Century-old relics from when Ann Arbor had streetcars unearthed downtown

ANN ARBOR, MI — Relics from Ann Arbor’s past are seeing the light of day for possibly the first time in over a century with construction work underway downtown. Digging up Catherine Street for underground utility work and installation of a new bikeway, crews have unearthed large pieces of timber the construction engineer has identified as old railroad ties from when Ann Arbor had a trolley system.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

‘It’s like pulling teeth.’ Ann Arbor officials growing frustrated with developers

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor planning commissioners expressed a mix of appreciation and frustration as they voted on a major housing development Wednesday night, Sept. 7. They’re glad the developer of the Pontiac Trail site is at least agreeing to compromise and include some sustainability features and they welcome the hundreds of new homes and apartments proposed, but some are still frustrated the developer isn’t doing more — such as making apartments all-electric and solar-powered, in keeping with city carbon-neutrality goals.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Closure coming to road between Ann Arbor and Dexter for Amtrak railroad crossing work

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A well-traveled road between Ann Arbor and Dexter is closing for several days to allow for maintenance at a railroad crossing along the Huron River. Amtrak is slated to close the Zeeb Road crossing near the intersection of Huron River Drive in Scio Township between Wednesday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 11, for the project, according to a weekly road work schedule and advisory from the Washtenaw County Road Commission.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Eastern Michigan University professors to decide on whether or not to strike

(WXYZ) — A strike is looming for the faculty and staff at Eastern Michigan University as professors reach nearly one week of working without a contract. If EMU's faculty votes to strike Tuesday, they will stop showing up to class as soon as Wednesday. But, the university is insisting courses will continue all week.
YPSILANTI, MI
MLive

New credit union branch breaks ground in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A new location of TRUE Community Credit Union is coming to northern Jackson County. Construction on the new branch at 1309 W. Parnall Road broke ground on Sept. 1. The new stand-alone site will be 2,570 square feet and become the new home of the Country Market branch, officials said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Chelsea history is the focus of 2 upcoming community events

CHELSEA, MI -- Joe Ziolkowski and his wife Abby Hurst have transformed a Chelsea building that once was falling apart into a fresh food market now known as Agricole Farm Stop. There were times, Ziolkowski said, that he “really considered just walking away” from the project at 118 N. Main St., but he didn’t. Now, years later, he’s going to share the story of how he did it during an upcoming Chelsea Historical Society event.
CHELSEA, MI
The Flint Journal

$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters

The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
PORTAGE, MI
wlen.com

Lenawee County Philanthropist, Frank Dick, has Passed Away

Adrian, MI – One of Lenawee County’s great philanthropists passed away this holiday weekend. World War II veteran, retired educator, and insurance executive Frank Dick died at the age of 96. Frank had a long list of accomplishments, including serving his country in the Battle of the Bulge...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ypsilanti-area COVID testing site must close after permit extension is denied

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - An Ypsilanti-area COVID-19 testing site that has operated since cases reached a historic peak in January must shut down. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, an Ypsilanti Township zoning board denied an extension of a temporary permit for the drive-thru testing site run by Ann Arbor-based diagnostics company LynxDx in the parking lot of a former Walmart off Ellsworth Road.
YPSILANTI, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

