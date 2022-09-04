ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Loudon, PA

fcfreepress

Ray E Burkholder obituary 1954~2022

Ray E Burkholder, 68, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born August 30, 1954 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late John Burkholder, Sr. and Dorothy (Yocum) Burkholder. He was a graduate of the James Buchanan High School with the Class...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

David L “Butch” Ickes obituary 1949~2022

David L “Butch” Ickes, Sr. 73, of Gettysburg, PA passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at the York Hospital. Born in Roaring Springs, PA on April 30, 1949, he was the son of the late Walter “Lefty” & Nellie Butler. Butch was predeceased by his...
GETTYSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Robert L Billman obituary 1938~2022

Robert L Billman, 83, of Newville passed away Tuesday September 6, 2022, in his home. He was born October 4,1938, in Carlisle a son of Lester A. and Anna M. Lutz Billman. Mr. Billman was a 1955 graduate of Carlisle High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He...
NEWVILLE, PA
fcfreepress

Kenneth W Bumbaugh obituary 1943~2022

Mr. Kenneth W Bumbaugh, 78, of Anthony Highway, Chambersburg, PA, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022 in Quincy Village Nursing Home. Born November 11, 1943 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Thomas D. and Sarah Jane (Ulrich) Bumbaugh. He was a life-long resident of the Pond Bank and Chambersburg areas.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Chambersburg: Nursing Students to Receive Scholarships

Nurses have shown an abundance of grit and perseverance throughout the last few years in the face of the pandemic and staffing challenges. Kristin Runyon displayed those attributes as a nurse at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital before she was tragically killed in 2010. : Baxter Group to Host Healthy Buildings Brunch...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

D Clinton Pentz obituary 1924~2022

Mr. D Clinton Pentz, 98, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022, in the Waynesboro Hospital. Born May 5, 1924 in Roadside, PA, he was the son of the late Daniel F. and Edna F. (Miner) Pentz. He graduated from Washington Township High School with the Class of...
WAYNESBORO, PA
fcfreepress

Hugh W “Woodie” Woods Jr. 1923~2022

Hugh W “Woodie” Woods Jr., 99, of Chambersburg, passed away Wednesday evening, August 31, 2022 at Promedica Healthcare Services in Chambersburg where he was a resident since July of 2008. Born in Chambersburg on April 5, 1923, he was a son of the late Hugh W. and Mary...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Franklin County: Habitat for Humanity Celebration

Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County is excited to celebrate the completion of our 52nd home in Franklin County. Mark Story is the Community Engagement Director with Habitat. : Police and fire logs: Another crash at I81 Exit 14. Hosting a Dedication. We will be hosting a dedication ceremony at...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
fcfreepress

Bonnie M Sprow obituary 1941~2022

Bonnie M Sprow, 81, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at home, surrounded by her family. She was born August 5, 1941 in Chambersburg, the daughter of the late Susie (Shuman) and Don McCleary Sr. She was a member of the Park Avenue United Methodist Church. Bonnie was a...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Louise C Monack obituary 1919~2022

Louise C Monack, 103, died on August 29, 2022, at Menno Haven – Chambers Pointe. She was born in Charleroi, Pennsylvania on June 16, 1919, and was the youngest of seven children of the late N. James and Fannie Clement Monack, none of whom survived her. She attended public...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Pennsylvania: Walk With A Doc Campaign

As part of a movement to promote health, nature, and local parks and trails, the Department of Health (DOH) and Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) today hosted a “Walk with a Doc” event, culminating at the steps of Pennsylvania’s Capitol. : Chambersburg: Kick-Off Party at Roy Pitz...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fcfreepress

Henry Christzman Mort obituary 1940~2022

Mr. Henry Christzman Mort, 81, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in Chambersburg Hospital. Born November 23, 1940 in Greencastle, PA, the son of the late Allen C. and Buelah M. (Coldsmith) Mort. Mr. Mort served in the United States Army from 1957 until 1960. After his...
WAYNESBORO, PA
fcfreepress

Carol E Schulden obituary 1930~2022

Carol E Schulden, 92, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 25, 1930 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI she was the daughter of the late John R. and Helen (Justeson) Hoesman. She received her bachelor’s degree from Bay City University, Bay City, MI....
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Zachary Matthew Cullen obituary 1999~2022

Zachary Matthew Cullen, beloved son of Raymond P. and Deborah A. (Naugle) Cullen, passed from this world into the loving arms of his Heavenly Father, on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Zachary was born on August 19, 1999 in Camp Hill, PA, at Holy Spirit Hospital. In 2017 he graduated from...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Charles “Charlie” Wallace Smith 1937~2022

Charles “Charlie” Wallace Smith, age 84, Biglerville, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at York Hospital. He was born October 7, 1937 in Chambersburg, as the son of the late George Edward and Evelyn Claire (Snodderly) Smith. Charles graduated from Yeadon High School in Philadelphia. He went on...
BIGLERVILLE, PA
Wbaltv.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Woodbine crash on Frederick Road

WOODBINE, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a crash in Woodbine that left a man dead and another man injured. County police said officers were called around 9:44 p.m. Wednesday to eastbound Frederick Road near Daisy Road, where a Honda Accord struck a tree. The driver, Samuel Wayne...
WOODBINE, MD
