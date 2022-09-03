Read full article on original website
Thaddeus Moss released by Cincinnati
According to Field Yates of ESPN, TE Thaddeus Moss has been released from the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad in correspondence with the return of S Jessie Bates. (Field Yates on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Moss played for the Bengals during the preseason before being cut and re-signed to the team's practice...
Running Back Sleepers (2022 Fantasy Football)
I’m constantly amused at the impassioned debate that occurs every year over terminology in fantasy football. One of the biggest flash points is the term “sleeper.”. You can’t write an article or a Twitter post calling a player a sleeper without at least one person taking issue with it in the comments. “Hey, that guy isn’t a sleeper. EVERYONE knows to draft him!” “He’s not a sleeper, he’s a breakout!” Etc, etc.
Derek Brown’s League Winners to Draft (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are players that have league-winning upside in 2022 fantasy football drafts. Beyond our fantasy football content, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you prepare for your draft this season. From our free mock Draft Simulator – which allows you to mock draft against realistic opponents – to our Draft Assistant – that optimizes your picks with expert advice – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football draft season.
Tucker Davidson gives up seven runs in Sunday's loss
Tucker Davidson was hit with the loss after allowing seven runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four in 6 1/3 innings of Sunday's 9-1 loss to the Astros. Davidson had an interesting outing, as he gave up five runs in the second inning and two more runs in the seventh, but tossed five scoreless in the rest of his appearance. The lefthander now has a record of 2-5 to go with his 6.42 ERA and WHIP of 1.72. He should not be considered in fantasy, especially when he will likely take on the Astros again next Sunday for his next start.
Aaron Judge smashes MLB-leading 54th home run in win Monday
Aaron Judge went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored in New York’s 5-2 win against the Twins on Monday. Judge homered for the third straight game and eighth time in his last 13 contests. Judge also tied A-Rod for the most homers by Yankee right-handed batter with his 54th home run, a two-run shot in the 6th inning that put New York up for good. Judge is now on pace for 65 home runs and is just eight homers away from breaking Roger Maris’ Yankee and American League records. Judge is slashing .302/.403/.682 with 54 home runs, 117 RBI (leads MLB), 109 runs scored (leads MLB), 80 walks, and 15 stolen bases in 564 plate appearances this season.
Trace McSorley promoted from practice squad
The Arizona Cardinals have promoted quarterback Trace McSorley from the practice squad. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) With Colt McCoy sent to IR with an arm injury, McSorley is the Cardinals' new backup quarterback. Kyler Murray has been relatively healthy for most of his career but missed three games last season, which McCoy started. McSorley has an intriguing skillset but has not yet shown enough to be relied on as a capable backup. The entire offense will take a massive hit in fantasy value if McSorley has to make any starts this season.
Popular Sleepers the Experts are Targeting (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are sleepers that are popular among the fantasy football community. Here are popular sleepers our experts are targeting in 2022 fantasy football drafts. Now’s the time to try your new secret weapon for your draft: Draft Intel! Draft Intel analyzes up to 5 years of drafts and breaks down all your league-mates’ draft tendencies. See who waits at quarterback, how people approach the early rounds, and tons more insights to get an edge in your draft. Best of all, it’s totally FREE! Check out your league’s Draft Intel today!
Jack Flaherty tosses five strong innings in Monday's loss to Nationals
Jack Flaherty tossed five strong innings on the mound for the Cardinals Monday, allowing one run on six hits while also walking one and striking out six in the Cardinals' 6-0 loss to the Nationals. Fantasy Impact:. Flaherty has allowed less than three runs in each of his four starts...
Josh Jung expected to make MLB debut Friday
Jung would have likely debuted early in 2022 if it were not for a torn labrum that sidelined him for most of the season. Jung returned and dominated the complex level and has had strong success in 22 Triple-A games. Jung is a strong add in all fantasy formats for the batting average and power skills he brings to the table.
MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Wednesday (9/7) PREMIUM
It’s a small main slate on Wednesday night, including only a half-dozen games. The DFS action for the main slate begins at 7:05 pm ET with the Blue Jays at the Orioles. Further, the final game on the main slate starts earlier than usual, at 8:40 pm ET. Wednesday's...
