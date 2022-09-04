Read full article on original website
15-Year-Old Shot to Death in NYC Park Minutes After Leaving School
A 15-year-old boy died after being shot in the stomach at a downtown Brooklyn park minutes after leaving school, police said. Cops responding to a call about the shooting in McLaughlin Park, near Tillary and Jay streets, around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday found the boy shot. He was taken to a hospital with critical injuries and later died.
34-Year-Old Stabbed in Gut in Unprovoked Midtown Attack
A 34-year-old man was stabbed in the gut in front of a midtown Manhattan high-rise early Wednesday in what authorities say appears to have been an unprovoked attack. According to police, the victim was on West 36th Street shortly before 1 a.m. when the stranger walked up and flashed a knife. Then he shoved the weapon into the man's stomach, police said. It didn't appear any words were exchanged.
66-Year-Old Indicted in NYC Pregnant Woman's Strangling Death Years After Killing Another
A 66-year-old Bronx man has been indicted in the 1996 strangling death of a pregnant woman, thanks to forensics that recently matched his DNA to DNA found under her fingernails, prosecutors announced Thursday. Gregory Fleetwood, whose last known address was on Laconia Avenue, was arraigned earlier this week on a...
Man stabbed to death near his Bronx home, police say
MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man died after he was stabbed near his home in the Bronx Wednesday night, police said. Officers found Perlon Felder, 41, with a stab wound to the left side of his neck along Richman Plaza near the Major Deegan Expressway at around 7:30 p.m., according to authorities. He […]
Purported gang member fatally shot in Brooklyn hours after man gunned down in car
The 28-year-old victim, who has not been identified, was shot in the chest in front of a home on Sheffield Avenue, near Hegeman Avenue, around 11:15 p.m.
Driver accused of dragging woman, 78, out of Access-A-Ride car released after Brooklyn arraignment
MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office requested bail for a man accused of pulling a 78-year-old woman from an Access-A-Ride car, but the suspect was released on his own recognizance, officials said Wednesday. Elsakran Mohamed was hit with a slew of charges during his arraignment, including assault, reckless endangerment, attempted assault, […]
Bronx man indicted in strangling of pregnant mom in 1996 cold case: DA
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 66-year-old Bronx man under investigation in the cold case murders of several women was indicted Thursday in connection with the 1996 strangulation death of 36-year-old pregnant mom Jasmine Porter. Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said Gregory Fleetwood was inside Porter’s apartment in Morris Heights on Feb. 5, 1996, and […]
Bronx woman dies 2 months after being struck by stray bullet
NEW YORK -- A Bronx woman has died two months after she was struck by a stray bullet at a basketball game, and police say there are still no arrests.On June 19, Jelani Green and her family went to Half Nelson Playground to watch her brother play in a Father's Day basketball tournament.David Love remembers the last conversation he had with his sister."Before the game started, she asked me, like, 'Dave, you ready?' I was like, yeah, and she was smiling," he told CBS2's Alecia Reid.By the time the game ended, police say a single gunshot rang out. It hit...
Man, 29, fatally shot in front of Brooklyn apartment building
Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in Brooklyn Wednesday night.
Bronx woman struck by apparent stray bullet dies of wounds: NYPD
HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx woman struck by an apparent stray bullet at a Highbridge playground in June has died of her injuries, officials said Wednesday. Jelani Green, 25, was struck in the neck when gunfire rang out at a large gathering at Half-Nelson Playground on Nelson Avenue near Featherbed Lane around 8:45 […]
Jelani Green, 25, Murdered
On Sunday, June 19, 2022, at approximately 2045 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a female, shot opposite of 1631 Nelson Avenue, within the confines of the 46th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 25-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the neck. EMS responded...
Reputed gang member gunned down in East Village
According to police, officers responding to a 911 call on Thurs., Sept. 1, around 1:30 p.m., found Dillin Tolentino, 26, of 601 E. 12th St., unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head at Avenue C and E. 12th Street. E.M.S. transported the victim to Bellevue Hospital where...
Family mourns Bronx hairdresser, 25, who dies months after paralyzed by stray bullet in playground gang clash: ‘She loved everybody’
The basketball game had just ended when the long and lethal nightmare started for a Bronx family. Jelani Green, 25, died more than two months after taking a stray bullet to her neck at a Morris Heights playground where her older brother had just played in an annual Father’s Day hoops tournament. Family members stood vigil in shifts at the hospital while she battled for life until passing away ...
VIDEO: Man surrounded, robbed at Bronx tire shop in armed multi-borough spree
A group of armed thieves surrounded and robbed a man at a Bronx tire shop in a spree spanning multiple boroughs, police said Thursday as they released video of the attack.
Bayonne Police Charge Woman With Aggravated Assault For Attacking Bus Driver
Bayonne Police Captain Eric Amato reports that 34-year old, Crystal M. Tucker of Danforth Avenue in Jersey City was arrested and taken into custody at 10:45 Tuesday morning from the area of 29th Street and Avenue C. According tp Captain Amato, officers responded to the area of 1st Street and Broadway on a report of an aggravated assault.
Shocking video shows man fire apparent gun into air while walking on Staten Island street. NYPD seeks tips.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to identify an individual sought for questioning in connection with an incident where a gun was allegedly fired in Port Richmond last weekend. A shocking video released by the NYPD shows what appears to be a...
‘Stab People in the Eyes:' Man Terrifies Subway Riders in Manhattan, Gropes Woman
Police are looking for a man they say threatened subway riders as their train approached the Museum of Natural History station in Manhattan and kept riding, leaving passengers on edge and cops warning people to look out for him. He also allegedly sexually attacked a woman on the B train,...
New York City Man Pleads Guilty to Stabbing, Killing Wife, Mother of Three
NEW YORK, NY – a New York City man has been sentenced to 24 years...
Shooting at park in Brooklyn
NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig makes a preliminary statement about a shooting at McLaughlin Park in Downtown Brooklyn. A young man, likely of "school age," shot a 15-year-old boy in the abdomen.
Husband pleads guilty to fatally stabbing wife, accused her of cheating: DA
EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) — A husband was sentenced to 24 years after pleading guilty to stabbing and killing his wife inside their Queens home back in September 2020, the Queens District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. On Sept. 24, 2020, at around 1:30 a.m., Manuel Villar, 52, went to his wife, Ivette Villar, 43, and accused […]
