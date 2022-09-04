Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Waterbury nightclub shut down after fatal shooting, officials say
WATERBURY — State officials have suspended the liquor license of a local nightclub after a shooting last weekend left one man dead and two others injured. The state Department of Consumer Protection said Wednesday it has suspended the liquor license for Lit Ultra Lounge. The club, located at 483...
Second Suspect Charged For Shooting Death Of Man In Bridgeport, Police Say
Police have arrested a Fairfield County man in connection with the alleged killing of a Connecticut man who was gunned down during a robbery of $130 and cellphones. James Howard, 28, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 7, in connection with the Saturday, Aug. 13 murder of New Haven County resident Troy Walker, age 21, of Ansonia, on Knowlton Street.
Liquor permit suspended at Waterbury club after Saturday shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. — The Litt Ultra Lounge in Waterbury has had its liquor permit suspended by the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection following a Saturday shooting that left one person wounded and a New Jersey man dead. The lounge will also be closed until further notice. Waterbury Police Chief...
Eyewitness News
Student assaulted and robbed at bus stop in Wethersfield
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this morning, the Wethersfield Police Department received a report of a possible assault of a juvenile student at a bus stop in the area of Maple Street. Police say, upon arrival officers determined that the juvenile was physically assaulted by an occupant of a passing...
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Second Suspect in Bridgeport Homicide, Robbery
Bridgeport police have arrested a second suspect in a homicide and robbery. Police said James Howard, 28, of Bridgeport, has been charged with felony murder and robbery in the first degree. They said the charges are connected to the robbery and homicide of Troy Walker on Aug. 13, on Knowlton...
NBC Connecticut
Liquor Permit Suspended for Nightclub That Was Scene of Deadly Shooting in Waterbury
The liquor license for a nightclub in Waterbury has been revoked after a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. The Department of Consumer Protection issued a summary suspension for Lit Ultra Lounge, located on West Main Street. Waterbury police issued a referral to the DCP Liquor Control Division regarding the deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning.
New Britain Herald
New Britain man injured in Waterbury shooting over the weekend
WATERBURY – A New Britain man was injured in a shooting in Waterbury that killed one man and injured two people. The shooting was reported over the weekend at the Lit Ultra Lounge, where 38-year-old Adam Bellamy, of New Jersey, suffered a gunshot wound before he was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he died.
Eyewitness News
Police warn drivers about rollover crash at Farmington Ave. intersection
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Drivers were warned to avoid a portion of Farmington Avenue in Farmington Thursday morning following a truck rollover crash. The crash happened at Route 4 and High Street. It involved a cement truck. “The incident was isolated to the truck, and no other vehicles were involved,”...
Hartford Detective Arrested Following Off-Duty Shooting, Police Say
A Connecticut police detective was arrested for allegedly shooting a person in the hand while off-duty. Harford Police Department Det. Gregory Thomas, age 39, of Wolcott, was arrested and charged in New Haven County in connection to a shooting in Waterbury on Sunday, Sept. 4. According to Lt. Ryan Bessette,...
Eyewitness News
Waterbury nightclub liquor license suspended, ordered to close
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A nightclub in Waterbury had its liquor license permanently suspended and was ordered to close. The order came after several shootings have happened on the property of the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street, the most recent a deadly one that happened on Saturday, according to police.
Eyewitness News
Man extradited from Hawaii for 2011 homicide in Ansonia
ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested in connection with a homicide that happened in Ansonia more than 11 years ago. Andrew Spino, 34, was taken into custody in Hawaii for the May 16, 2011 shooting of Isaia Hernandez. Hernandez was killed in the parking lot of an Xtra...
Manchester student struck by car when leaving school
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A student at Bennet Academy in Manchester was struck by a car while walking home from school on Wednesday. According to Matt Geary, the Superintendent of Manchester Public Schools, the student sustained minor injuries and was taken for medical attention. The incident is under investigation, according to school officials.
Meriden man sentenced to 16 years for 2021 stabbing death
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Meriden man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after he was found guilty of a fatal stabbing in 2021. Kristopher Carlson, 24, was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter for the stabbing death of 32-year-old Ernesto Cipolli outside of Wallingford's Corner Cafe. The...
Eyewitness News
UPDATE: 2-year-old child and her father located safe
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A 2-year-old girl and her father were reported missing by police in Hamden. Police now say Jaheem Bookert and Melody Bookert have been located and are safe. They posted to social media on Wednesday that Melody Bookert was last seen wearing pink Christmas-themed pajamas. Police believed...
Student hit by car at dismissal
MANCHESTER — Police say a car struck a Bennet Academy student who was walking home from school after dismissal Wednesday afternoon. Police Lt. Ryan Shea said the 10-year-old student was hit on Main Street around 3 p.m. The student was taken to Manchester Memorial Hospital with minor injuries as a precaution, he said.
NBC Connecticut
School Bus Was Involved in Crash on I-91 South in Meriden: CSP
A school bus was involved in a crash on Interstate 91 south in Meriden on Wednesday, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers said a school bus was struck by another vehicle between exits 18 and 17. Minor damage was reported. State police said no children were on the bus when...
Eyewitness News
Student struck by driver in Manchester
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – A student was struck by a driver in Manchester Wednesday afternoon. Police said it happened in the area of Spruce Street and Oak Street. School officials said the student attends Bennet Academy and was struck while walking home. The student suffered minor injuries and was...
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating Report of Burglary in Progress in New Haven
Police are investigating a report of a burglary in New Haven and they said medical assistance was requested. Officers were called to the 600 block of Ferry Street to investigate what was reported as a burglary in progress. No additional information was immediately available.
Eyewitness News
New Haven Police say they are investigating an assault near Yale’s campus as a possible hate crime.
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. This comes after several shootings have happened on the property, the most recent being a deadly shooting on Saturday. Updated: 11 hours ago. New apartment building opens in Hartford as city pushes for development downtown. Updated: 11 hours...
Register Citizen
Waterbury police ID man, 38, killed at Lit Ultra Lounge
WATERBURY — Police have released the name of a New Jersey man killed over the weekend in a shooting at the Lit Ultra Lounge. Waterbury police said 38-year-old Adam Bellamy was killed early Saturday morning at the West Main Street nightclub. At 1:55 a.m. on Saturday, police said city...
