: Syracuse (1-0) at Connecticut (1-1) Location: Rentschler Field (Storrs, CT) Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, September 3rd. Television: CBS Sports Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Meghan McPeak, Christian Fauria, Justin Walters Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Series ...
Syracuse football makes largest jump nationwide in new power rankings
Naturally, we don’t want to get too ahead of ourselves as Syracuse football fans, because even though the Orange was mighty impressive in its 2022 season opener, it’s still only week two. I say this, because in new national power rankings from CBS Sports, the ‘Cuse made the...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Coaches don’t view the Dome as one of best arenas
Yeah, I’ve got Orange-colored glasses on a lot of the time, but I’ll never forget the experience I had when I visited my alma mater in early February of 2014 to watch Syracuse basketball battle Duke. At the time, the ‘Cuse was in the middle of a 2013-14...
Cole Swider podcast: If Jim Boeheim needed me to return, ‘I might’ve gone back just out of loyalty’
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Cole Swider decided to enter the 2022 NBA Draft despite having the option to return to Syracuse for another year with the Orange, but only after discussing his plans with SU head coach Jim Boeheim. In an appearance on the Inside Syracuse Basketball podcast, Swider said...
Syracuse Basketball: 4-star big man with Orange offer discloses his top 8
Fast-rising big man Isaiah Miranda, a 2023 four-star prospect who held a Syracuse basketball scholarship offer, recently trimmed his list of remaining suitors down to eight, according to media reports. The Orange, unfortunately but not surprisingly, didn’t make the cut. Those that did are Southern California, UCLA, Oregon, Louisville, Georgetown,...
NewsTimes
How UConn football coach Jim Mora views meeting with Syracuse: ‘Never been a big rivalry guy’
STORRS — The Rentschler Field lights will shine on the familiar Syracuse colors Saturday night as the UConn football team welcomes the Orange to East Hartford for a game made possible by two factors: the flexibility of independence, and the Huskies’ desire to give the public reason to engage with the product athletic David Benedict and coach Jim Mora are trying to fix.
Syracuse football at Connecticut: See our picks
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team will face Connecticut at 7 p.m. Saturday at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. (TV: CBS Sports Network). It’s time for our predictions. The panel includes Brent Axe, sports columnist; Emily Leiker, SU football reporter; and Nate Mink, supervisor/reporter for sports.
localsyr.com
Syracuse native Greg Paulus returns to ‘Cuse for CNY golf tourney
(WSYR-TV) — He’s one of the best high school athletes ever to come through Syracuse, and this week, he’s coming back to his hometown. Greg Paulus is entering his fourth season as head basketball coach at Niagara University. Tomorrow, he’ll be at Bellevue Country Club taking part in the fourth annual CNY Purple Eagle Golf Classic to raise money for the Niagara athletic department.
Syracuse Basketball: Does Jim Boeheim face “pressure” to win this term?
In the 2021-22 season, Syracuse basketball head coach Jim Boeheim endured his first losing campaign in his 46 years at the helm of the Orange. A stanza ago, the ‘Cuse finished things up at 16-17, and don’t think it was lost on Syracuse basketball fans that Boeheim’s first and only losing season so far on the Hill came when his two sons, former senior shooting guard Buddy Boeheim and former graduate student forward Jimmy Boeheim, were in the starting rotation.
Syracuse football dominant in season opener
Not only was this Week 0 for High School Football, but college football returned to New York State as well and with it, Saturday night in the JMA Dome up in Syracuse.
Former Syracuse WR Taj Harris steps away from football after lackluster Rutgers debut
Rutgers wide receiver Taj Harris is stepping away from the football program for personal reasons, sources with knowledge of the situation told NJ Advance Media. In a statement released on Twitter, Harris said he has “decided to step away from the game that I love for now to focus on my family and myself. Please respect my privacy. I will have no further comment at this time.”
spectrumlocalnews.com
Baldwinsville coach enters his 38th season; players say he teaches respect
The Bees are back to work. And a familiar face, and an even more familiar voice, is back for his 38th season at Baldwinsville. “I think in July, I think, geez, maybe I’d like to go to Florida. Then the first morning of preseason, I think, 'ah, I can wait another year," Carl Sanfilippo said.
wxhc.com
Six Inductees to be Added to Homer Athletics Hall of Fame
The Homer Central School District has announced that six names will be added to the Homer Athletics Hall of Fame during halftime this Friday evening at Butts Field while Homer varsity football takes on Central Valley Academy. Kickoff for the Friday night lights game is set for 7pm. “We are...
ithaca.com
“I Don't Care About Sports, But...”
In this piece of my life's mosaic—the sports guy at the Ithaca Times—September is always a sentimental month for me. I think back to a day in September of 1993, when I settled into my seat in the press box at Schoellkopf Field to watch a Cornell football game. I greeted the fellow next to me —I sat next to Kenny Van Sickle whenever I could—and I said, “Mr. Van Sickle, this game marks the one-year anniversary of me taking over the sports column.” He replied, “You can call me Kenny, and you're catching up to me.” That prompted one of the many laughs we would share over the next several years, until Kenny's passing eight years later.
Longtime CNY high school coach overcomes cancer diagnosis: ‘These kids saved my life’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Longtime high school coach Dominick Pike retired in 2017 when he found out he had pancreatic cancer. Five years later, he is officially in remission, and he is coaching the boys and girls cross country teams at Oswego High School. During the winter season, he coaches indoor track and field.
Sting, ‘An Englishman In New York,’ packs St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse (review, photos)
Few can make a front man out of a bass player. Only Sting can make it look quite so cool. The English musician returned to Syracuse on Tuesday night to play an impressive set at a packed St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. The last time he was in...
Daily Orange
Black students find ‘home away from home’ in 119 Euclid 1 year since unveiling
Malique Lewis spent last summer working with colleagues to gather student input, spitball ideas and plan for a new space on Syracuse University’s campus. On Sept. 7, 2021, Lewis and other university leaders cut the ceremonial orange ribbon for 119 Euclid, which has since become one of the epicenters of student life for many Black students.
cnycentral.com
Mayor of Syracuse appoints new Director of Minority Affairs
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced the appointment of Youlanda Hudgins-Johnson as Director of Minority Affairs for the City of Syracuse. As Director, Hudgins-Johnson will oversee the management and operation of the city’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) program, city officials said. In her...
How Syracuse schools scrambled to fill nearly 300 teaching jobs before classes began
Syracuse, NY - In the summer, the Syracuse City School District had more than 300 teaching vacancies - almost double the number of openings it typically has, officials said. To fill those spots, district officials and the Syracuse City Board of Education began offering signing bonuses in hard-to-fill teaching fields. The district offered to pay retired teachers more than $50,000 to come back to the classroom. And the schools stepped up recruitment among new graduates at area colleges, officials said.
Elton John’s first Syracuse show was 52 years ago; he was billed last for a concert that cost $3.50
The first time Sir Elton John played in Syracuse, he was mostly an afterthought. He was billed last on a five-artist show at the War Memorial, and had been added to the lineup just a week before showtime.
