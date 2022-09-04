Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
Related
brownsnation.com
No One Is Close To Deshaun Watson In Important QB Mark
Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson will have to wait a while before he takes the field for the Cleveland Browns. During their preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he showed a glimpse but completed only one pass in five attempts for seven yards. For now, he will have to serve...
Tampa Bay Times
Tom Brady collected negative remarks to motivate Bucs’ offensive line
TAMPA ― Tom Brady has been busy collecting all the negative things that have been said or written about the Bucs’ young offensive line. Every time someone suggested they “suck” or “can’t do anything,” Brady would make the entire position group aware, he said Monday on the debut of his weekly podcast.
Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs sporting ‘Next Friday’ cleats in Los Angeles for Thursday Night Football
For Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, it’s almost as much about style as it is about performance on the
Falcons shopped Matt Ryan expecting to land Deshaun Watson?
Matt Ryan trade buzz picked up in the days following Deshaun Watson‘s decision to waive his no-trade for the Browns, but the Falcons had begun discussing its 14-year quarterback with teams before Watson committed. As the Falcons pursued Watson, they shopped Ryan, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. This...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Russell Wilson set to hear the noise as Denver faces Seattle
SEATTLE (AP) — A WNBA game would not usually be considered a venue where animosity toward an NFL quarterback would be on display and an indication of what might be coming. But there it was a month ago during a tribute video to Sue Bird before the final regular-season home game of her career. When Russell Wilson’s face was shown on the video board, the fans of Seattle responded with some unexpected — and rather noticeable — boos. That was just a small sampling of what Wilson may hear Monday night when he makes his highly anticipated debut in Denver and returns to Seattle with the Broncos and Seahawks meeting to open the NFL season in a made-for-prime time showcase. The moment Wilson was traded to Denver in March, ending his decade as the leader under center in Seattle, this game was circled. And then the NFL did it the honor of placing it as the conclusion to the first week of the regular season.
Yardbarker
Texans Tried Out Three Players
Berry, 25, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State in 2020. He played both tight end and defensive end in college for the Buckeyes. New England waived Berry coming out of the preseason and he landed on the practice squad. He bounced back and forth between the active roster and practice squad a couple of times.
AGA: Record 46.6M Americans will wager on NFL this season
A new NFL season kicks off Thursday night, to the great interest of sports bettors across the country. An American
NFL・
UCLA Football Offers Local Class of 2024 DB Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins
The Bruins are making a push for a cornerback who just transferred from one local high school power to another.
Comments / 0