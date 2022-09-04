Read full article on original website
Ray E Burkholder obituary 1954~2022
Ray E Burkholder, 68, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born August 30, 1954 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late John Burkholder, Sr. and Dorothy (Yocum) Burkholder. He was a graduate of the James Buchanan High School with the Class...
David L “Butch” Ickes obituary 1949~2022
David L “Butch” Ickes, Sr. 73, of Gettysburg, PA passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at the York Hospital. Born in Roaring Springs, PA on April 30, 1949, he was the son of the late Walter “Lefty” & Nellie Butler. Butch was predeceased by his...
Robert L Billman obituary 1938~2022
Robert L Billman, 83, of Newville passed away Tuesday September 6, 2022, in his home. He was born October 4,1938, in Carlisle a son of Lester A. and Anna M. Lutz Billman. Mr. Billman was a 1955 graduate of Carlisle High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He...
Janice F Williams obituary 1930~2022
Janice F Williams, 91, formerly of Fort Loudon, PA died September 1, 2022. Born November 9, 1930 in Fort Loudon, she was a daughter of the late Norman G. and M. Gail (Rosenberry) Rosenberry Rex, and a step daughter of the late Rev. Dr. Willoughby F. Rex. Janice was a...
Kenneth W Bumbaugh obituary 1943~2022
Mr. Kenneth W Bumbaugh, 78, of Anthony Highway, Chambersburg, PA, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022 in Quincy Village Nursing Home. Born November 11, 1943 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Thomas D. and Sarah Jane (Ulrich) Bumbaugh. He was a life-long resident of the Pond Bank and Chambersburg areas.
Chambersburg: Nursing Students to Receive Scholarships
Nurses have shown an abundance of grit and perseverance throughout the last few years in the face of the pandemic and staffing challenges. Kristin Runyon displayed those attributes as a nurse at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital before she was tragically killed in 2010. : Baxter Group to Host Healthy Buildings Brunch...
D Clinton Pentz obituary 1924~2022
Mr. D Clinton Pentz, 98, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022, in the Waynesboro Hospital. Born May 5, 1924 in Roadside, PA, he was the son of the late Daniel F. and Edna F. (Miner) Pentz. He graduated from Washington Township High School with the Class of...
Franklin County: Habitat for Humanity Celebration
Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County is excited to celebrate the completion of our 52nd home in Franklin County. Mark Story is the Community Engagement Director with Habitat. : Police and fire logs: Another crash at I81 Exit 14. Hosting a Dedication. We will be hosting a dedication ceremony at...
Commissioners Recognize Recovery Month In Franklin County
The Franklin County Commissioners have proclaimed September to be National Recovery Month in Franklin County. In doing so, the commissioners are drawing attention to the impact mental health and substance use disorders have on communities as well as the services that are available to help those on their journey of recovery.
True Benshoff, Grace French, Megan Miller help Waynesboro down Aubrey Strohecker, Mifflin County
Aubrey Strohecker continued her strong season Tuesday, but it wasn’t enough to list Mifflin County past Waynesboro in a 3-2 girls soccer loss.
Hugh W “Woodie” Woods Jr. 1923~2022
Hugh W “Woodie” Woods Jr., 99, of Chambersburg, passed away Wednesday evening, August 31, 2022 at Promedica Healthcare Services in Chambersburg where he was a resident since July of 2008. Born in Chambersburg on April 5, 1923, he was a son of the late Hugh W. and Mary...
Franklin County: Hunger Action Month with SCCAP
It’s Hunger Action Month and SCCAP wants you to know they operate two food pantries. One in Franklin County and one in Adams County as well. Each of those is in our service area. : Art Exhibit Opens Sept. 7 at Wilson College. How Can You Help. You can...
Chambersburg: Ziggy Washington Sets Sight On Cruiserweight Title
Life hasn’t managed to knock out Adrian “Ziggy” Washington, and he isn’t about to let it happen now. Ziggy set out to gain the world title in the boxing ring. : Seth Crabbe named PSAC Eastern Division Men’s Soccer Athlete of the Week. Professional Boxer.
Chestnut Ridge region mourns loss of founder of local orchard business
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — The family, friends and employees of Ridgetop Orchards, located in Fishertown, are mourning the loss of the business' founder, Dan Boyer. The orchard posted on its Facebook page that Boyer passed away over the weekend following a "hard fought battle" with a terminal illness.
A Chambersburg church wants members to bring their political differences to the service
Despite differences in their opinions, members are still able to pray together afterward. Jenny Embry stood amid 75 people in church chairs in a meeting room and wiped away tears. She was telling her fellow members of World Harvest Outreach in Chambersburg something she’d never talked about in public.
Pennsylvania: Walk With A Doc Campaign
As part of a movement to promote health, nature, and local parks and trails, the Department of Health (DOH) and Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) today hosted a “Walk with a Doc” event, culminating at the steps of Pennsylvania’s Capitol. : Chambersburg: Kick-Off Party at Roy Pitz...
Bonnie M Sprow obituary 1941~2022
Bonnie M Sprow, 81, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at home, surrounded by her family. She was born August 5, 1941 in Chambersburg, the daughter of the late Susie (Shuman) and Don McCleary Sr. She was a member of the Park Avenue United Methodist Church. Bonnie was a...
Cathleen S “Cathy” Miller 1923~2022
Mrs. Cathleen S “Cathy” Miller (Smith), 99, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Menno Haven Rehab, Chambersburg, PA. Born June 8, 1923 in Quincy, PA, she was the daughter of the late David F. and S. Irene (Bovey) Smith. She was a graduate of...
Harrisburg man sentenced in Camp Hill pool shooting
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Edwin Ruben Sosa Jimenez of Harrisburg was sentenced to 5.5 to 18 years in state prison after pleading guilty for his role in the June, 28, 2021 shooting that happened at the Camp Hill Borough Pool. Jimenez pleaded guilty to one count of criminal...
1 dead, 1 injured in Woodbine crash on Frederick Road
WOODBINE, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a crash in Woodbine that left a man dead and another man injured. County police said officers were called around 9:44 p.m. Wednesday to eastbound Frederick Road near Daisy Road, where a Honda Accord struck a tree. The driver, Samuel Wayne...
