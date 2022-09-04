Read full article on original website
Lepine Lepine
3d ago
I can't believe how bad Burlington has gotten. This city is beautiful and I hope that it gets back to normal. little Chicago now
8
David Sammataro
3d ago
Keep voting for those PROGRESSIVES and DEMOCRATS and this is ALWAYS the end result .. ALWAYS
10
WCAX
2 plead not guilty in connection with Burlington homicide
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two men arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Burlington’s City Hall Park pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday. City police say Bryan Rogers, 32, of Philadelphia, was shot in the head in downtown Burlington Sunday night. Wednesday, police arrested...
Suspect Was 'Lying in Wait' Before Fatal Shooting in Burlington's City Hall Park, Cops Say
Burlington police have arrested two men in connection with a Sunday morning killing in City Hall Park in which a Philadelphia man was shot in the back of the head at close range. Christopher Crawford, a 42-year-old from Sicklerville, N.J., pleaded not guilty on Thursday to a charge of first-degree...
mynbc5.com
Police arrest two men in City Hall Park homicide
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police have arrested two men in connection to afatal shooting in City Hall Park last week. Police charged Christopher Crawford, 42, of New Jersey, with first-degree murder in the death of Bryan Rodgers II that took place on Sunday morning. Officials identified Crawford as the person who pulled the trigger. Crawford was also wanted on a warrant out of New Jersey.
2 men arrested after fatal shooting in Burlington’s City Hall Park
Christopher Crawford, 42, of New Jersey, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Bryan C. Rogers II, 32, of Philadelphia. Joseph Craig, 59, of St. Albans, faces a charge of accessory to first-degree murder. Read the story on VTDigger here: 2 men arrested after fatal shooting in Burlington’s City Hall Park.
newportdispatch.com
Passenger arrested after crash on I-91 in Putney
PUTNEY — A 35-year-old man from St. Johnsbury was arrested for violations of conditions following a crash in Putney on Tuesday. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-91 at around 4:50 p.m. Police identified a passenger in the vehicle as Jonathan Fuller when they arrived. Following an investigation, police...
WCAX
Emergency crews respond to suspicious fire in Leicester
LEICESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Addison County. Police say it happened late Sunday night on 1691 U.S. Route 7 in Leicester. When troopers arrived they found the home partially engulfed in flames and first responders put the flames out. Nobody was inside,...
Burlington Police Department investigates its own handling of bike path emergency call
Laurie Keve said a police dispatcher told her no officers were available to respond and said, “Ma'am, there's nothing we can do since we've been defunded.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington Police Department investigates its own handling of bike path emergency call.
WCAX
Burlington dispatchers blame 'defunding' for slow police response, crime victims say
Obesity report spurs new push to teach Clinton County kids healthy habits. The school year is underway in New York and this year there is a push in Clinton County to make healthy food choices for children a priority. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Wednesday evening outlook. Primary Preview: The...
mynbc5.com
Burlington police offer guidance amid increase in vehicle thefts
The Burlington Police Department reported a significant increase in stolen vehicles in 2022. Last year the department said there were 56 stolen vehicles reported. So far this year there's been over 200 stolen vehicle cases reported. Donna Provost hasn't seen her car in about a month, after leaving it unlocked...
mynbc5.com
Police investigating reports of gunshots in Barre
BARRE, Vt. — Barre City Police are investigating reports of gunshots near Brook Street in Barre. The shots happened on Monday at about 4:30a.m. When officers got there they saw a parked truck with several bullet holes and a home that also had damage from gunshots. Police said they...
mychamplainvalley.com
Violence, vandalism worry Burlington businesses
Burlington, VT — The Burlington Police Department is still investigating the city’s third homicide this year that occurred at City Hall Park on Sunday. As the incidents pile up, businesses in downtown Burlington are trying new ways to secure the safety of their customers. Mike Rosen, an employee...
mynbc5.com
Burlington Businesses respond to weekend homicide
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The shooting over the weekend marks the third homicide of the year in Burlington. Detectives have been working over the holiday weekend to try to find out more about the incident. The Burlington Police Department is still searching for a suspect. The department is asking anyone...
Burlington rolls out bike registry in effort to combat theft
By the end of July, there had been 778 reports of personal property theft, a category that includes bikes. That’s nearly twice as many as the previous five-year average of 377. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington rolls out bike registry in effort to combat theft.
WCAX
Police investigating shots fired in Barre City
Two hikers rescued from an ill-advised outing in Franconia Notch earlier this summer have pleaded guilty to charges of reckless conduct. Vermont is getting $8 million from a settlement with a major e-cigarette maker. That’s out of Juul Labs’ nearly $440 million settlement with 33 states over their marketing and sales practices.
mynbc5.com
Man accused of killing wife with a meat cleaver appears in court
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The man accused of killing his wife with a meat cleaver was in court Tuesday as both prosecution and defense attorneys discussed possible witness testimony for his upcoming trial. Aita Gurung's trial is set to start in less than a month. Today a hearing took place...
mynbc5.com
NY State Police ID victim in fatal AuSable crash
AU SABLE, N.Y. — New York State Police have released the identity of the driver involved in a fatal single car crash in the town of AuSable on Monday. Police said Jeremy Richards, 47, of Las Vegas was driving north on I-87 around 4:42 p.m. when his car left the road and struck a cement bridge pillar.
Man, 32, shot to death in City Hall Park
It was the third homicide in Burlington this year, and the 23rd shooting incident.
newportdispatch.com
Middlebury man charged with assault
WEST ADDISON — A 21-year-old man from Middlebury was cited for aggravated domestic assault following an incident in West Addison on Sunday. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight that had taken place at a home on Lake Street at around 3:40 a.m. Police allege that Logan...
newportdispatch.com
Lowell woman wanted by police arrested
NEWPORT — A 35-year-old woman from Lowell who was wanted by local police was arrested. NEWPORT — A 35-year-old woman from Lowell who was wanted by local police was arrested. Shylo Bourdeau is facing charges of custodial interference, obstruction of justice, and impeding a public officer. Police say...
mychamplainvalley.com
Colchester woman jailed for alleged assault on troopers
A Colchester woman is due in court in late October after being accused of both attacking, and running away from, state troopers. Vermont State Police went to Clover Lane shortly after 6:00 p.m. Saturday to arrest Olivia Hines, 28, on an active warrant for domestic assault. Investigators say she tried to run away but was quickly caught. She’s also accused of kicking, scratching and trying to bite troopers at the Williston barracks once she was taken there.
