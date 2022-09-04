Read full article on original website
myhits106.com
Medicine Bow-rout Forests And Thunder Basin In Stage 1 Fire Restrictions
He Mountain West announced the 2022-23 18-game conference women’s basketball schedule Wednesday afternoon. Incredibly, the Wyoming Cowgirls will open league-play on the road for the seventh consecutive season in 2022-23. Wyoming opens the Mountain West slate December 29 at defending conference champion UNLV. It marks the second time in...
UTEP Gets Former Greats to Help Promote NMSU Game
Despite starting the season with a pair of losses, the UTEP football team has a huge home game this weekend against New Mexico State. Not only is it the last Battle of I-10 before the Aggies join Conference USA next season, but one of these two teams will win their first game of the 2022 season.
High School Football Week Two Recap and Rundown
Week two of the high school football season featured exciting games and some surprises across town as teams continue in their non-district schedules. Hear the recap of the action featuring Beau Bagley, Paul MacKinnon, Adrian Broaddus and the slew of reporters across the Sun City by downloading the Football Friday Night podcast on demand, wherever you listen to podcasts.
UTEP legend Tim Hardaway to be enshrined in Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame on Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Arguably the greatest player in UTEP basketball history will be honored as one of the best players in the history of the game itself on Saturday. Tim Hardaway, who played for the Miners under head coach Don Haskins from 1985-1989, will be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of […]
nmsuroundup.com
To Mask or Not to Mask: Half a year since New Mexico’s mask mandate lift
It’s been over half a year since New Mexico government officials and the NMSU administration made the decision to lift the COVID-19 mask mandate. With NMSU’s return to classes, most students have taken the opportunity to return to courses, campus organizations, and on-campus jobs without the requirement of wearing a face covering.
One of the Largest Uniform Companies in Nation Moving to Texas
One of the largest school uniform manufacturers in the country is relocating to Texas and laying off over 70 employees in the process, but it's unclear how many jobs will be available in the new location. Dennis Uniform Relocation. Dennis Uniform offers custom uniforms for schools Pre-K through 12th grade.
KVIA
Over 260 NMSU students find out their opportunity scholarships have been taken away
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- 262 NMSU students received an email stating that their New Mexico State Opportunity Scholarships have been taken away. Aggie Ana Obregon emailed the station to say she lost her scholarship and was very confused. “I qualified for the scholarship and they gave it to me and...
newmexicomagazine.org
FARMesilla Brings Freshness Home
Nestled in the Mesilla Valley, this market takes farm-to-table to a whole new level. SOUTHERN NEW MEXICO'S fertile Mesilla Valley enjoys global fame for its abundant green chile crop. But on a recent visit, I was surprised to discover that onions, cabbages, pecans, pinto beans, pumpkins, peanuts, and even watermelons also thrive here, all fed by the waters of the Río Grande.
Five Dispensaries in New Mexico You Want to Visit At Least Once
If you're not over 21 (yet), please wait until your birthday to come back and enjoy this post. If you're in Texas, marijuana is illegal. It is illegal medicinally and for recreational use. However, it IS legal in New Mexico and Arizona. Stick around until the end of the article...
La Huevona Teaches Us How to Take Your Chico’s from El Paso to Chicago
Many El Pasoans are usually tasked with this very important mission: transporting Chico's Tacos to family members who no longer live in the Sun City. I feel like we've all been here at one point or another- whether it involved Chico's or not. My mom would sometimes export some Chico's Tacos to our family in Denver. It was weird, it involved dry ice and a ton of tape.
In the Zoop: KPOP Night at the Zoo!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Calling All KPOP Stans! The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens is celebrating all things KPOP with an “In the Zoop: KPOP Night at the Zoo” on Saturday, September 10. The event will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will feature a variety of local vendors. Visitors will […]
The City of El Paso ranks as most affordable city
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso has been ranked as the third best affordable city to visit in the United States. According to a new ranking list which was published by Traveling Lifestyle, out of the 50 cities that were listed, El Paso was ranked number one in affordability and number […]
cbs4local.com
Body found in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A body was found in central El Paso Sunday night. Officers were called to 160 Cotton Street where the body was found. Officials said the incident is not a homicide investigation. The identity of the person was not provided. The investigation continues. Sign up...
Kelly Clarkson Interviews El Paso Artist At Uvalde TX Mural Site
Singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson was spotted at the Downtown District of Uvalde interviewing Texas artists, including El Paso's own Tino Ortega, about the portrait mural project. Created by Abel Ortiz, a professor at Southwest Texas Jr. College and Uvalde-based artist, and Monica Maldonado, director and founder of...
freightwaves.com
Texas court reverses $7.4M trucking accident verdict
A Texas appeals court has reversed a $7.4 million verdict against a trucking company, its owner and one of its drivers after evidence presented at the trial didn’t support the jury’s findings. Killeen, Texas-based Even Better Logistics LLC and its owner, Michelle Cora Croom, can’t be held liable...
Get Ready As The German Heavy Metal Band Accept Comes To El Paso
We're already passed the halfway mark of 2022 but we still have plenty of more shows coming to El Paso. And we have another concert announcement right now: the Germany metal band Accept. You might remember this gem back in the 80s. The song that became their biggest hit: Balls...
Pizza Lovers In El Paso Would Certainly Love to Have a Pizza ATM
Sometimes taking vacations to visit other cities or other states can be a wake-up call. When you leave El Paso to visit another area code will sometimes make you realize you're behind in times. For example, when you visit New York you will realize the fashion there is totally different....
Texas bicyclist deaths continue to climb; TxDOT campaign
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – TxDOT will deploy highly visible “walking billboards” on Sep. 6 in high-traffic areas to remind drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists to safely share the road. In El Paso, there were 158 traffic crashes involving pedestrians last year, resulting in 15 fatalities and 37 serious injuries. The city also saw 48 traffic […]
KFOX 14
Hazard chemical material found in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A hazardous chemical material was found in downtown El Paso Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported at 1104 E San Antonio Avenue. Fire officials said hazardous chemical materials were found not in a proper storage container. Officials said the incident posed a risk to...
EPISD School Board votes to terminate Franklin HS teacher after viral video
EL PASO, Texas (KSTM) The El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously voted to recommend terminating a Franklin High School English teacher during Tuesday’s special board meeting. The item landing on the agenda after a video went viral on social media where a portion of a teaching lesson was recorded by a student. […]
