WBKO
Portion of 31-W to close for water infrastructure repairs
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A portion of Highway U.S. 31-W will be closed for infrastructure repair. The Bypass will be closed from Broadway Avenue to East 15th Avenue beginning on Monday, Sept. 12 at 6 a.m. until Friday, Sept. 23. “Local access on the U.S. 31-W Bypass will be...
wkdzradio.com
PHOTOS – Sunday ‘Super Load’ Travels
The third of a series of ‘super loads’ made the journey Sunday morning from the Eddyville Riverport to Hopkinsville. We caught the load as it was exiting I-24 and making the turn onto US 68 at the exit in Cadiz. Check out the pics of this big rig and its ‘super size’ load.
WSMV
Brewing companies come up with conservation solutions amid CO2 shortage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many people are celebrating Labor Day by drinking a nice cold beer, but the latest nationwide shortage has been threatening a critical part of the brewing and pouring process. A supply chain issue is limiting access to CO2, which is used in almost all carbonated drinks....
travelmag.com
Short or Long Term Parking at Nashville Airport: Top 3 Spots
If you’re flying out of Nashville Airport and need to leave your car somewhere safe for the duration of your travels, there are a number of cheap car parks to be found close by. Positioned in the city’s southeastern section, Nashville International Airport has almost 600 daily arriving and...
Buyers may benefit from Nashville’s ‘settling’ housing market
Trying to buy a house in Nashville the last several years has been a bit of a blood bath, but new data shows the housing market may be settling down and experts say buyers are reaping the benefits.
Immersive King Tut Experience is Coming to Nashville
Having pioneered the concept of immersive art exhibitions in North America – including the critically acclaimed Immersive Van Gogh– Lighthouse Immersive is now turning its sights on the most famous of Egyptian rulers, the Pharaoh Tutankhamun in Immersive King Tut. In a partnership with United Exhibits Group (UEG), International Foundation for Fine and Decorative Arts (IFFDA) and with the assistance of the Egyptian Council for Tourism Affairs, Lighthouse Immersive will premiere the exhibit at Lighthouse ArtSpace Nashville on Oct. 21. This experience is being launched to commemorate the 100th anniversary of archeologist Howard Carter’s discovery of the tomb of the legendary “boy king” in November 1922.
wnky.com
Kentucky Downs hosts 7 days of races
FRANKLIN, Ky. – This September Kentucky downs is open and holding a 7 day series of races, right in Franklin, Kentucky. This September is also the second anniversary of the Mint Gaming Hall here in the bluegrass, so this weekend has been full of excitement for both entities. It’s...
wpln.org
Nashville’s 6th-hottest summer had drought, thunder and lots of 90+ temps
Earth has been pretty hot this summer. Nashville, too — the city just had its sixth-hottest summer on record. In June, the average temperature in Nashville was more than three degrees higher than the latest 30-year normal. Tennessee had 60 record daily high temperatures and 85 record daily warm low temperatures, according to the Tennessee Climate Office.
Driver dead after hitting utility pole on Nolensville Pike; construction worker also hit expected to be okay
At least one person is in the hospital following multiple crashes in Nashville Tuesday afternoon.
WSMV
West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
Judge warns staffing shortage at DCS is putting the department ‘near collapse’
The staffing shortage at the Tennessee Department of Children's Services has gotten so critical a judge has warned lawmakers some of what's happening to kids in the department's care is "illegal."
I-40 reopens in Wilson County after semi crash
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes around 3 a.m. near mile marker 244 at Tuckers Crossroads.
People incarcerated in Nashville using software to gain employment after release
People are released from jail everyday without a job, an education or a place to live. New software in Davidson County's jails is helping inmates be more prepared.
wvlt.tv
Pilot found dead after crews find missing helicopter
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The pilot and the helicopter who went missing in South Central Kentucky over the weekend have been located, but officials tell WBKO News the pilot, David Stone, did not survive. Marcus Thurman, the Deputy Director of the Glasgow-Barren County Emergency Management told us the small...
carthagecourier.com
Theft charges filed as victim alleges services not received
The sheriff’s department has filed theft of property charges against a man for receiving payment for services and/or products which were not delivered. The case involves a Smith County resident who hired a Lebanon man to construct a new house for him in Smith County. The prospective homeowner alleges...
Manchester Man Charged with Murder and more in Kentucky Crash
Thomas Anthony Catalina, 43, of Manchester is accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 65 in Louisville, KY. Catalina is accused of hitting several cars and killing one person on August 28, 2022. WAVE-TV reports that Catalina entered not guilty pleas on charges of murder, assault, driving under the...
Tour Tennessee’s Chilling Bell Witch Cave and Enjoy Hayrides, Music, and More this October
The Bell Witch Cave in Tennessee is known for being quite eerie, and this October you can experience it with fun festivities too!. Located in Adams, Tennessee is the Bell Witch Cave. The Bell Witch Cave is said to be inhabited by the infamous Bell Witch who tormented a farmer and his family many years ago. The lore of the Bell Witch says that she vowed to return to the area, and according to many locals and paranormal investigators, she has made good on that promise and returned to the area.
WSMV
Home repairs get a woman in trouble with her HOA
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman paid thousands of dollars for a home repair, and she said after it was supposedly completed, the work landed her in hot water with her Homeowners Association. She turned to WSMV 4 for help. When you look at the flooring at Cassandra Tormes...
whopam.com
Elkton pursuit ends with arrest in Logan County
A pursuit of a speeding vehicle that began Sunday afternoon in Elkton ended in Logan County with an arrest. Elkton Police Captain Jakop Smith observed two silver Ford Mustangs heading east on East Jefferson Davis Highway and clocked one going 113 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to a news release.
Man charged in August 31 murder outside Nashville gas station
On Monday, Melvin Waters, 48, came to MNPD headquarters and admitted to his involvement in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old, Kendrick Frazier.
