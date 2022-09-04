Read full article on original website
National Media Jumping On New Orleans Saints Bandwagon
National media are suddenly jumping on the "New Orleans Saints bandwagon" for the 2022 regular season.
Sean Payton on New Orleans Saints in 2022: ‘They’ve got a team that wins the south, not Tampa’
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has some big expectations for his former team in 2022, and his
FOX Sports
NFC South guide: Predictions for Saints, Panthers, Buccaneers, Falcons
The NFC South has football's biggest star, Tom Brady. It has one of the NFL's most consistently competitive teams, the New Orleans Saints, looking to prove it can keep that up without quarterback Drew Brees and coach Sean Payton. It has a team with some promising pieces that searches for...
Good news Dolphins fans: Jaylen Waddle was a full go at practice
For weeks, we’ve all been sweeping the idea of Jaylen Waddle having some sort of leg injury under the rug. It was something unsettling like a relative is actually involved with organized crime, or having a friend that doesn’t know how to ride a bike that was the extra special kind of weird that you just didn’t talk about.
Brandon Scherff praises former Commanders teammates before Week 1 return
The Washington Commanders and Jacksonville Jaguars locking horns in Week 1 is fitting for several reasons. Not only will Carson Wentz play the team that essentially ended his Colts tenure in Week 18 of last season, but he’ll reunite with former head coach Doug Pederson and former longtime offensive lineman Brandon Scherff returns to his old stomping grounds after he left as a free agent this offseason.
Yardbarker
Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints odds: NFL Week 1 point spread, money line, point totals
The Falcons open the 2022 season in Atlanta, hosting the New Orleans Saints. The showdown of division rivals will square off on Sunday, Sept. 11, with former No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota leading their respective teams. The Saints’ offense has plenty of question marks in a world without Sean Payton and Drew Brees, but their defense is as formidable as any in the league. On the other hand, the Falcons are entering a new era themselves without Matt Ryan. There are a few potentially interesting figures to win some money, so let’s check them out.
Officially Predicting the Atlanta Falcons 2022 Schedule
Ladies and gentlemen, your Atlanta Falcons have officially set their 53-man roster for the 2022 season. There’s definitely been a lot of changes to this team, most notably the departure of franchise icon Matt Ryan to Indianapolis to offset Russell Gage heading to Tampa (with Julio) and Foye Oluokun to the Jaguars (which admittedly was a last-minute decision).
AthlonSports.com
New Orleans Saints Are Signing A Quarterback To Their Practice Squad On Tuesday
The New Orleans Saints know Jameis Winston will be their starting quarterback and Andy Dalton will be his backup this upcoming season. Now, they're finalizing the quarterback depth behind Dalton. The NFC South franchise is signing another quarterback this Tuesday afternoon. The Saints are reportedly signing 26-year-old quarterback Jake Luton...
Offseason in review: New Orleans Saints
The Saints began the post-Drew Brees era in 2021, a season that included mixed results. New Orleans’ defense stood out as one of the best units in the NFL, but its offense struggled down the stretch, in particular, leaving the team outside of the playoff picture. The absence of wideout Michael Thomas was exacerbated by the midseason loss of Brees’ successor, Jameis Winston (leading to a league-worst passing attack), and the questions surrounding their respective futures clouded the onset of the offseason.
FanSided
