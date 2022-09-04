Read full article on original website
Ray E Burkholder obituary 1954~2022
Ray E Burkholder, 68, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born August 30, 1954 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late John Burkholder, Sr. and Dorothy (Yocum) Burkholder. He was a graduate of the James Buchanan High School with the Class...
David L “Butch” Ickes obituary 1949~2022
David L “Butch” Ickes, Sr. 73, of Gettysburg, PA passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at the York Hospital. Born in Roaring Springs, PA on April 30, 1949, he was the son of the late Walter “Lefty” & Nellie Butler. Butch was predeceased by his...
Robert L Billman obituary 1938~2022
Robert L Billman, 83, of Newville passed away Tuesday September 6, 2022, in his home. He was born October 4,1938, in Carlisle a son of Lester A. and Anna M. Lutz Billman. Mr. Billman was a 1955 graduate of Carlisle High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He...
Kenneth W Bumbaugh obituary 1943~2022
Mr. Kenneth W Bumbaugh, 78, of Anthony Highway, Chambersburg, PA, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022 in Quincy Village Nursing Home. Born November 11, 1943 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Thomas D. and Sarah Jane (Ulrich) Bumbaugh. He was a life-long resident of the Pond Bank and Chambersburg areas.
Chambersburg: Nursing Students to Receive Scholarships
Nurses have shown an abundance of grit and perseverance throughout the last few years in the face of the pandemic and staffing challenges. Kristin Runyon displayed those attributes as a nurse at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital before she was tragically killed in 2010. : Baxter Group to Host Healthy Buildings Brunch...
D Clinton Pentz obituary 1924~2022
Mr. D Clinton Pentz, 98, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022, in the Waynesboro Hospital. Born May 5, 1924 in Roadside, PA, he was the son of the late Daniel F. and Edna F. (Miner) Pentz. He graduated from Washington Township High School with the Class of...
Hugh W “Woodie” Woods Jr. 1923~2022
Hugh W “Woodie” Woods Jr., 99, of Chambersburg, passed away Wednesday evening, August 31, 2022 at Promedica Healthcare Services in Chambersburg where he was a resident since July of 2008. Born in Chambersburg on April 5, 1923, he was a son of the late Hugh W. and Mary...
Franklin County: Habitat for Humanity Celebration
Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County is excited to celebrate the completion of our 52nd home in Franklin County. Mark Story is the Community Engagement Director with Habitat. : Police and fire logs: Another crash at I81 Exit 14. Hosting a Dedication. We will be hosting a dedication ceremony at...
Franklin County: Hunger Action Month with SCCAP
It’s Hunger Action Month and SCCAP wants you to know they operate two food pantries. One in Franklin County and one in Adams County as well. Each of those is in our service area. : Art Exhibit Opens Sept. 7 at Wilson College. How Can You Help. You can...
Bonnie M Sprow obituary 1941~2022
Bonnie M Sprow, 81, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at home, surrounded by her family. She was born August 5, 1941 in Chambersburg, the daughter of the late Susie (Shuman) and Don McCleary Sr. She was a member of the Park Avenue United Methodist Church. Bonnie was a...
Commissioners Recognize Recovery Month In Franklin County
The Franklin County Commissioners have proclaimed September to be National Recovery Month in Franklin County. In doing so, the commissioners are drawing attention to the impact mental health and substance use disorders have on communities as well as the services that are available to help those on their journey of recovery.
Chambersburg: Ziggy Washington Sets Sight On Cruiserweight Title
Life hasn’t managed to knock out Adrian “Ziggy” Washington, and he isn’t about to let it happen now. Ziggy set out to gain the world title in the boxing ring. : Seth Crabbe named PSAC Eastern Division Men’s Soccer Athlete of the Week. Professional Boxer.
Louise C Monack obituary 1919~2022
Louise C Monack, 103, died on August 29, 2022, at Menno Haven – Chambers Pointe. She was born in Charleroi, Pennsylvania on June 16, 1919, and was the youngest of seven children of the late N. James and Fannie Clement Monack, none of whom survived her. She attended public...
Pennsylvania: Walk With A Doc Campaign
As part of a movement to promote health, nature, and local parks and trails, the Department of Health (DOH) and Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) today hosted a “Walk with a Doc” event, culminating at the steps of Pennsylvania’s Capitol. : Chambersburg: Kick-Off Party at Roy Pitz...
Henry Christzman Mort obituary 1940~2022
Mr. Henry Christzman Mort, 81, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in Chambersburg Hospital. Born November 23, 1940 in Greencastle, PA, the son of the late Allen C. and Buelah M. (Coldsmith) Mort. Mr. Mort served in the United States Army from 1957 until 1960. After his...
Carol E Schulden obituary 1930~2022
Carol E Schulden, 92, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 25, 1930 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI she was the daughter of the late John R. and Helen (Justeson) Hoesman. She received her bachelor’s degree from Bay City University, Bay City, MI....
Zachary Matthew Cullen obituary 1999~2022
Zachary Matthew Cullen, beloved son of Raymond P. and Deborah A. (Naugle) Cullen, passed from this world into the loving arms of his Heavenly Father, on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Zachary was born on August 19, 1999 in Camp Hill, PA, at Holy Spirit Hospital. In 2017 he graduated from...
A Chambersburg church wants members to bring their political differences to the service
Despite differences in their opinions, members are still able to pray together afterward. Jenny Embry stood amid 75 people in church chairs in a meeting room and wiped away tears. She was telling her fellow members of World Harvest Outreach in Chambersburg something she’d never talked about in public.
Charles “Charlie” Wallace Smith 1937~2022
Charles “Charlie” Wallace Smith, age 84, Biglerville, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at York Hospital. He was born October 7, 1937 in Chambersburg, as the son of the late George Edward and Evelyn Claire (Snodderly) Smith. Charles graduated from Yeadon High School in Philadelphia. He went on...
1 dead, 1 injured in Woodbine crash on Frederick Road
WOODBINE, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a crash in Woodbine that left a man dead and another man injured. County police said officers were called around 9:44 p.m. Wednesday to eastbound Frederick Road near Daisy Road, where a Honda Accord struck a tree. The driver, Samuel Wayne...
