More than 500 ‘murder' hornets destroyed by the American authorities: But there could be more out there
For the first time, a nest of ‘murder hornets’ was discovered and destroyed near the Canadian border in Washington State. The fourteen by nine inches nest of deathly insects was hidden inside a tree in the area. The researchers from the Washington State Department of Agriculture used a radio tag ploy to track down the nest in the area.
MedicalXpress
How should New Zealand manage COVID: Limit all infections or focus on preventing severe disease?
As the New Zealand government reviews mask mandates and other pandemic measures this week, we argue it's time to reconsider the overall COVID strategy. With the arrival of omicron, the pandemic landscape has changed worldwide. Omicron's latest BA.5 variant now dominates and, in the second half of 2022, most people in all countries have acquired immunity either from vaccination or infection, or both.
MedicalXpress
Finding what drives the spread of a severe parasitic disease in Eastern Africa
A newly funded Tropical Medicine Research Center at The Ohio State University will study factors that drive transmission and spread of visceral leishmaniasis, a serious parasitic disease in Eastern Africa that is fatal without treatment. Ohio State received will operate the center, which will focus on understanding multiple factors contributing...
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D deficiency in melanoma patients associated with worse overall survival, new study finds
Vitamin D levels affect overall survival for melanoma (skin cancer) patients, a new study presented at the 31st European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress has shown. Dermatology researchers discovered that those who were deficient in vitamin D (lower than 10ng/mL) following their melanoma diagnosis were twice as likely...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify a potential path against inherited neurological disease
Scientists at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS), and elsewhere have reversed the effects of several life-threatening inherited neurodegenerative diseases called lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs) in patient cells and mice. The team, led by Mount Sinai's Yiannis...
MedicalXpress
Family ties: Inherited genetic variants increase risk of Hodgkin lymphoma
"Why did my child get cancer?" Clinicians have longed for a way to help answer this question. Doctors knew Hodgkin lymphoma sometimes occurs in families, but why this happens has been a mystery. Scientists at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital have now helped solve it. The researchers studied multiple families affected by Hodgkin lymphoma and identified genetic variants linked to an increased risk of developing the disease. The findings appeared as a first edition in Blood.
MedicalXpress
Scientists diagnose Alzheimer's disease by blood test
Alzheimer's disease (AD) is characterized by a decline in cognitive function, memory loss, and in severe cases, language impairment, and ultimately the loss of independent living ability. According to estimates by Chinese Center for disease Control and Prevention, there are about 10 million AD patients in China, which will exceed 30 million by 2050, making it the country with the largest number of AD patients in the world. However, at present, Chinese residents have low awareness and attention to AD, and there are generally low diagnosis rates (especially early diagnosis) and low treatment rates.
MedicalXpress
Video: How is peripheral artery disease diagnosed?
Peripheral artery disease affects 8–10 million people in the U.S., most over age 65. But it also affects younger people who have additional risk factors, such as diabetes, smoking, obesity and high blood pressure. Also, 30% of Black Americans will develop peripheral artery disease, compared to 20% each from non-Hispanic white, Hispanic or Native American backgrounds.
MedicalXpress
Study finds damage in the lungs of chronic e-cigarette users
Chronic use of e-cigarettes, commonly known as vaping, can result in progressive small airway obstruction and asthma-like symptoms such as shortness of breath and chest pains, according to researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). In the first study to microscopically evaluate the pulmonary tissue of e-cigarette users for chronic disease, the team found in a small sample of patients fibrosis and damage in the small airways, similar to the chemical inhalation damage to the lungs typically seen in soldiers returning from overseas conflicts who had inhaled mustard or similar types of noxious gases. The study was published in New England Journal of Medicine Evidence.
MedicalXpress
Lung cancer screening increases percentage of Stage I cases detected, while reducing percentage of Stage IV cases
Implementing lung cancer screening at four diverse healthcare systems resulted in an 8.4 percent increase in the number of Stage I lung cancers detected and a 6.6 percent decrease in Stage IV disease, according to research published in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology. According to lead investigator Anil Vachani, M.D.,...
MedicalXpress
Could there soon be a nasal spray to help prevent COVID-19 infection?
The possibility of a mouth wash or nasal spray to prevent or reduce the spread of COVID-19 infections and its variants is being investigated by scientists at QUT, Griffith University and Xiamen University in China. The concept is based on cold atmospheric plasma (CAP), an ionized gas that has several...
