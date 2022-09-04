ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision

Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
State Stimulus Payments 2022: These States Are Sending Out Checks in September

Residents of many states are receiving supplemental tax rebates and stimulus payments to help combat ongoing inflation. Hawaii and Illinois are issuing tax refunds in early September and residents of Illinois should receive rebates of up to $400 starting next week. Direct deposits for Indiana's Automatic Taxpayer Refund started in...
Republican filibuster could kill S. Carolina abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A Republican state senator who opposes a ban on almost all abortions in South Carolina said Thursday he will argue against the bill until his colleagues can get the votes to end his filibuster. Sen. Tom Davis started talking after a vote indicated at least 24 of 46 senators — all fellow Republicans — would approve the ban once exceptions were added to allow abortions for pregnancies cause by rape or incest up to 12 weeks after conception. Senators will need 26 votes to stop Davis’ filibuster. Their first attempt failed by the same 24-20 vote by which the exceptions passed. Davis said he promised his daughters he would not vote to make South Carolina’s current six-week abortion ban more strict because women have rights, too.
