Bronchodilators don't improve smoking-related respiratory symptoms in people without COPD

survivornet.com
New Study Shows Sleep Apnea Increases Cancer Risk: If You Snore At Night, Speak with Your Doctor
A new study presented this week shows a link between sleep apnea and increased cancer risk. Snoring and waking up with dry mouth can be indicators that you have sleep apnea. Sleep apnea is typically treated with lifestyle changes like weight loss and also the use of a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine.
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
MedicalXpress
Study finds damage in the lungs of chronic e-cigarette users
Chronic use of e-cigarettes, commonly known as vaping, can result in progressive small airway obstruction and asthma-like symptoms such as shortness of breath and chest pains, according to researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). In the first study to microscopically evaluate the pulmonary tissue of e-cigarette users for chronic disease, the team found in a small sample of patients fibrosis and damage in the small airways, similar to the chemical inhalation damage to the lungs typically seen in soldiers returning from overseas conflicts who had inhaled mustard or similar types of noxious gases. The study was published in New England Journal of Medicine Evidence.
MedicalXpress
Umbilical cord milking may improve health in non-vigorous term and near-term infants
A treatment to move blood from the umbilical cord into an infant's body may improve the overall health of newborns classified as non-vigorous—limp, pale and with minimal breathing, suggests a study funded by the National Institutes of Health. The procedure, known as umbilical cord milking, involves gently squeezing the cord between the thumb and forefinger and slowly pushing the blood into the abdomen. Compared to non-vigorous infants receiving the standard treatment of immediate umbilical cord clamping, infants who underwent cord milking were less likely to need heart and respiratory support, less likely to have a low level of oxygen in the brain, and more likely to have higher levels of hemoglobin, a substance indicating the presence of red blood cells.
pharmacytimes.com
New Data Support Potential Use of Nintedanib in Children, Adolescents with Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease
Nintedanib is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor targeting key receptors involved in signaling pathways that led to pulmonary fibrosis. A weight-based dosing regimen of nintedanib (Ofev, Vargatef; Boehringer Ingelheim) in children and adolescents with fibrosing interstitial lung disease (ILD) was found to have an acceptable safety and tolerability profile with no new safety signals observed when compared to adult patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), other progressive fibrosing ILD (PF-ILD), and systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD) in the phase 3 InPedILD trial.
nypressnews.com
Cancer warning: Popular drink equates to five to 10 cigarettes
The grim reality about cancer is that anyone can get it. That’s not to say that the risk is not modifiable. A range of lifestyle factors have been associated with an increased risk of cancer. Drinking a bottle of wine has been implicated in a way that causes some consternation.
Scrubs Magazine
Medical Breakthrough: Scientists Discover a Way to Stop Melanoma Cancer Cells from Growing.
Skin cancer patients got some good news this week. Researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys discovered a way to prevent melanoma cells and tumors from growing by inhibiting a key metabolic enzyme. Published in Nature Cell Biology, these findings could lead to a new class of drugs to selectively treat melanoma, the most severe form of skin cancer.
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency: Symptoms include fainting, warns expert
One of the prominent symptoms seen across the patients was syncope followed by the likes of dizziness, fatigue, blurred vision and more. The good news is that all patients with neurological symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency were able to recover within one month after vitamin B12 supplementation. However, to identify...
WebMD
CDC Says 44% of People Hospitalized with COVID Had Third Dose or Booster
Sept. 6, 2022 -- Almost half the people who were hospitalized with COVID-19 last spring had been fully vaccinated and received a third dose or booster shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Unvaccinated adults were 3.4 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID than those who...
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D deficiency in melanoma patients associated with worse overall survival, new study finds
Vitamin D levels affect overall survival for melanoma (skin cancer) patients, a new study presented at the 31st European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress has shown. Dermatology researchers discovered that those who were deficient in vitamin D (lower than 10ng/mL) following their melanoma diagnosis were twice as likely...
MedicalXpress
Patients with coronary artery disease should receive P2Y12 inhibitor instead of aspirin
P2Y12 inhibitor monotherapy lowers the risk of ischemic events compared with aspirin alone in patients with coronary artery disease without increasing bleeding risk, according to late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 29 August at ESC Congress 2022. Professor Marco Valgimigli of the Cardiocentro Ticino Foundation, Lugano,...
ajmc.com
Night Sweats Associated With Hypoxia in People With OSA
Night sweats were independently associated with a higher hypoxemia burden in patients diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Night sweats were independently associated with a higher hypoxemia burden in patients diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), according to a study published in Sleep and Breathing. The prevalence of night sweats...
nypressnews.com
Grapes can lower high cholesterol levels in ‘weeks’, study finds
Dubbed as a “silent killer”, high cholesterol can hike your risk of heart disease and stroke without warning. While there’s a lack of warning signs linked to this condition, there’s plenty of interventions that can help keep your levels in check. And snacking on red grapes belongs on this list.
MedicalXpress
Children with condition that causes temporary facial paralysis can recover without treatment
Most children with a condition that causes a temporary weakness or paralysis of the muscles in the face recover without medication within six months, according to a new study. The research, led by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute and published in Neurology, found the steroid prednisolone does not significantly impact on a child's recovery from Bell's palsy.
msn.com
The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
boldsky.com
Eating A Particular Type Of Cheese Could Help Prevent Osteoporosis: Study
Osteoporosis is the single major cause of bone problems in adults. It can affect anyone irrespective of gender; however, it is mostly reported in women. In addition, osteoporosis is a silent disease that is tough to detect. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, it is estimated that osteoporosis affects about...
pharmacytimes.com
Dupilumab Shows Consistent Efficacy, Safety Profile for Approximately 2 Years in Children 6 to 11 Years of Age with Moderate-to-Severe Asthma
Dupilumab is used as a maintenance therapy when added to other asthma medications. A new study analyzing the safety and efficacy of dupilumab (Dupixent, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals) shows sustained improvement in lung function and a low rate of severe asthma attacks in children between 6 and 11 years of age. These findings were presented at the 2022 European Respiratory Society International Congress.
scitechdaily.com
Fixing Knee Pain: New Cartilage Substitute Is Better Than the Real Thing
The team hopes to conduct clinical trials next year (2023). Some patients have tried everything to cure their knee pain, including over-the-counter painkillers, physical therapy, and steroid injections. However, their pain persists. Osteoarthritis, which affects 867 million individuals globally and is estimated to impact one in six of all adults,...
Healthline
Your Guide to Sinusitis and Asthma
Rhinosinusitis (“sinusitis”), which causes pain, pressure, and congestion in the sinus cavities, is commonly associated with asthma. However, while it’s possible to experience both inflammatory conditions at once, it’s not clear whether one causes the other. Keep reading to learn more about the link between sinusitis...
MedicalXpress
Scientists diagnose Alzheimer's disease by blood test
Alzheimer's disease (AD) is characterized by a decline in cognitive function, memory loss, and in severe cases, language impairment, and ultimately the loss of independent living ability. According to estimates by Chinese Center for disease Control and Prevention, there are about 10 million AD patients in China, which will exceed 30 million by 2050, making it the country with the largest number of AD patients in the world. However, at present, Chinese residents have low awareness and attention to AD, and there are generally low diagnosis rates (especially early diagnosis) and low treatment rates.