MedicalXpress
Study identifies key protein that drives rheumatoid arthritis damage
Scientists have identified a protein known as sulfatase-2 that plays a critical role in the damage caused by rheumatoid arthritis. A chronic disease in which the immune system attacks the body's own joint tissues, rheumatoid arthritis affects an estimated 1.5 million Americans. Published in the journal Cellular & Molecular Immunology,...
MedicalXpress
Precision physical activity prescriptions improve survival in colon cancer
Physical activity may be associated with improved outcomes for patients undergoing postoperative treatment for Stage III colon cancer. A new study from Pennington Biomedical Research Center, published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, assessed 1,696 patients who had undergone surgery and chemotherapy to treat Stage III colon cancer. The study examined how different types and intensity of physical activity might impact the length of time patients remained alive and disease-free. Specifically, researchers assessed the overall amount of physical activity the patients engaged in, as well as the type of activity. The researchers compared light and moderate physical activity, vigorous aerobic activity, brisk walking, and muscle-strengthening exercise.
MedicalXpress
New study provides insights into each US state's COVID-19 vaccination rate
In the first year of its availability, 84.2% of US adults received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Progress in COVID-19 vaccination slowed after April 2021, and millions of Americans remain unvaccinated. New research in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine finds wide geographic variance in vaccine uptake and identifies the underlying behavioral and social drivers that factor into the decision to remain unvaccinated. The findings suggest that improving COVID-19 vaccine confidence may not be solved by a "one-size-fits-all solution."
MedicalXpress
Research points toward three autism subgroups with distinct prenatal risk factors
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a "blanket" diagnosis applied to individuals with vastly differing behavioral as well as co-occurring medical conditions. Using very large medical-record data sets, researchers from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) have found that, not only can children be broken into subgroups based upon those co-occurring conditions, but that those subgroups are also associated with differing maternal prenatal risk factors. The research is published today in the journal Autism Research.
MedicalXpress
Therapeutic drug monitoring of antibiotics in sepsis
The early and adequate administration of antibiotics is an important part of sepsis therapy. In this life-threatening disease, the dysregulated response of the immune system on an infection damages the body's own tissues, to the extent that organ functions are severely impaired. However, as shown in previous studies, in about half of the patients with sepsis, the antibiotic levels in blood are too high or too low if the dosage is carried out according to the recommendation in the product information. This is caused by, for example, functional disorders of liver or kidneys, which are not able to excrete the antibiotics sufficiently. Likewise, the volume therapy often required to stabilize the blood pressure can lead to a "dilution" of the antibiotics. This increases the risk of insufficient control of the infection or of toxic effects.
MedicalXpress
Research shows that all COVID-19 infections include a wide mix of SARS-CoV-2 virus variants
Researchers at Case Western Reserve University found wide genetic variation in SARS-CoV-2 viruses among 360 patients whose viral infections were genetically sequenced, showing that all individual infections include multiple variants of the virus. The researchers noted that reporting about the virus usually highlights a single dominant strain, which leads to...
MedicalXpress
Children with condition that causes temporary facial paralysis can recover without treatment
Most children with a condition that causes a temporary weakness or paralysis of the muscles in the face recover without medication within six months, according to a new study. The research, led by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute and published in Neurology, found the steroid prednisolone does not significantly impact on a child's recovery from Bell's palsy.
MedicalXpress
Long COVID after mild SARS-CoV-2 infection: Persistent heart inflammation might explain heart symptoms
After recovering from a SARS-CoV-2 infection, many people complain of persistent heart complaints, such as poor exercise tolerance, palpitations or chest pain, even if the infection was mild and there were no known heart problems in the past. Earlier studies, predominantly among young, physically fit individuals, were already able to show that mild cardiac inflammation can occur after COVID-19. However, the underlying cause of persistent symptoms, and whether this changes over time, was unknown.
MedicalXpress
Two new trials find no link between vitamin D supplements and reduced risk of COVID-19
Two large clinical trials published by The BMJ today show that boosting vitamin D levels in adults during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic was not associated with protection against respiratory tract infections or COVID-19. Vitamin D metabolites have long been recognized to support innate immune responses to respiratory viruses and bacteria, and...
