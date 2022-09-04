ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Georgia Sun

Georgia will begin distributing the new bivalent COVID-19 booster this week

The Georgia Department of Public Health will begin offering the new bivalent COVID-19 booster this week, as shipments of the vaccine arrive in the state. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommend the bivalent booster manufactured by Pfizer for individuals aged 12 and older; and they recommend the bivalent booster by Moderna for adults aged 18 and older.
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID in Cobb County: September 7, 2022

The Georgia Department of Public Health now reports the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday September 7, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

New Covid boosters headed to South Georgia

COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - New Covid boosters recently approved by the FDA are already on the way to hospitals, including Colquitt Regional in South Georgia. This comes just a week after both Pfizer and Moderna’s new boosters were approved, with the goal to fight off newer variants of the virus.
GEORGIA STATE
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Georgia students switching to colleges abroad to save money

Students from Georgia are seeking degrees in other countries as college costs in the U.S. continue to rise, a new report says. More than 300,00 American students enrolled in programs abroad in 2019, though numbers dropped slightly in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions. The cost of going to a university...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
Local
Georgia Government
allongeorgia.com

CONSUMER ALERT: AG Carr and Commissioner King Warn Northwest Georgians of Home Repair Fraud and Price Gouging in Wake of Severe Flooding

Attorney General Chris Carr and Insurance Commissioner John King are warning consumers whose homes were damaged by the recent flooding in northwest Georgia to be on the lookout for home repair fraud and price gouging. “With scammers ready to prey on vulnerable storm victims, we want to ensure that Georgians...
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Poverty and lack of tree cover overlap in Georgia cities

Trees are not equally distributed in Georgia’s largest cities. The website TreeEquityScore.org lets users zoom in and out of census tracts to visualize factors like lack of tree cover, race, and poverty. It shows that some majority-Black Columbus and Savannah census tracts have less than 15% tree cover in areas where the poverty rate exceeds […] The post Poverty and lack of tree cover overlap in Georgia cities appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shot#Influenza Virus#Cdc#Drive Thru#Diseases#Linus Influenza#General Health#District 2 Public Health#Medicare#Medicaid
11Alive

Tracking your absentee ballot in Georgia | What to know

ATLANTA — September is National Voter Registration Month, and in preparation for the upcoming November election, Georgia voters can track their absentee ballots through BallotTrax. The online tracking tool allows voters to monitor the status of their absentee ballots through the United States Postal Service. Last week, Georgia's Secretary...
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

Understanding Georgia's "slow poke law"

If you’ve ever driven on roadways through Southwest Georgia, chances are you have been behind someone going slow in the left lane. The "slow poke" law that went into effect in Georgia in 2014 aims at decreasing traffic crashes as a result of road rage. "Basically you're slowing down...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WCTV

Multi-million-dollar manufacturing plant heads to South Georgia

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An economic boost is on its way...As a new manufacturing plant moves to set up shop in Valdosta. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made the announcement Wednesday. The Governor’s Office said GAF materials will invest more than $140 million and create at least 135 new jobs...
VALDOSTA, GA
41nbc.com

Georgia National Fairgrounds hosting food drive Saturday

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia National Fair is helping stock the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, and it’s asking for your help. The first 500 people who bring in a minimum of five non-perishable items still in date will receive $10 in coupons to spend with food vendors at the 2022 Georgia National Fair.
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Georgia DNR: Boating incidents down this Labor Day weekend

The number of boating-related incidents and drownings on Georgia's waterways was down this Labor Day holiday weekend, amid a period of rainy weather across the state. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources reported Tuesday morning that there had been six boating under the influence charges, one boating incident and one fatality in Georgia throughout the holiday weekend.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

SE Ga Road Work: Weekly Traffic Interruption Advisory through September 9

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Tuesday, September 6 through Friday, September 9. Georgia DOT suspends construction-related lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes near major shopping areas, tourist locations and recreation centers beginning Friday,...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy