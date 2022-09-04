ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Lepine Lepine
3d ago

I can't believe how bad Burlington has gotten. This city is beautiful and I hope that it gets back to normal. little Chicago now

David Sammataro
3d ago

Keep voting for those PROGRESSIVES and DEMOCRATS and this is ALWAYS the end result .. ALWAYS

WCAX

2 plead not guilty in connection with Burlington homicide

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two men arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Burlington’s City Hall Park pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday. City police say Bryan Rogers, 32, of Philadelphia, was shot in the head in downtown Burlington Sunday night. Wednesday, police arrested...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Police arrest two men in City Hall Park homicide

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police have arrested two men in connection to afatal shooting in City Hall Park last week. Police charged Christopher Crawford, 42, of New Jersey, with first-degree murder in the death of Bryan Rodgers II that took place on Sunday morning. Officials identified Crawford as the person who pulled the trigger. Crawford was also wanted on a warrant out of New Jersey.
BURLINGTON, VT
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Crime & Safety
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
newportdispatch.com

Passenger arrested after crash on I-91 in Putney

PUTNEY — A 35-year-old man from St. Johnsbury was arrested for violations of conditions following a crash in Putney on Tuesday. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-91 at around 4:50 p.m. Police identified a passenger in the vehicle as Jonathan Fuller when they arrived. Following an investigation, police...
PUTNEY, VT
WCAX

Emergency crews respond to suspicious fire in Leicester

LEICESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Addison County. Police say it happened late Sunday night on 1691 U.S. Route 7 in Leicester. When troopers arrived they found the home partially engulfed in flames and first responders put the flames out. Nobody was inside,...
LEICESTER, VT
mynbc5.com

Burlington police offer guidance amid increase in vehicle thefts

The Burlington Police Department reported a significant increase in stolen vehicles in 2022. Last year the department said there were 56 stolen vehicles reported. So far this year there's been over 200 stolen vehicle cases reported. Donna Provost hasn't seen her car in about a month, after leaving it unlocked...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Police investigating reports of gunshots in Barre

BARRE, Vt. — Barre City Police are investigating reports of gunshots near Brook Street in Barre. The shots happened on Monday at about 4:30a.m. When officers got there they saw a parked truck with several bullet holes and a home that also had damage from gunshots. Police said they...
BARRE, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Violence, vandalism worry Burlington businesses

Burlington, VT — The Burlington Police Department is still investigating the city’s third homicide this year that occurred at City Hall Park on Sunday. As the incidents pile up, businesses in downtown Burlington are trying new ways to secure the safety of their customers. Mike Rosen, an employee...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Burlington Businesses respond to weekend homicide

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The shooting over the weekend marks the third homicide of the year in Burlington. Detectives have been working over the holiday weekend to try to find out more about the incident. The Burlington Police Department is still searching for a suspect. The department is asking anyone...
BURLINGTON, VT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCAX

Police investigating shots fired in Barre City

Two hikers rescued from an ill-advised outing in Franconia Notch earlier this summer have pleaded guilty to charges of reckless conduct. Vermont is getting $8 million from a settlement with a major e-cigarette maker. That’s out of Juul Labs’ nearly $440 million settlement with 33 states over their marketing and sales practices.
BARRE, VT
mynbc5.com

Man accused of killing wife with a meat cleaver appears in court

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The man accused of killing his wife with a meat cleaver was in court Tuesday as both prosecution and defense attorneys discussed possible witness testimony for his upcoming trial. Aita Gurung's trial is set to start in less than a month. Today a hearing took place...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

NY State Police ID victim in fatal AuSable crash

AU SABLE, N.Y. — New York State Police have released the identity of the driver involved in a fatal single car crash in the town of AuSable on Monday. Police said Jeremy Richards, 47, of Las Vegas was driving north on I-87 around 4:42 p.m. when his car left the road and struck a cement bridge pillar.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Middlebury man charged with assault

WEST ADDISON — A 21-year-old man from Middlebury was cited for aggravated domestic assault following an incident in West Addison on Sunday. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight that had taken place at a home on Lake Street at around 3:40 a.m. Police allege that Logan...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Lowell woman wanted by police arrested

NEWPORT — A 35-year-old woman from Lowell who was wanted by local police was arrested. NEWPORT — A 35-year-old woman from Lowell who was wanted by local police was arrested. Shylo Bourdeau is facing charges of custodial interference, obstruction of justice, and impeding a public officer. Police say...
LOWELL, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Colchester woman jailed for alleged assault on troopers

A Colchester woman is due in court in late October after being accused of both attacking, and running away from, state troopers. Vermont State Police went to Clover Lane shortly after 6:00 p.m. Saturday to arrest Olivia Hines, 28, on an active warrant for domestic assault. Investigators say she tried to run away but was quickly caught. She’s also accused of kicking, scratching and trying to bite troopers at the Williston barracks once she was taken there.
COLCHESTER, VT