Kike Hernandez signs one-year, $10 million extension with Red Sox
Hernandez was set to become a free agent this offseason, but now he will be staying in Boston for at least one more season. In 2022, the utilityman has dealt with some injuries that have limited him to just 68 games played. In those games he has struggled to find his groove, hitting just .219 with six homers and 37 RBIs. However, it is obvious that the team values his ability to play multiple positions and will look for him to contribute more next season.
Matthew Stafford (elbow) with 'no limitations' heading into season
Despite rumors of Stafford's injury lingering throughout the season, the Rams have consistently downplayed his elbow woes, and McVay continues to do so now. This is obviously good news for the Rams and for fantasy managers, as Los Angeles boast several strong fantasy assets, Stafford included. Despite McVay's comments, however, the real test will be how Stafford looks in a regular season game, so fantasy managers should have a good sense of the true nature of Stafford's injury by Thursday. For those still drafting, Stafford is the 12th QB taken in FantasyPros ADP, and managers should draft him at that spot with confidence.
Marcus Johnson signs with Giants' practice squad
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the New York Giants are signing WR Marcus Johnson to the team's practice squad. (Mike Garafolo on Twitter) Johnson spent some time with the San Francisco 49ers this offseason after playing his first five seasons in Philadelphia, Indianapolis and Tennessee. Johnson has 51 career catches for 839 yards and three touchdowns. He adds another body to a deep, but not too potent, Giants WR depth chart.
Wade Miley (shoulder) activated from IL, starting Tuesday
Wade Miley (shoulder) has been activated from the IL and will start Tuesday vs the Reds. Luke Farrell was designated for assignment. (Jordan Bastian on Twitter) Miley has had a tough season dealing with injuries but will return to make his first start since June 10th. He's been solid in the 4 starts he has made this season, sporting a 2.84 ERA and 3.27 FIP through 19 innings. He should stick in the Cubs' rotation as long as he is healthy.
James Robinson (Achilles) will play Week 1 vs Commanders
Jaguars’ head coach Doug Pederson said James Robinson will be active and play in Jacksonville’s Week 1 matchup against the Washington Commanders according to ProFootballFocus’ Ari Meirov. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Robinson tore his Achilles’ tendon in Week 16 of last season but is amazingly...
Fantasy Football Week 1 Waiver Wire Advice: Cut Candidates (2022)
Let’s take a look at players our analysts consider on the fringe as you field your fantasy football lineup for the week. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you navigate your season. From our Start/Sit Assistant – which provides your optimal lineup, based on accurate consensus projections – to our Waiver Wire Assistant – which allows you to quickly see which available players will improve your team, and by how much – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football season.
Zach Wilson expected to be sidelined until Week 4
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said that the earliest he expects Zach Wilson back is Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. (New York Jets on Twitter) Coach Saleh stressed that the team is looking to ensure he is 100 percent ready, both mentally and physically ready. After consulting with team personnel, the expected return date is Week 4 against Pittsburgh. While this is disappointing news for Wilson, it is positive that the team is prioritizing his full recovery instead of rushing him back out for personal reasons. Joe Flacco is set to make at least three starts for the Jets, who are confident in the veteran after he reportedly impressed with the first team offense this offseason. Despite some intriguing weapons, absent a plus matchup, Flacco and Wilson remain middling QB2 options.
10 Favorite Sleepers (2022 Fantasy Football)
A sleeper is essentially any late-round player whose expectations far exceed their draft capital. Most of them won’t become elite options this year, but some of them will become productive weekly fantasy starters. Prioritizing sleepers late in your drafts or keeping them on your waiver-wire watch list and acting accordingly is how leagues are won.
Marlon Mack released from Texans' practice squad
Houston cut Mack about a week ago after Dameon Pierce outplayed him in the preseason, but then quickly re-signed him to their practice squad. With the Texans now releasing him, Mack's time in the Houston organization is likely over. He hasn't been nearly as effective after returning from an Achilles tear, but chances are that he'll latch on with some organization that needs RB depth. For fantasy purposes, however, Mack is highly unlikely to have any value in 2022.
Andrew Erickson’s League Winners to Draft (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are players that have league-winning upside in 2022 fantasy football drafts. Beyond our fantasy football content, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you prepare for your draft this season. From our free mock Draft Simulator – which allows you to mock draft against realistic opponents – to our Draft Assistant – that optimizes your picks with expert advice – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football draft season.
