The early and adequate administration of antibiotics is an important part of sepsis therapy. In this life-threatening disease, the dysregulated response of the immune system on an infection damages the body's own tissues, to the extent that organ functions are severely impaired. However, as shown in previous studies, in about half of the patients with sepsis, the antibiotic levels in blood are too high or too low if the dosage is carried out according to the recommendation in the product information. This is caused by, for example, functional disorders of liver or kidneys, which are not able to excrete the antibiotics sufficiently. Likewise, the volume therapy often required to stabilize the blood pressure can lead to a "dilution" of the antibiotics. This increases the risk of insufficient control of the infection or of toxic effects.

SCIENCE ・ 6 HOURS AGO