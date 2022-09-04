ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brownsnation.com

No One Is Close To Deshaun Watson In Important QB Mark

Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson will have to wait a while before he takes the field for the Cleveland Browns. During their preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he showed a glimpse but completed only one pass in five attempts for seven yards. For now, he will have to serve...
CLEVELAND, OH
Tampa Bay Times

Tom Brady collected negative remarks to motivate Bucs’ offensive line

TAMPA ― Tom Brady has been busy collecting all the negative things that have been said or written about the Bucs’ young offensive line. Every time someone suggested they “suck” or “can’t do anything,” Brady would make the entire position group aware, he said Monday on the debut of his weekly podcast.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Indiana State
Houston, TX
Sports
The Associated Press

Russell Wilson set to hear the noise as Denver faces Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — A WNBA game would not usually be considered a venue where animosity toward an NFL quarterback would be on display and an indication of what might be coming. But there it was a month ago during a tribute video to Sue Bird before the final regular-season home game of her career. When Russell Wilson’s face was shown on the video board, the fans of Seattle responded with some unexpected — and rather noticeable — boos. That was just a small sampling of what Wilson may hear Monday night when he makes his highly anticipated debut in Denver and returns to Seattle with the Broncos and Seahawks meeting to open the NFL season in a made-for-prime time showcase. The moment Wilson was traded to Denver in March, ending his decade as the leader under center in Seattle, this game was circled. And then the NFL did it the honor of placing it as the conclusion to the first week of the regular season.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Texans Tried Out Three Players

Berry, 25, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State in 2020. He played both tight end and defensive end in college for the Buckeyes. New England waived Berry coming out of the preseason and he landed on the practice squad. He bounced back and forth between the active roster and practice squad a couple of times.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy