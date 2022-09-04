Read full article on original website
Georgia will begin distributing the new bivalent COVID-19 booster this week
The Georgia Department of Public Health will begin offering the new bivalent COVID-19 booster this week, as shipments of the vaccine arrive in the state. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommend the bivalent booster manufactured by Pfizer for individuals aged 12 and older; and they recommend the bivalent booster by Moderna for adults aged 18 and older.
COVID in Cobb County: September 7, 2022
The Georgia Department of Public Health now reports the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday September 7, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
New Covid boosters headed to South Georgia
COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - New Covid boosters recently approved by the FDA are already on the way to hospitals, including Colquitt Regional in South Georgia. This comes just a week after both Pfizer and Moderna’s new boosters were approved, with the goal to fight off newer variants of the virus.
NEWS BRIEF: Georgia students switching to colleges abroad to save money
Students from Georgia are seeking degrees in other countries as college costs in the U.S. continue to rise, a new report says. More than 300,00 American students enrolled in programs abroad in 2019, though numbers dropped slightly in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions. The cost of going to a university...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia official: More than 100,000 absentee mail-in ballots already requested for midterms
ATLANTA — Roughly two months out from the November midterms, officials say Georgia has already seen more than 100,000 requests for mail-in absentee ballots. Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer of the Secretary of State's Office, said on Twitter Wednesday that the state had received 104,324 requests so far.
CONSUMER ALERT: AG Carr and Commissioner King Warn Northwest Georgians of Home Repair Fraud and Price Gouging in Wake of Severe Flooding
Attorney General Chris Carr and Insurance Commissioner John King are warning consumers whose homes were damaged by the recent flooding in northwest Georgia to be on the lookout for home repair fraud and price gouging. “With scammers ready to prey on vulnerable storm victims, we want to ensure that Georgians...
Poverty and lack of tree cover overlap in Georgia cities
Trees are not equally distributed in Georgia’s largest cities. The website TreeEquityScore.org lets users zoom in and out of census tracts to visualize factors like lack of tree cover, race, and poverty. It shows that some majority-Black Columbus and Savannah census tracts have less than 15% tree cover in areas where the poverty rate exceeds […] The post Poverty and lack of tree cover overlap in Georgia cities appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Gullah Geechee community gets $2M, upgraded services in discrimination case settlement
A Gullah Geechee community on Georgia’s Sapelo Island has settled a federal civil rights lawsuit alleging the county government provided unequal services and attempted to displace it with property tax increases. McIntosh County last month agreed to pay $2 million in damages to the dozens of residents who were...
Law enforcement cracking down on unsafe drivers on Labor Day
Monday is the last day for the Hands Across the Border impaired driving enforcement campaign. It's also the last day for 100 Deadly Days of Summer, the time when most traffic deaths occur.
Tracking your absentee ballot in Georgia | What to know
ATLANTA — September is National Voter Registration Month, and in preparation for the upcoming November election, Georgia voters can track their absentee ballots through BallotTrax. The online tracking tool allows voters to monitor the status of their absentee ballots through the United States Postal Service. Last week, Georgia's Secretary...
‘Jobs will be offered on the spot’: Georgia DOT to host virtual job fair
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair as they seek to hire Highway Maintenance Technicians across the state. Areas of work include vegetation management, right-of-way maintenance, removing debris from travel lanes and more. Some job duties may consist of cleaning and […]
Understanding Georgia's "slow poke law"
If you’ve ever driven on roadways through Southwest Georgia, chances are you have been behind someone going slow in the left lane. The "slow poke" law that went into effect in Georgia in 2014 aims at decreasing traffic crashes as a result of road rage. "Basically you're slowing down...
SNAP Schedule: Alabama Food Assistance Benefits for September 2022
SNAP is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. In Alabama, the Food Assistance Division of the Department of Human Resources administers the SNAP program...
Multi-million-dollar manufacturing plant heads to South Georgia
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An economic boost is on its way...As a new manufacturing plant moves to set up shop in Valdosta. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made the announcement Wednesday. The Governor’s Office said GAF materials will invest more than $140 million and create at least 135 new jobs...
Georgia gets sizable cut of Juul’s multimillion-dollar settlement
ATLANTA — E-cigarette maker Juul will pay millions to settle claims it marketed to minors, and Georgia will get a sizable cut. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The proposed settlement is around $440 million. Dozens of states, including Georgia, spent two years investigating Juul.
Georgia National Fairgrounds hosting food drive Saturday
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia National Fair is helping stock the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, and it’s asking for your help. The first 500 people who bring in a minimum of five non-perishable items still in date will receive $10 in coupons to spend with food vendors at the 2022 Georgia National Fair.
Georgia DNR: Boating incidents down this Labor Day weekend
The number of boating-related incidents and drownings on Georgia's waterways was down this Labor Day holiday weekend, amid a period of rainy weather across the state. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources reported Tuesday morning that there had been six boating under the influence charges, one boating incident and one fatality in Georgia throughout the holiday weekend.
Georgia's nighttime low temperatures are rising. What does that mean for the future?
GPB's Peter Biello speaks with Dr. Marshall Shepherd of the University of Georgia about rising temperatures at night across Georgia. Unusually hot summer days have become more common across the U.S. and overnight lows aren't as low as they used to be. In fact, all of Georgia's cities saw higher...
SE Ga Road Work: Weekly Traffic Interruption Advisory through September 9
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Tuesday, September 6 through Friday, September 9. Georgia DOT suspends construction-related lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes near major shopping areas, tourist locations and recreation centers beginning Friday,...
Georgia gubernatorial candidates casting blame for Atlanta Medical Center closure
ATLANTA — Georgia Democrats are quickly seizing upon Wellstar’s sudden announcement it was closing Atlanta Medical Center as a top campaign issue in the November elections. A group of Democrats led by gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams gathered across the street from AMC and blamed the closing on Republican...
