ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Comments / 0

Related
myhits106.com

Medicine Bow-rout Forests And Thunder Basin In Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

He Mountain West announced the 2022-23 18-game conference women’s basketball schedule Wednesday afternoon. Incredibly, the Wyoming Cowgirls will open league-play on the road for the seventh consecutive season in 2022-23. Wyoming opens the Mountain West slate December 29 at defending conference champion UNLV. It marks the second time in...
LARAMIE, WY
600 ESPN El Paso

UTEP Gets Former Greats to Help Promote NMSU Game

Despite starting the season with a pair of losses, the UTEP football team has a huge home game this weekend against New Mexico State. Not only is it the last Battle of I-10 before the Aggies join Conference USA next season, but one of these two teams will win their first game of the 2022 season.
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

High School Football Week Two Recap and Rundown

Week two of the high school football season featured exciting games and some surprises across town as teams continue in their non-district schedules. Hear the recap of the action featuring Beau Bagley, Paul MacKinnon, Adrian Broaddus and the slew of reporters across the Sun City by downloading the Football Friday Night podcast on demand, wherever you listen to podcasts.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Wyoming State
City
Laramie, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
Laramie, WY
Sports
nmsuroundup.com

To Mask or Not to Mask: Half a year since New Mexico’s mask mandate lift

It’s been over half a year since New Mexico government officials and the NMSU administration made the decision to lift the COVID-19 mask mandate. With NMSU’s return to classes, most students have taken the opportunity to return to courses, campus organizations, and on-campus jobs without the requirement of wearing a face covering.
LAS CRUCES, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

FARMesilla Brings Freshness Home

Nestled in the Mesilla Valley, this market takes farm-to-table to a whole new level. SOUTHERN NEW MEXICO'S fertile Mesilla Valley enjoys global fame for its abundant green chile crop. But on a recent visit, I was surprised to discover that onions, cabbages, pecans, pinto beans, pumpkins, peanuts, and even watermelons also thrive here, all fed by the waters of the Río Grande.
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utep#Cowgirls#Mountain West Conference#The University Of Wyoming#Miners
KTSM

In the Zoop: KPOP Night at the Zoo!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Calling All KPOP Stans! The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens is celebrating all things KPOP with an “In the Zoop: KPOP Night at the Zoo” on Saturday, September 10. The event will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will feature a variety of local vendors. Visitors will […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

The City of El Paso ranks as most affordable city

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso has been ranked as the third best affordable city to visit in the United States. According to a new ranking list which was published by Traveling Lifestyle, out of the 50 cities that were listed, El Paso was ranked number one in affordability and number […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Sports
cbs4local.com

Body found in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A body was found in central El Paso Sunday night. Officers were called to 160 Cotton Street where the body was found. Officials said the incident is not a homicide investigation. The identity of the person was not provided. The investigation continues. Sign up...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Kelly Clarkson Interviews El Paso Artist At Uvalde TX Mural Site

Singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson was spotted at the Downtown District of Uvalde interviewing Texas artists, including El Paso's own Tino Ortega, about the portrait mural project. Created by Abel Ortiz, a professor at Southwest Texas Jr. College and Uvalde-based artist, and Monica Maldonado, director and founder of...
EL PASO, TX
freightwaves.com

Texas court reverses $7.4M trucking accident verdict

A Texas appeals court has reversed a $7.4 million verdict against a trucking company, its owner and one of its drivers after evidence presented at the trial didn’t support the jury’s findings. Killeen, Texas-based Even Better Logistics LLC and its owner, Michelle Cora Croom, can’t be held liable...
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

Texas bicyclist deaths continue to climb; TxDOT campaign

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – TxDOT will deploy highly visible “walking billboards” on Sep. 6 in high-traffic areas to remind drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists to safely share the road. In El Paso, there were 158 traffic crashes involving pedestrians last year, resulting in 15 fatalities and 37 serious injuries. The city also saw 48 traffic […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Hazard chemical material found in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A hazardous chemical material was found in downtown El Paso Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported at 1104 E San Antonio Avenue. Fire officials said hazardous chemical materials were found not in a proper storage container. Officials said the incident posed a risk to...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPISD School Board votes to terminate Franklin HS teacher after viral video

EL PASO, Texas (KSTM) The El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously voted to recommend terminating a Franklin High School English teacher during Tuesday’s special board meeting. The item landing on the agenda after a video went viral on social media where a portion of a teaching lesson was recorded by a student. […]
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy