ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Philadelphia, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling police arrest Ohio man with drugs

Wheeling Police arrested an Ohio man on several felony drug charges early Thursday morning. Around 3 a.m., WPD was dispatched to Interstate 470 east, just past Exit 1 to assist a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol on a traffic stop. When officers arrived on scene, they say they detected an odor of marijuana […]
WHEELING, WV
californiaexaminer.net

Ohio Dad Charged With Homicide After Leaving 1-year-old in Hot Car

Police in Ohio claim an adolescent father deliberately left his son, then 1 year old, in a car where temperatures reached more than 130 degrees Fahrenheit. New Philadelphia Police Chief Michael Goodwin stated in a Facebook post on Friday that 19-year-old Landon Parrot is presently being held at the Tuscarawas County Jail on charges of murder, two counts of endangering children, and involuntary manslaughter.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Philadelphia, OH
Crime & Safety
New Philadelphia, OH
Obituaries
Local
Ohio Obituaries
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Tuscarawas, OH
State
Ohio State
City
New Philadelphia, OH
NBC News

NBC News

458K+
Followers
54K+
Post
300M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy