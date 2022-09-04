Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Facebook hook-up leads to robbery in FredericksburgWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
Teen killed in undercover drug sting.Jamel El AminWoodbridge, VA
In 2015, a teen vanished while with her ex-stepfather. Later, loved ones received chilling texts from her phone.Fatim HemrajPartlow, VA
King George Supervisors say their car taxes are high too, open to look at solutionsWatchful EyeKing George, VA
University of Mary Washington received $250,000 to boost h quality internshipsWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
fredericksburg.today
Stafford Sheriff’s Office investigating murder on Declaration Drive
Stafford Sheriff’s Office investigating murder on Declaration Drive. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says detectives are working to solve a murder which occurred in a North Stafford apartment complex Wednesday night. Deputies responded to a shooting on Declaration Drive about 10:30. They arrived to find an adult male on...
Man wanted for breaking in to escape room facility in Spotsylvania
Ironically, a man is wanted for breaking in to an escape room facility in Spotsylvania.
Police investigate homicide in Stafford County
The deputies, with the assistance of bystanders, provided first aid to the man who was shot until medics arrived, police said. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died a short time later. The Stafford Sheriff's Office did not release the name of the victim.
fredericksburg.today
Stafford man arrested after high speed chase and wreck
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a suspected intoxicated driver was arrested Wednesday after a short pursuit and dramatic accident near the Rappahannock Regional Jail. Authorities say about 3:07 p.m. the Fredericksburg Police Department provided a “Be On the Lookout” to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office for a suspect in an assault case. The suspect was identified as 30-year old Tyreke Ellis of Stafford who was reported to be driving a grey Acura with Pennsylvania registration. Ellis was suspected to be intoxicated and believed to be armed.
Bay Net
Suspect Apprehended After Violent Attacking A Woman And Crashing Vehicle Into Patrol Car
WALDORF, Md. – On September 7 at 12:28 p.m., officers responded to a shopping center in the 1100 block of Smallwood Drive in Waldorf for the report of a possible road rage in the parking lot involving a male and a female. Additional calls to 9-1-1 indicated the male...
Investigation into alleged Virginia deer poacher reveals multiple wildlife violations
An investigation into an alleged deer poacher in Westmoreland County led to the discovery of more than 35 wildlife violations during the 2021-2022 hunting season.
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam
Richmond County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of a scam caller that has reportedly been impersonating Richmond County law enforcement.
Suspect accused of kidnapping boy, assaulting woman at Manassas playground arrested
The man who reportedly assaulted a woman after attempting to take her child from a Manassas playground last week was arrested on Wednesday.
Virginia man sentenced in revenge killing over single ounce of marijuana
A Virginia man was sentenced to 45 years in prison Thursday in the revenge-killing of a man who had stolen an ounce of marijuana from him in 2019.
Hanover Sheriff looking for road rage shooting suspect
The suspect was driving a green 1990's Dodge truck with a motorcycle in the bed. There were at least two people inside the truck at the time of the shooting.
Stafford man caught with cardboard ID at hospital
A Stafford man was caught using a fake ID at a hospital when officers discovered his ID was made of cardboard.
fox5dc.com
Woman pushed out of car in Arlington after requesting rideshare; Suspect arrested
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A man has been arrested in connection with pushing a woman out of a car after she requested a rideshare service, Arlington County Police say. Willie James Clements, 59, of Upper Marlboro, MD is charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Grand Larceny and Hit...
WJLA
Police release new video in deadly officer-involved shooting of 19-yr-old Jaiden Carter
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Authorities on Wednesday released preliminary details of the events that led up to an officer-involved shooting during an undercover drug operation in Prince William County on Sept. 1. Earlier this week, police said 19-year-old Jaiden Malik Carter, one of the men shot during the multi-agency...
Man arrested in connection to Richmond Police car vandalism
A man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to an incident where multiple Richmond Police Department patrol vehicles were vandalized at the end of August.
NBC Washington
Man Arrested After Woman Pushed Out of Speeding SUV in Arlington
A man has been arrested after police say he picked up a woman who thought he was a ride-share driver in D.C., then pushed her out of the SUV in Arlington, Virginia, seriously injuring her. Willie James Clements, 59, was arrested on Friday and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, grand...
Men in Virginia set up date through Facebook, get robbed at knifepoint
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a rendezvous at a Super 8 hotel Saturday ended when three people robbed two men. Investigators said the people the men were meeting were in on the robbery. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said the men met their prospective dates on Facebook. The dates asked […]
fredericksburg.today
Spotsy Deputy helps elderly woman in need
A HUGE SHOUT-OUT to our very own Deputy Kenneth Camp who responded to a call from an elderly widow who stated her house was 94 degrees and HVAC system was broken. Deputy Camp was able to open her windows and call his brother-in-law, Joshua Cawthon, with JC & Son Mechanical Services who was able to come out the next morning to fix her air conditioning for FREE!
Lawyer for family of man killed as result of Virginia drug operation questions police’s actions
A lawyer representing the family of a 19-year-old who was shot and killed during a police undercover operation earlier this month is raising questions about police's actions.
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspect At Tractor Supply
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, July 25, 2022 at 11:20 am, the suspect removed a BB gun pistol from its packaging and placed it in the waistband of his shorts at the Tractor Supply Store in Charlotte Hall.
fox5dc.com
Alexandria man sentenced to 45 years in prison for marijuana-related murder
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - An Alexandria man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for murdering another man in retaliation for robbing him of an ounce of marijuana and trying to convince a witness to lie for him to cover it up. According to court documents, Melvin...
Comments / 1