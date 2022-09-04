NEW YORK -- A Bronx woman has died two months after she was struck by a stray bullet at a basketball game, and police say there are still no arrests.On June 19, Jelani Green and her family went to Half Nelson Playground to watch her brother play in a Father's Day basketball tournament.David Love remembers the last conversation he had with his sister."Before the game started, she asked me, like, 'Dave, you ready?' I was like, yeah, and she was smiling," he told CBS2's Alecia Reid.By the time the game ended, police say a single gunshot rang out. It hit...

BRONX, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO