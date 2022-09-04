Read full article on original website
Wheeling police arrest Ohio man with drugs
Wheeling Police arrested an Ohio man on several felony drug charges early Thursday morning. Around 3 a.m., WPD was dispatched to Interstate 470 east, just past Exit 1 to assist a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol on a traffic stop. When officers arrived on scene, they say they detected an odor of marijuana […]
Hit-and-run in Belmont County turns into chase and discovery of a missing Ohio girl
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A missing girl from Toledo, Ohio was found in the strangest of ways in St. Clairsville. Police say she most likely never would have been found and freed from a pedophile if it was not for a car accident. Rebekah Mitchell’s car was struck on Newell Ave in St. Clairsville […]
Ohio Dad Charged With Homicide After Leaving 1-year-old in Hot Car
Police in Ohio claim an adolescent father deliberately left his son, then 1 year old, in a car where temperatures reached more than 130 degrees Fahrenheit. New Philadelphia Police Chief Michael Goodwin stated in a Facebook post on Friday that 19-year-old Landon Parrot is presently being held at the Tuscarawas County Jail on charges of murder, two counts of endangering children, and involuntary manslaughter.
WATCH: Stark County grand jury declines to indict officer for fatal shooting
The Stark Co. Prosecutor's Office held a news conference to release the grand jury's decision not to indict a Canton officer for the fatal shooting of a man firing his gun in the air.
1-year-old left in hot car dies in New Philadelphia, father charged
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WOIO) - According to New Philadelphia Police, the father of a 1-year-old boy has been charged with murder after police said he left the child in a hot car for hours Thursday. Police said that around 2 pm they were notified by Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital that...
Fair goes on: Sheriff gives new info on shots fired incident
There is a large police presence at the Canfield Fair on Saturday night.
Driver rescued from quickly sinking car in NE Ohio
Canfield Firefighters were called to the scene on Blueberry Hill Drive around 10:30 p.m.
