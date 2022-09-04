ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WBKO

Portion of 31-W to close for water infrastructure repairs

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A portion of Highway U.S. 31-W will be closed for infrastructure repair. The Bypass will be closed from Broadway Avenue to East 15th Avenue beginning on Monday, Sept. 12 at 6 a.m. until Friday, Sept. 23. “Local access on the U.S. 31-W Bypass will be...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

PHOTOS – Sunday ‘Super Load’ Travels

The third of a series of ‘super loads’ made the journey Sunday morning from the Eddyville Riverport to Hopkinsville. We caught the load as it was exiting I-24 and making the turn onto US 68 at the exit in Cadiz. Check out the pics of this big rig and its ‘super size’ load.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
travelmag.com

Short or Long Term Parking at Nashville Airport: Top 3 Spots

If you’re flying out of Nashville Airport and need to leave your car somewhere safe for the duration of your travels, there are a number of cheap car parks to be found close by. Positioned in the city’s southeastern section, Nashville International Airport has almost 600 daily arriving and...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
Bowling Green, KY
Cars
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
State
Missouri State
Rutherford Source

Immersive King Tut Experience is Coming to Nashville

Having pioneered the concept of immersive art exhibitions in North America – including the critically acclaimed Immersive Van Gogh– Lighthouse Immersive is now turning its sights on the most famous of Egyptian rulers, the Pharaoh Tutankhamun in Immersive King Tut. In a partnership with United Exhibits Group (UEG), International Foundation for Fine and Decorative Arts (IFFDA) and with the assistance of the Egyptian Council for Tourism Affairs, Lighthouse Immersive will premiere the exhibit at Lighthouse ArtSpace Nashville on Oct. 21. This experience is being launched to commemorate the 100th anniversary of archeologist Howard Carter’s discovery of the tomb of the legendary “boy king” in November 1922.
NASHVILLE, TN
wnky.com

Kentucky Downs hosts 7 days of races

FRANKLIN, Ky. – This September Kentucky downs is open and holding a 7 day series of races, right in Franklin, Kentucky. This September is also the second anniversary of the Mint Gaming Hall here in the bluegrass, so this weekend has been full of excitement for both entities. It’s...
FRANKLIN, KY
wpln.org

Nashville’s 6th-hottest summer had drought, thunder and lots of 90+ temps

Earth has been pretty hot this summer. Nashville, too — the city just had its sixth-hottest summer on record. In June, the average temperature in Nashville was more than three degrees higher than the latest 30-year normal. Tennessee had 60 record daily high temperatures and 85 record daily warm low temperatures, according to the Tennessee Climate Office.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Corvette#Sports Car#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#Vehicle Shows#The Corvette Museum
WSMV

West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
wvlt.tv

Pilot found dead after crews find missing helicopter

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The pilot and the helicopter who went missing in South Central Kentucky over the weekend have been located, but officials tell WBKO News the pilot, David Stone, did not survive. Marcus Thurman, the Deputy Director of the Glasgow-Barren County Emergency Management told us the small...
GLASGOW, KY
carthagecourier.com

Theft charges filed as victim alleges services not received

The sheriff’s department has filed theft of property charges against a man for receiving payment for services and/or products which were not delivered. The case involves a Smith County resident who hired a Lebanon man to construct a new house for him in Smith County. The prospective homeowner alleges...
SMITH COUNTY, TN
My 1053 WJLT

Tour Tennessee’s Chilling Bell Witch Cave and Enjoy Hayrides, Music, and More this October

The Bell Witch Cave in Tennessee is known for being quite eerie, and this October you can experience it with fun festivities too!. Located in Adams, Tennessee is the Bell Witch Cave. The Bell Witch Cave is said to be inhabited by the infamous Bell Witch who tormented a farmer and his family many years ago. The lore of the Bell Witch says that she vowed to return to the area, and according to many locals and paranormal investigators, she has made good on that promise and returned to the area.
ADAMS, TN
WSMV

Home repairs get a woman in trouble with her HOA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman paid thousands of dollars for a home repair, and she said after it was supposedly completed, the work landed her in hot water with her Homeowners Association. She turned to WSMV 4 for help. When you look at the flooring at Cassandra Tormes...
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Elkton pursuit ends with arrest in Logan County

A pursuit of a speeding vehicle that began Sunday afternoon in Elkton ended in Logan County with an arrest. Elkton Police Captain Jakop Smith observed two silver Ford Mustangs heading east on East Jefferson Davis Highway and clocked one going 113 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to a news release.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy