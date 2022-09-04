ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

South Florida man, local ‘Mother Theresa’ charged in $196M Ponzi scheme

By Miami Herald
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gFG4a_0hi5XPTE00
The headquarters of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is seen in Washington, D.C, Jan. 28, 2021. [ SAUL LOEB | Getty Images North America ]

MIAMI — Filings by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department accuse a Fort Lauderdale man of getting $6.5 million of the $42 million defrauded from investors via a Ponzi scheme run through a North Lauderdale woman’s company.

The twin filings against Pavel Ruiz, 29, hit Miami federal court this week, the criminal charge being conspiracy to commit wire fraud. This comes a year after the SEC charged North Lauderdale’s Johanna Garcia, who first registered MJ Capital Funding and MJ Taxes & More with the state of Florida, according to public records.

The SEC’s filing against Ruiz said, “The MJ Companies and their owner, chief executive offer, and president, Johanna M. Garcia, operated the MJ Companies as a Ponzi scheme, which, from at least June 2020 until August 2021, raised more than $196 million from more than 15,400 investors nationwide through an unregistered fraudulent securities offering.”

As for Ruiz, the filing said, he “played a significant role in perpetrating the Ponzi scheme. At all relevant times, he was involved in high-level decision-making for MJ Capital, served as an MJ Capital “board member” responsible for “Treasury/Accounting,” and had access to MJ Capital’s bank accounts.”

The scheme, as described in the various filings, says MJ Capital sold itself to investors as a business making merchant cash advances (MCA) to businesses that needed cash quickly.

The SEC filing against Garcia describes an MJ Capital May 12, 2021, website blog stating that Garcia “is often referred to as “Mother Theresa” in her community,” because she found a way to “help hard working individuals make money and that she helps her merchant clients get the financing they need.”

If this sounds similar to the 1 Global Capital fraud run out of Hallandale Beach, the descriptions diverge in that MJ Capital is accused of being more of a Ponzi scheme.

“But only a small fraction of investor funds was used to make MCAs,” the SEC filing against Ruiz said. “Instead, most of the investor funds were used to pay fictitious returns to existing investors, undisclosed commissions to sales agents who promoted investments in the MJ Companies, and personal expenses for insiders of the MJ Companies, including Ruiz.

“As such, investors’ ability to receive the promised returns and repayment of principal was dependent on a rising stream of funds from new investors, and by convincing existing investors to renew their existing investments, thus deferring the MJ Companies’ need to repay investors their principal investment.”

That would be a Ponzi scheme.

The SEC says Ruiz and his team of unregistered securities sellers raised $46 million and he put $7.7 million straight into his personal accounts or those of Pavel Ruiz MJCF LLC and UDM Decorating. Of that $7.7 million, he eventually sent $1.2 million to MJ Capital, the SEC said. He took the remaining $6.5 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ic1lj_0hi5XPTE00

The SEC and Justice say Ruiz spent the money on, among other things, crypto assets, a “luxury vehicle,” “luxury goods,” vacations and personal expenses.

A website popped up in 2021 accusing t he MJ Companies of running a Ponzi scheme. The SEC filing against Garcia says she filed a lawsuit in federal court on April 19, 2021 against the John Doe running the website, a parry that the SEC says included “a number of false or materially misleading statements.”

Despite this, the lawsuit was successful, the SEC said, in that MJ Capital continued to collect money from investors until August 2021.

Two days after the SEC charged Garcia, the court appointed Corali Lopez-Castro, an attorney with the Coral Gables commercial litigation law firm of Kozyak Tropin & Throckmorton, as a Receiver for the MJ Companies. Lopez-Castro has since been appointed Receiver for Ruiz’s companies, Pavel Ruiz MJCF LLC and UDM Remodeling, LLC.

The SEC has reached partial settlements with Ruiz and Garcia. Pavel Ramon Ruiz Hernandez is free on $250,000 bond until the criminal case finishes.

The FBI’s Miami office investigated the case with help from the SEC’s Miami office and the Florida Office of Financial Regulation.

