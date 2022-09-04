Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Yankees place Josh Donaldson on paternity list
The New York Yankees placed third baseman Josh Donaldson on the paternity list Wednesday. Donaldson will miss at least both legs of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees called up Miguel Andujar to be their 29th man for the twin bill and they also added Ronald Guzman to the active roster. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will move to third base in place of Donaldson and hit sixth in Game 1 on Wednesday versus right-hander Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins. Oswald Peraza will enter the lineup to play shortstop and hit ninth.
numberfire.com
Chas McCormick absent from Astros' Wednesday lineup
Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. McCormick will take a seat after starting the first two games of the series. Mauricio Dubon will start in center field and hit ninth. Dubon has a...
numberfire.com
William Contreras absent for Braves Wednesday afternoon
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics. Contreras went 0-for-2 with a run, an RBI, two walks, and a strikeout in Tuesday's contest. Travis d'Arnaud will catch for Spencer Strider and hit fifth while Ronald Acuna works as the Braves' designated hitter again.
numberfire.com
Evan Longoria left off Giants' early game lineup Thursday
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is not in the starting lineup versus right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers for Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader. Longoria went 1-for-13 with four strikeouts while starting all three games of the Giants' series against the Los Angeles Dodgers this week. David Villar will move to the hot corner in place of Longoria while LaMonte Wade Jr. enters the lineup to play first base and bat leadoff. Villar went yard twice in the Giants' loss to the Dodgers on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Lewis Brinson on Giants' bench Thursday in Game 1
San Francisco Giants outfielder Lewis Brinson is not in the starting lineup versus right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers for Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader. Brinson will yield center field to Mike Yastrzemski and the leadoff role to Lamonte Wade Jr. Joc Pederson will replace Brinson in the lineup to play left field and hit out of the cleanup spot. Yastrzemski will hit second.
numberfire.com
Giants' J.D. Davis sitting for Game 1 Thursday
San Francisco Giants infielder J.D. Davis is not in the starting lineup versus right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers for Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader. Davis will sit after starting the last four games. Wilmer Flores will move to designated hitter and bat third on Thursday in the early game. Thairo Estrada will be on second base and Brandon Crawford will return to shortstop and hit sixth.
numberfire.com
Keston Hiura kept out of Brewers' Game 1 lineup Thursday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Keston Hiura is not in the starting lineup against left-hander Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader. Luis Urias will shift to second base in place of Hiura. Mike Brosseau (oblique) will start on third base and bat leadoff in his return from the injured list.
numberfire.com
Kolten Wong (knee) sidelined Thursday for Brewers in Game 1
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong (knee) is not in the starting lineup again versus left-hander Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader. What It Means:. Wong exited Tuesday's game early with knee discomfort and he's now out of the lineup for a second straight...
numberfire.com
Matt Vierling idle Thursday for Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins. Nick Maton will replace Vierling in right field and hit ninth. Vierling started the previous four games. Maton has a $2,000 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models...
numberfire.com
Edmundo Sosa sitting for Phillies on Thursday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins. Sosa went 3-for-3 with a two-run home run, a double, and three RBI In Wednesday's win, but he's absent from the lineup for the series finale. Stott will replace Sosa at shortstop and hit sixth.
numberfire.com
Jon Berti leading off Thursday for Marlins
Miami Marlins infielder Jon Berti is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Kyle Gibson and the Philadelphia Phillies. Berti will replace Charles Leblanc on second base and in the leadoff spot. Berti has a $2,800 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 10.1 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Miguel Rojas resting Thursday for Marlins
Miami Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Kyle Gibson and the Philadelphia Phillies. Rojas has more strikeouts (four) than hits (three) so far in September. Joey Wendle will cover shortstop and hit third Thursday while Brian Anderson replaces Rojas in the lineup to play third base and bat fifth.
numberfire.com
Charles Leblanc on Marlins' bench Thursday
Miami Marlins infielder Charles Leblanc is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Kyle Gibson and the Philadelphia Phillies. Jon Berti will replace Leblanc on second base and in the leadoff spot for Miami. Berti has a $2,800 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him...
numberfire.com
Austin Wynns absent from Giants' first Thursday lineup
San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is not in the starting lineup versus right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers for Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader. Joey Bart will start at catcher over Wynns and hit ninth. Bart has a $4,500 salary on Thursday's single-game slate and numberFire’s models project...
numberfire.com
Bryan De La Cruz sitting for Marlins on Thursday
Miami Marlins outfielder Bryan De La Cruz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Kyle Gibson and the Philadelphia Phillies. Jerar Encarnacion will move to left field in place of De La Cruz and hit eighth. Avisail Garcia will shift out to right field and hit cleanup while Garrett Cooper takes over at designated hitter. Lewin Diaz will replace De La Cruz in the lineup to play first base and bat ninth.
numberfire.com
Victor Caratini idle Thursday afternoon for Brewers
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is not in the starting lineup against left-hander Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader. Omar Narvaez will take over for Caratini behind the plate to catch for Corbin Burnes and bat ninth. Narvaez has a $2,200 salary on...
numberfire.com
Victor Robles (neck) scratched Thursday for Nationals, Alex Call added
Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles was scratched from Thursday's lineup against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals due to neck stiffness. Robles was previously lined up to play center field and hit ninth. Lane Thomas will now start in center and Alex Call will make a start in left.
numberfire.com
Brewers' Luis Urias batting seventh on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Urias will start at third base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. Jace Peterson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Urias for 12.3 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes catching for Cubs on Tuesday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Gomes will catch for left-hander Wade Miley on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Justin Dunn and the Reds. P.J. Higgins returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Gomes for 7.7 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Tyler O'Neill (neck) scratched Thursday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill has been scratched from Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals due to neck stiffness. What It Means:. The Cardinals indicated that O'Neill is dealing with a day-to-day issue. Ben DeLuzio will replace O'Neill in center field and hit...
