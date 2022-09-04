ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford, VA

fredericksburg.today

Stafford Sheriff’s Office investigating murder on Declaration Drive

Stafford Sheriff’s Office investigating murder on Declaration Drive. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says detectives are working to solve a murder which occurred in a North Stafford apartment complex Wednesday night. Deputies responded to a shooting on Declaration Drive about 10:30. They arrived to find an adult male on...
STAFFORD, VA
fredericksburg.today

Stafford man arrested after high speed chase and wreck

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a suspected intoxicated driver was arrested Wednesday after a short pursuit and dramatic accident near the Rappahannock Regional Jail. Authorities say about 3:07 p.m. the Fredericksburg Police Department provided a “Be On the Lookout” to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office for a suspect in an assault case. The suspect was identified as 30-year old Tyreke Ellis of Stafford who was reported to be driving a grey Acura with Pennsylvania registration. Ellis was suspected to be intoxicated and believed to be armed.
STAFFORD, VA
Spotsy Deputy helps elderly woman in need

A HUGE SHOUT-OUT to our very own Deputy Kenneth Camp who responded to a call from an elderly widow who stated her house was 94 degrees and HVAC system was broken. Deputy Camp was able to open her windows and call his brother-in-law, Joshua Cawthon, with JC & Son Mechanical Services who was able to come out the next morning to fix her air conditioning for FREE!
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspect At Tractor Supply

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, July 25, 2022 at 11:20 am, the suspect removed a BB gun pistol from its packaging and placed it in the waistband of his shorts at the Tractor Supply Store in Charlotte Hall.
CHARLOTTE HALL, MD

