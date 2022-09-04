The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a suspected intoxicated driver was arrested Wednesday after a short pursuit and dramatic accident near the Rappahannock Regional Jail. Authorities say about 3:07 p.m. the Fredericksburg Police Department provided a “Be On the Lookout” to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office for a suspect in an assault case. The suspect was identified as 30-year old Tyreke Ellis of Stafford who was reported to be driving a grey Acura with Pennsylvania registration. Ellis was suspected to be intoxicated and believed to be armed.

