ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A missing girl from Toledo, Ohio was found in the strangest of ways in St. Clairsville. Police say she most likely never would have been found and freed from a pedophile if it was not for a car accident. Rebekah Mitchell’s car was struck on Newell Ave in St. Clairsville […]

BELMONT COUNTY, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO