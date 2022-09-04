ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A new fair favorite? Allentown welcomes a newborn Dapper Dan

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZYz8d_0hi5T2vW00
Dapper Dan, an 85-pound calf, was born during the 170th Allentown Fair. Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call/TNS

Becky Baily thought she could hold on until they returned home.

But, as often the case in motherhood, the baby arrived on his own schedule.

“We could tell she was getting close but I thought she would hold off,” said Baily, who owns Baily’s Dairy at Pocopson Farm in West Chester. “Then she started to act kind of silly.”

As visitors walked through the agricultural area of the 170th Allentown Fair on Saturday, Dream, a dairy shorthorn cow, gave birth to an 85-pound baby boy.

Mom and baby are doing well. Those who visit the fair, which runs through Labor Day, can see the pair in the Agri-Land section, along with 650 other farm animals including pigs, sheep, goats and rabbits.

This isn’t the first animal born at the fair but it’s been since 2013, according to Jessica Ciecwisz, the fair’s marketing and entertainment manager.

Baily said Dream went into labor at 4:11 p.m. and the baby was born at 5:50 p.m., which by bovine standards makes it a pretty quick birth.

“It was as smooth as possible,” she said.

Baily named the baby Dapper Dan, after the legendary clown who was a fixture at the fair for 37 years. “Dapper” Dan Bonner died in 2020 at the age of 96.

“I thought it was a good way to pay homage to him,” Baily said. “He was always one of my favorite parts of the Allentown Fair. I have great memories of him when I would come with 4-H and him coming over to give us lollipops.”

For many people, the Allentown Fair conjured up thoughts of the Midway and the Grandstand concerts, but at its heart it’s an agricultural event. The Lehigh County Agricultural Society is the nonprofit owner and operator of the fairgrounds and hosts the fair.

Folks like Baily come to show their livestock. She said she goes to five county fairs a year and Allentown is always her favorite.

Having Dapper Dan arrive early and at the fair is an excellent reminder of why fairs like Allentown’s exist — to showcase agriculture.

“To me, it’s great for the public to see,” Baily said. “They got to see a cow have a baby and everything was smooth. It’s like a taste of my life and agriculture.”

IF YOU GO

  • When, where: If you want to see Dapper Dan and Dream, you still have time. The Allentown Fair wraps up Monday, running noon to 10 p.m. The fair is between 17th and 21st streets and Liberty and Chew streets in Allentown.
  • Parking: Use 1703 Liberty St., Allentown, if you’re plugging an address into a GPS system. That will take you near Tunnel Gate 7 for onsite parking.
  • Info: allentownfair.com

#County Fairs#Maternity#The 170th Allentown Fair#Dairy At Pocopson Farm
The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States.

