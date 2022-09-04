ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harper Woods, MI

The Ann Arbor News

19-year-old accused of killing his mother, her boyfriend

HARPER WOODS, MI – A 19-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting his mother and her boyfriend at a Harper Woods home over Labor Day weekend, officials said. Demond Thomas Burgen Jr., 19, of Harper Woods, is charged with murder related to the deaths of his mother, Khalilah Elam, 45, of Harper Woods, and her boyfriend Reginald Farmer Jr., 52, of Ypsilanti, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced.
The Oakland Press

Verdict in for woman accused of killing her child’s father

A retrial of a Pontiac woman accused of fatally shooting her child’s father in 2019 ended with a guilty verdict Sept. 2. An Oakland County jury found Solana Cervantes, 26, guilty of manslaughter and felony firearm in the death of Rolando Rosario, Jr., 23, who died Nov. 13, 2019 after being shot once in the abdomen.
Detroit News

State police investigate Wednesday shooting on I-94 in Detroit

Detroit — Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 94 Wednesday. Officials said the shooting was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on the westbound I-94 at the West Grand Blvd exit ramp. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a box truck called 911 to report...
The Oakland Press

3 carjack/shooting suspects nabbed; victim’s dad speaks out

On Aug. 17, 2022, life changed drastically for Paul Schultz and his family. At 2:30 a.m. that day, Schultz and his wife were awakened by police officers pounding on his front door — there to give him the devastating news that their 22-year-old son, Justin, had been carjacked and shot outside his Southfield apartment.
