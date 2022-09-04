Read full article on original website
Classes cancelled Tuesday at Skyline High School due to geothermal leak
Skyline High School in Ann Arbor will be closed for classes Tuesday, September 6 due to a geothermal leak on its campus. The closure also affects all before and after school activities.
Macomb County school district hires armed guards for new school year
Anchor Bay School District has made the decision to have five armed guards patrolling the halls during the school day. This update to security measures comes after the devastating Oxford High School and Uvalde school shootings.
‘Teaching myself is not ideal’: EMU students frustrated with faculty strike
YPSILANTI, MI -- As an Eastern Michigan University faculty strike nears the closure of its first full day, students say they are frustrated and concerned about the indefinite cancellation of some of their classes. The EMU chapter of the American Association of University Professors, which has roughly 500 members, voted...
Ann Arbor-area football predictions for Week 3: Can Dexter top Bedford in SEC-Red clash?
ANN ARBOR – We’re three weeks into the Michigan high school football season and several Ann Arbor-area football teams have a chance to pick up some important victories this week. MLive sports reporter Greg Wickliffe correctly picked the winner in five of the nine games involving local teams...
Eastern Michigan University faculty votes to go on strike
YPSILANTI, MI - More than 500 tenured and tenure track faculty at Eastern Michigan University will go on strike Wednesday, Sept. 7, after its chapter of the American Association of University Professors voted overwhelmingly in favor of the strike Tuesday evening. The EMU-AAUP voted 91% in favor of authorizing the...
500 Eastern Michigan University faculty members begin Day 1 of indefinite strike
YPSILANTI, MI --Roughly 50 Eastern Michigan University faculty members picketed outside Welch Hall Wednesday morning during the first day of a strike as negotiations continue to fail between their union and administration. The EMU chapter of the American Association of University Professors, which has roughly 500 members, voted 91% in...
Century-old relics from when Ann Arbor had streetcars unearthed downtown
ANN ARBOR, MI — Relics from Ann Arbor’s past are seeing the light of day for possibly the first time in over a century with construction work underway downtown. Digging up Catherine Street for underground utility work and installation of a new bikeway, crews have unearthed large pieces of timber the construction engineer has identified as old railroad ties from when Ann Arbor had a trolley system.
‘It’s like pulling teeth.’ Ann Arbor officials growing frustrated with developers
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor planning commissioners expressed a mix of appreciation and frustration as they voted on a major housing development Wednesday night, Sept. 7. They’re glad the developer of the Pontiac Trail site is at least agreeing to compromise and include some sustainability features and they welcome the hundreds of new homes and apartments proposed, but some are still frustrated the developer isn’t doing more — such as making apartments all-electric and solar-powered, in keeping with city carbon-neutrality goals.
Ann Arbor officials draw applause for 10-1 vote on $459K public power study
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is spending roughly half a million dollars to study whether to create a city-owned power utility to replace DTE Energy as the city’s energy provider and speed up the community’s transition to renewable energy. “I’m incredibly excited about this,” Mayor Christopher...
See who ranks No. 1 in first Ann Arbor-area football power rankings
ANN ARBOR – It’s time to look at where the Ann Arbor-area football teams rank after the first two weeks of the season. Check out the Top 10 rankings below.
Vote for first Ann Arbor-area Fall Sports Athlete of Week for 2022 season
ANN ARBOR – The Michigan high school fall sports season is well underway and there have already been impressive performances from Ann Arbor-area athletes. MLive is highlighting the top performers with the first installment of the Ann Arbor-area Fall Sports Athlete of the Week poll. Readers can vote as...
Closure coming to road between Ann Arbor and Dexter for Amtrak railroad crossing work
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A well-traveled road between Ann Arbor and Dexter is closing for several days to allow for maintenance at a railroad crossing along the Huron River. Amtrak is slated to close the Zeeb Road crossing near the intersection of Huron River Drive in Scio Township between Wednesday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 11, for the project, according to a weekly road work schedule and advisory from the Washtenaw County Road Commission.
Second annual A2 Artoberfest returning to Ann Arbor’s Kerrytown District
ANN ARBOR – After a successful first year, A2 Artoberfest will return to town this fall. The art fair is presented by the Guild of Artists & Artisans, the organization that runs the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair. Spanning Fourth Avenue from the downtown area to Kerrytown, fairgoers can...
Eastern Michigan University professors to decide on whether or not to strike
(WXYZ) — A strike is looming for the faculty and staff at Eastern Michigan University as professors reach nearly one week of working without a contract. If EMU's faculty votes to strike Tuesday, they will stop showing up to class as soon as Wednesday. But, the university is insisting courses will continue all week.
New credit union branch breaks ground in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A new location of TRUE Community Credit Union is coming to northern Jackson County. Construction on the new branch at 1309 W. Parnall Road broke ground on Sept. 1. The new stand-alone site will be 2,570 square feet and become the new home of the Country Market branch, officials said.
Developer proposes new Ann Arbor roundabout, all-electric homes
ANN ARBOR, MI — A big housing development on Ann Arbor’s north side is back on the Planning Commission’s agenda and the developer is proposing more public benefits now, including $1.2 million to build a new roundabout. The commission will hold a public hearing on the so-called...
Chelsea history is the focus of 2 upcoming community events
CHELSEA, MI -- Joe Ziolkowski and his wife Abby Hurst have transformed a Chelsea building that once was falling apart into a fresh food market now known as Agricole Farm Stop. There were times, Ziolkowski said, that he “really considered just walking away” from the project at 118 N. Main St., but he didn’t. Now, years later, he’s going to share the story of how he did it during an upcoming Chelsea Historical Society event.
$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters
The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
Lenawee County Philanthropist, Frank Dick, has Passed Away
Adrian, MI – One of Lenawee County’s great philanthropists passed away this holiday weekend. World War II veteran, retired educator, and insurance executive Frank Dick died at the age of 96. Frank had a long list of accomplishments, including serving his country in the Battle of the Bulge...
Ypsilanti-area COVID testing site must close after permit extension is denied
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - An Ypsilanti-area COVID-19 testing site that has operated since cases reached a historic peak in January must shut down. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, an Ypsilanti Township zoning board denied an extension of a temporary permit for the drive-thru testing site run by Ann Arbor-based diagnostics company LynxDx in the parking lot of a former Walmart off Ellsworth Road.
