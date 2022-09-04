Read full article on original website
Opinion: The Phoenix Suns Should Sign This 8x NBA All-Star
Dwight Howard still remains a free agent on September 8. The eight-time NBA All-Star played for the Los Angeles Lakers this past season, and I believe that the Phoenix Suns should consider signing him.
Montrezl Harrell's Message to Hornets, Reacts to Joining Sixers
Montrezl Harrell bids farewell to the Hornets, and reacts to joining the Sixers.
Report: Sixers Agree on Deal with Montrezl Harrell
Montrezl Harrell is expected to join the Sixers' roster.
Harden Gets Credit for Luring Montrezl Harrell to Sixers
James Harden helped the Sixers bring in the veteran big man, Montrezl Harrell.
Report Suggests Russell Westbrook A Good Fit For The Miami Heat
League execs and scouts think the Heat still have a chance at Westbrook
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
Memphis Grizzlies Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Building an NBA contender is hard. All 30 of the league’s teams aim to win an NBA title now or later. Yet, every season, only one team does. With that said, there’s no shame in trying and failing. There will always be merit in simply “going for it”, whether it works out or not. On the other hand, when it doesn’t, you’ve got to consider going back to the drawing board.
Lakers News: LeBron James, Russell Westbrook Could Reunite For Minicamp
James usually puts on a players-only minicamp ahead of team-sanctioned training camp.
Time Ticking for Mavs’ Theo Pinson
The Dallas Mavericks re-signed Theo Pinson, so what more can he offer?
2022 NBA Draft Review: Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks shocked the basketball world by giving the Phoenix Suns one of the biggest Game 7 losses in NBA history with a 123-90 victory in the Western Conference semifinals. The Mavericks were then ousted in five games by the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.
Arizona State, Bobby Hurley land 4-star forward Akil Watson
Roselle (N.J.) Catholic four-star recruit Akil Watson tells On3 he has committed to Arizona State. Watson, a 6-foot-9, 200-pound class of 2023 power forward, ultimately chose the Sun Devils over offers from Florida State, Illinois, Cincinnati, USC, Maryland, Miami, and others. He becomes Arizona State’s first commitment to the 2023...
