Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones on week 2 game vs. Ohio State
Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones had a successful week one with his Red Wolves securing a 58-3 win over Grambling State. Now the competition steps up significantly as Jones must prepare for Ohio State. The Buckeyes are currently favored by 43.5 according to DraftKings Sports book after a prime time victory over then No. 5 Notre Dame.
Week 1's Recruiting Winners and Losers: Sunshine State glory, Coach Prime shows off, ACC teams flop
The first weekend of the 2022 college football season is in the books. Much has already been written about the early returns, the pursuit of championships and awards and which coach is now firmly on the hot seat … or no longer on the hot seat. But what about recruiting and the implications from the Week 1 results? Below, we dish out some winners and losers when looking at things from a recruiting angle.
2024 five-star DL Kamarion Franklin recaps Mississippi State game-day visit
To no surprise, 2024 defensive lineman and 247Composite five-star prospect Kamarion Franklin has gotten off to a roaring start this season.
VIDEO: Scouting report on Southern Miss heading into game against No. 15 Miami
Watch a discussion previewing the season-opening game between the No. 15 Miami Hurricanes and the Southern Miss Eagles. Miami hosts Southern Miss on Saturday (12:00 p.m., ACCN). It is the first meeting between the two schools. The Hattiesburg American's David Eckert joins the show as a guest. Christopher Stock has...
Arkansas moves up in both major polls
Following a 31-24 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats in Week 1, the Arkansas Razorbacks moved up three spots to No. 16 in the Associated Press Top 25 and up six spots to No. 17 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. The Hogs will now have spent 12 weeks in the AP Top 25 over the last two seasons.
What They're Saying: Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will make its first road trip of the season on Saturday when it...
Nick Brahms explains decision to retire from football, new role with Tigers
AUBURN, Alabama — When a rain-soaked game clock hit triple zeros on Auburn’s 42-16 win over Mercer, Nick Brahms made the rounds with the rest of his team, offering well wishes to the Tigers’ 2022 FCS opponent. One Mercer player approached Brahms and shook his hand: “Good...
Five-star LB Sammy Brown: Thoughts on Notre Dame-Ohio State
What Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of matchup with Missouri
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against Missouri on Saturday September 10, 2022. Excited about getting a chance to play Missouri again. It's been a while that K-State and Missouri have hooked up but I know our fans are excited about it and our players are excited. We had our first team meeting back yesterday and then had a practice yesterday. I know the fans will be cranked up, we had a great, great crowd last Saturday at the Bill. It was an electric crowd. I know our kids really appreciated the fans coming out, the students, our band is as good as always and it was a great atmosphere and I know our players really appreciated that. So I want to thank the fans and I challenge them even this week, it's going to need to be even louder and more electric and I think it will be for this great game. So we'll start our prep today with our pads on and get a plan together.
College football rankings: Georgia overtakes Alabama in ESPN's top 25 for Week 2
ESPN released its updated college football top 25 power rankings entering Week 2 Tuesday with mass changes near the top, including a new entry at No. 1 after seismic showing from a preseason national championship favorite. The one major upset that is sure to shake up this week's latest AP Poll was Florida's dramatic win over Utah in the Swamp thanks to Anthony Richardson's heroics in the final moments.
USC vs. Stanford football: Lincoln Riley eyes road showdown with David Shaw, Stanford
Lincoln Riley is just days away from getting his first true test of Pac-12 conference play. USC rolled past Rice 66-14 in its season-opener. Caleb Williams started earning some Heisman Trophy buzz after throwing for 249 yards and two touchdowns while adding 68 rushing yards. But Riley still has some questions about the Trojans' offense due to the lack of snaps it got in the opener.
Lane Kiffin asked if he's concerned he might lose runner-up quarterback to transfer portal
As Ole Miss sorts out its ongoing quarterback battle, Lane Kiffin was asked about the potential aftermath of his decision between Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer during his appearance on the weekly SEC teleconference Wednesday. Does he think about what happens if one of the two decides to transfer following the 2022 season?
POLLS: No. 16 Arkansas vs. South Carolina, score, predictions, top performers
The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) are set to open SEC play as they welcome in the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) this week. This will be the 24th meeting between the two programs but just the second matchup since 2013. The Razorbacks hold a 13-10 advantage in the all-time series with the Gamecocks, but South Carolina is currently riding a three-game winning streak against the Hogs.
College football rankings: Most overrated, underrated teams in Week 2 AP, Coaches polls
College football's Week 2 AP Top 25 rankings are out along with the Coaches Pol. Truth be told, there are several teams with legitimate underrated gripes who must further prove themselves on the field this season it appears. There's fluctuation inside the top 10 following Georgia's impressive win over Oregon and Florida's physical, late-game heroics to down Utah, a team most are projecting to win the Pac-12.
Monday notes: Four-star OL commit looking to close on a couple of blue-chip peers | More
Oklahoma offensive line commit Cayden Green will attend Sept. 10 game vs. Kent State in an effort to help secure pledges from Jordan Renaud and Peyton Bowen.
Updated scouting report on 2023 offensive tackle Logan Reichert
Logan Reichert, a talented offensive line prospect out of Kansas City (Mo.) Raytown, is expected to announce a college commitment Thursday, when he will choose between finalists Missouri and Oregon. Reichert, who named those two finalists in mid-August, is a high three-star prospect on 247Sports and a four-star recruit per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
Vols commit Cameron Seldon to play in Polynesian Bowl
Cameron Seldon gave a lot of thought to playing in the Polynesian Bowl, and what it would mean to he and his family. From the experience of playing alongside like talent to the opportunity to visit Hawaii, it was too much to pass up. So the Tennessee commit and No....
Wiltfong Whiparound: USC dazzling recruits in Week 1
In this segment of Wiltfong Whiparound, Steve Wiltfong breaks down USC's recruiting after a 66-14 smashing of Rice.
Grades for the Week 2022: NC State vs. East Carolina
NC State survived a week-one scare against East Carolina. Here is how the Wolfpack players graded out, according to Pro Football Focus.
Media rips Coaches Poll for Utah over UF, applauds AP Top 25 voters after Gators edge Utes
Following Florida's massive Week 1 win over Utah by a score of 29-26, the Gators jumped from unranked to No. 19 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll. However, coaches voted Utah as the No. 15 team in the country in this week's poll, still four spots ahead of Florida despite the head-to-head result. In the AP Poll, Florida is ranked No. 12 this week with Utah checking in at No. 13.
