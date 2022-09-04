ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dumas, TX

Dumas will host 2nd annual ‘Downtown Fall Festival’

By Dailyn Wells
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47rbWH_0hi5X1cH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ijxeQ_0hi5X1cH00

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Downtown Dumas Association (DDA) invites the public to its second annual “Downtown Fall Festival” starting around 4 p.m. on Sept. 24 in Downtown Dumas.

According to a DDA press release, this year will be a joint celebration with the Toppled Turtle Brewing Company while they host their Oktoberfest festivities.

DDA stated the event will have vendors including:

  • Babe Boutique
  • Brenda’s Boutique 806,
  • Jaramillo`s beef jerky
  • Breezy’s
  • Unspun Cotton Candy Co
  • Seo Monster Design
  • Downtown Depot
  • Toppled Turtle Brewing Company
  • Street Vibes
  • The Kokken
  • J & J’s Grill

DDA adds that they thank their sponsors and are accepting vendors. If vendors are interested, they are asked to fill out the vendor form, here.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dumas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Coffee Memorial continues to look for blood donors

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Coffee Memorial announced on Wednesday that they are continuing to look for blood donors in the Amarillo community. Coffee Memorial detailed that successful donors will receive a Bigfoot-inspired t-shirt, a coupon for a free bundtlet at Nothing Bundt Cakes, and one free entry to the Don Harrington Discovery Center. “Blood donation […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Fall Festival#Cotton Candy#Design#Dda#Boutique 806
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Xcel Amarillo employees volunteer for Day of Service

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy Amarillo announced that its employees will volunteer their time for Day of Service activities which will include engaging in neighborhood activities and homeless services from Wednesday through Saturday. The Amarillo Day of Service is set to begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday at the Guyon Saunders Resource Center, located […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KFDA

New in Amarillo: Dutch Bros. and Starbucks opening more locations in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you’re looking for a way to kick start your day, there are some more coffee shops opening up in Amarillo. Dutch Bros. Coffee has opened shop. Codie Parret, the regional operator for Dutch Bros., said one of the companies mottos is “we’re in the relationship business and we use coffee as currency in exchange for conversation.”
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

AT&T to host hiring event in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — AT&T announced that it is set to host an in-person hiring event for call center sales and service representatives from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, located at 815 S. Tyler. AT&T detailed that these full-time jobs carry a $4,000 sign-on bonus and walk-ins are welcome to the event. An […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Heart Of The High Plains: Colorful Closets

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Colorful Closets Executive Directors Lindsey Wing and Keely Brown are no strangers to each other. “Keely and I went to high school together, not so long ago,” Wing joked. “Kind of a long time ago.” And they’re no strangers to a purpose. “Different paths have led us to where we kind […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Community Market continues Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with Center City Events announced that the Amarillo Community Market continued on Saturday. According to an announcement, the market kicked off at 8:30 a.m. and will go till 12 p.m. Parking and admission are free. Officials announced the special guests for Saturday’s market: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m: Randall County Master Gardeners […]
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Fire releases info on Wednesday incident

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Wednesday morning fire in northwest Amarillo that resulted in no injuries. According to a news release from the department, firefighters responded to a structure fire call around 7:13 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of NW 15th. When the first unit […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy