Trump claims the FBI searched 16-year-old Barron's room in Mar-a-Lago. Former prosecutor says that's unlikely, unless he stored government docs there.
Trump told a Pennsylvania rally that the FBI did "a deep and ugly search" of his son Barron's bedroom in Mar-a-Lago.
Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision
Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
CNET
State Stimulus Payments 2022: These States Are Sending Out Checks in September
Residents of many states are receiving supplemental tax rebates and stimulus payments to help combat ongoing inflation. Hawaii and Illinois are issuing tax refunds in early September and residents of Illinois should receive rebates of up to $400 starting next week. Direct deposits for Indiana's Automatic Taxpayer Refund started in...
Muslim Groups Are Alarmed By New CNN Boss’ First Big Hire
John Miller resigned from the NYPD after lying about its Muslim surveillance program. Now he’s covering law enforcement for CNN.
Concerns about landfill plans to send treated water into watershed
DUNMORE, Pa. — Local officials are concerned over a proposal for a landfill in Lackawanna County to drain treated water into a nearby creek. The Keystone Sanitary Landfill in Dunmore applied for a permit through the state to treat leachate from the landfill and then release it into a nearby creek.
Republican filibuster could kill S. Carolina abortion ban
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A Republican state senator who opposes a ban on almost all abortions in South Carolina said Thursday he will argue against the bill until his colleagues can get the votes to end his filibuster. Sen. Tom Davis started talking after a vote indicated at least 24 of 46 senators — all fellow Republicans — would approve the ban once exceptions were added to allow abortions for pregnancies cause by rape or incest up to 12 weeks after conception. Senators will need 26 votes to stop Davis’ filibuster. Their first attempt failed by the same 24-20 vote by which the exceptions passed. Davis said he promised his daughters he would not vote to make South Carolina’s current six-week abortion ban more strict because women have rights, too.