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

DeSantis Says ‘There is Going to Be a New Commissioner' After Joe Martinez Arrest

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will make a decision soon about replacing Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez following his arrest on corruption charges last week. Speaking at a news conference in Miami Wednesday, DeSantis implied that a suspension would be issued soon for Martinez, who was arrested on charges of unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation.
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Grossman Attorneys at Law, a Boca Raton Medical Malpractice Attorney, Goes Up Against Large Medical Providers and National Insurers to Represent Victims' Interests

Boca Raton, FL - (NewMediaWire) - September 6, 2022 - Medical malpractice happens when a medical provider's conduct causes a patient minor/severe physical, mental, or emotional harm. Under. Florida. statutes, the prevailing professional standard for healthcare providers requires them to offer the level of care, skill, and treatment recognized/acceptable by...
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Lauderdale, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Coral Gables, FL
State
Florida State
North Lauderdale, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
City
Hallandale Beach, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
PopSugar

How This Venezuelan Entrepreneur Fosters Community in Miami Real Estate

For Stefania Mogollon, working in real estate is about more than selling homes: it's about community. When the Miami-based real estate agent first left her home in Caracas, Venezuela, she landed in New York City, intending to stay for only six months. When she decided she wanted to stay longer, she began looking for an apartment. "I very quickly realized how hard it is to find a place, especially as an immigrant and a young person with no records of anything in the United States," she says. "It was pretty much impossible."
MIAMI, FL
POLITICO

Charlie Crist's No. 2 is in the spotlight's glare

Hello and welcome to Thursday. What about?— Charlie Crist went to Jacksonville this week to lay into Gov. Ron DeSantis over property insurance. The first question he got was about his choice of running mate, Miami-Dade teachers union leader Karla Hernández-Mats. Too much attention— The Crist campaign has...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ponzi Scheme#Fbi#Sec Filing#Fraud#The Justice Department#Sec#Mj Capital#Garc
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Grand jury leads to school scrutiny in Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties

A grand jury report that rocked Broward schools last month is also leading to scrutiny of neighboring school districts related to under-reporting of crimes and other safety issues. Both Palm Beach County and Miami-Dade school districts, as well as those in Duval and Orange counties, received letters from Tim Hay, director of the state Department of Education’s Office of Safe Schools, saying he ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you are lucky to live in Florida or you simply love spending your holidays there then you should keep on reading because I have put together a list of three great steakhouses in Florida that you should visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. Pair that with an amazing atmosphere and you get a restaurant that is a great choice for both a casual meal with some friends or family members and a special occasion. Are you curious to see what made it on the list?
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roaches under pizza prep tables, fryer station, kitchen sink force 3 South Florida restaurants to close

Roach infestations plagued two Boca Raton restaurants and one in Wellington, leading the state to temporarily close them last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and ...
WELLINGTON, FL
floridabulldog.org

DeSantis removed Tampa’s top prosecutor for ‘defiance’ on abortion law, but not Broward Sheriff Tony for outspoken opposition to anti-riot law

When Gov. Ron DeSantis removed and replaced Tampa-area State Attorney Andrew Warren last month, he said he acted because Warren had essentially gone rogue – declaring publicly that he would not waste resources to prosecute abortion providers or doctors who provide gender-affirming care to transsexual youth or their parents.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Signs point to cooling of South Florida's red-hot real estate market

FORT LAUDERDALE - There are signs South Florida's red hot real estate market is cooling. Not as many houses have sold in the last few months and inventory is up, and since interest rates started rising, prospective buyers are not as plentiful. Gisela Leguizamon just put her Northwest Fort Lauderdale home up for sale."I do love this neighborhood but my husband passed away a year ago and it's hard for me to stay here," she said. She's asking $600,000 for the nearly 1,300-square-foot home that sits on a canal.But will it sell? In her neighborhood, there are several other houses for sale.We saw...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Teen brothers facing charges in beating of Broward LGBTQ teen

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two teen brothers Jerrell and Druax Madison appeared virtually in Broward juvenile court on Tuesday, and are facing charges in the brutal beating of transgender teen Chad Sanford in Pompano Beach. “You’re not to have any contact with the victim…you can’t text, you cannot email,...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Need a New Florida Driver's License? Here's What to Do While You Wait

There's been a huge backup when it comes to renewing and getting a new Florida driver's license. NBC 6 found appointments in Miami-Dade and Broward counties are booked until November. So if drivers don't plan way ahead of time, they could be waiting for up to two months for a new driver's license.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Judge cancels Tuesday hearing in Parkland school shooter’s case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer canceled a hearing for Tuesday afternoon in the case of the Parkland school shooter. Court records on Monday morning showed the hearing on “all pending motions” was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Judicial Complex North Wing’s courtroom 7750 at 201 SE 6 St., in Fort Lauderdale.
PARKLAND, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
75K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy