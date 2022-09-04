ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Island Park, NY

North Jersey Submarine Burglar From Long Island Enters Program That Can Clear His Record

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

A Long Island man who was accused of breaking into the flooded USS Ling submarine on the Hackensack River with four other people was admitted to a program that will erase the charges against him if he keeps his nose clean.

Robert J. Hemberger, 41, of Island Park, NY, must complete 10 hours of community service, among various conditions of the New Jersey Superior Court Pre-Trial Intervention Program, for his role in the summer 2018 invasion of the World War II submarine.

Hemberger was one of five people charged with looting the landmark museum after it had been flooded.

The intruders parked nearby and swam through the river to the Ling, where they removed a lantern and Medical Corps lieutenant shoulder lapel, police said at the time.

Detectives identified the defendants from surveillance video and subsequent questioning.

Initially charged with burglary along with Hemberger were two Connecticut residents, Jon P. Stevens of West Haven and Laura Palmese of Colchester, both 52, Edward Johnson, 37, of Commack, Long Island and Stacey Bouley, 38, of Worcester, MA.

Authorities who arrested Stevens said they found items stolen from other locations while executing a search warrant at his home.

They originally thought the burglars stole four plaques dedicated to U.S. Navy seamen killed in World War II, but it turned out a member of the once-floating museum on River Street took them home for safekeeping.

Hemberger is the first to have his case resolved. The rest remain free pending trial or possible plea deals.

Superior Court Judge Christopher R. Kazlau admitted Hemberger's admission to the court's Pre-Trial Intervention Program in Hackensack on Friday, Sept. 2.

Available to defendants without prior criminal records, PTI can require community service, restitution and/or fines, psychological testing, urine monitoring or alcohol evaluations, depending on the severity of the offense. The charges are removed if the defendant follows those conditions for a specified time period, ordinarily a year.

Stuck in the silty riverbed, the USS Ling is on both the federal and state registers of historic places.

Built by the Cramp Shipbuilding Company of Philadelphia, SS-297 was commissioned on June 8, 1945 – three months before President Truman announced the end of World War II. She remained in New London, CT, before sailing for the Panama Canal Zone.

The high-speed attack sub -- named for the ling fish, also known as the cobia -- was decommissioned in 1946 having never seen combat. She was towed to the Brooklyn Navy Yard in 1960 and was converted to a training ship.

A non-profit organization saved the 312-foot, 2,500-ton vessel from the scrapyard in 1972.

The group brought the Ling the following year to Hackensack, where she was scrubbed, painted and polished for public tours as a memorial to "perpetuate the memory of our shipmates who gave their lives in the pursuit of their duties while serving their country.”

Compartments were refurbished and outfitted with authentic gear.

The New Jersey Naval Museum paid a dollar a year to rent the site behind the Heritage Diner until North Jersey Media Group announced in 2007 that it was selling the property.

Promises of restoration and relocation followed after Hurricane Sandy swept the walkway from shore in 2012, leaving the foundering sub severely damaged and mired in muck.

Various groups have tried to revive the Ling with varying degrees of success -- primarily the Louisville Naval Museum and USS Ling SS297 Museum, whose members have dedicated themselves to restoring her to her former glory.

Two years ago, the groups patched a 3-inch hole in the hull, cleaned up the interior, restored one of the dive klaxons and made the Ling's horn functional again.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Long Island MS-13 Members Face New Charges, Including For 2016 Murder Of Central Islip Man

Members and associates of MS-13 are facing a series of new racketeering charges, including charges in the 2016 murder of a Long Island man. The 29-count superseding indictment includes acts involving murder, attempted murder, narcotics, and firearms offenses, according to an announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 7, from Breon Peace, United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
CENTRAL ISLIP, NY
Daily Voice

Search Underway For Fisherman Whose Boat Capsized In Deerpark

Emergency crews were searching for a missing fisherman in the Hudson Valley Thursday afternoon, Sept. 8. State police and other first responders in Orange County were called at around 7:30 a.m. to an area of the Delaware River in the town of Deerpark with reports of a missing fisherman. Investigators...
DEERPARK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Worcester, NY
City
Commack, NY
City
Island Park, NY
Hackensack, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Hackensack, NJ
City
Philadelphia, NY
State
Connecticut State
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Crash Reported On Jersey Shore

Pedestrians were struck by a vehicle on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash occurred about noon on Thursday, Sept. 8 on Route 36 near Palmer Avenue in Hazlet, according to the state Department of Transporation. As of 1 p.m., all lanes of traffic remained closed, the DOT said. CHECK...
HAZLET, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Hurricane Sandy#Brooklyn Navy Yard#Medical Corps#U S Navy
Daily Voice

Support Surges For Hoboken's 'Doorman Dave' After Fire

David Hernandez is a familiar face in Hoboken. Some know him from Northern Soul on First Street, where he works security. Others know him from CVS, where he works when he's not at NoSo. It seems like everywhere he goes, Dave Hernandez — affectionately known as "Doorman Dave" — brings...
HOBOKEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Dump Truck Flips Closing Central Jersey Roadway

A dump truck overturned shutting down all lanes of Route 18 south in East Brunswick, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 near Route 1, according to the state Department of Transportation. Traffic was using the shoulder, the DOT said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
355K+
Followers
53K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy