Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Related
19-year-old accused of killing his mother, her boyfriend
HARPER WOODS, MI – A 19-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting his mother and her boyfriend at a Harper Woods home over Labor Day weekend, officials said. Demond Thomas Burgen Jr., 19, of Harper Woods, is charged with murder related to the deaths of his mother, Khalilah Elam, 45, of Harper Woods, and her boyfriend Reginald Farmer Jr., 52, of Ypsilanti, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit mother charged with drunk driving in freeway crash that killed 2-year-old, hurt infant
ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Authorities have charged a woman accused of driving drunk when she collided with another vehicle and then a barricade on Southfield Freeway in July -- a crash that killed her 2-year-old daughter and injured her infant son. According to the 24th District Court, Nyasha Pool...
fox2detroit.com
Two more suspects arrested in alleged targeted killing of well-known Oak Park jeweler, police say
OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two more men have been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of an Oak Park jeweler that was found shot dead last June. Angelo James Raptoplous of Commerce Township and Darnell Larry were arraigned on counts of conspiracy to commit murder 47-year-old Dan Hutchinson, who owned Hutch Jewelers.
The Oakland Press
Verdict in for woman accused of killing her child’s father
A retrial of a Pontiac woman accused of fatally shooting her child’s father in 2019 ended with a guilty verdict Sept. 2. An Oakland County jury found Solana Cervantes, 26, guilty of manslaughter and felony firearm in the death of Rolando Rosario, Jr., 23, who died Nov. 13, 2019 after being shot once in the abdomen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit News
State police investigate Wednesday shooting on I-94 in Detroit
Detroit — Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 94 Wednesday. Officials said the shooting was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on the westbound I-94 at the West Grand Blvd exit ramp. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a box truck called 911 to report...
Uber driver accused of raping Michigan woman, leaving her on side of road
DETROIT -- A Dearborn Heights man has been charged with sexually assaulting a Roseville woman while he was working as a driver for the ride-share company Uber. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy filed charges against Wessam Ali-Karem Al-Thwej, 37, Wednesday and he was arraigned in 36th District Court in connection with the alleged assault on July 10, 2022.
Missing Livonia woman Kasey Debat found dead in Washtenaw County
Livonia Police have located the body of Kasey Debat, a 36-year-old wife and mother of two, who had been missing since Monday evening. Debat was found dead on Wednesday in Northfield Township in Washtenaw County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
DPD: 62-year-old man shot to death in Northwest Detroit, investigation ongoing
Authorities are working to piece together what led to a fatal shooting on the city’s northwest side early Wednesday morning. The Detroit Police Department said a 62-year-old man was shot and killed around midnight
The Oakland Press
3 carjack/shooting suspects nabbed; victim’s dad speaks out
On Aug. 17, 2022, life changed drastically for Paul Schultz and his family. At 2:30 a.m. that day, Schultz and his wife were awakened by police officers pounding on his front door — there to give him the devastating news that their 22-year-old son, Justin, had been carjacked and shot outside his Southfield apartment.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man shot, killed in Detroit by unknown attacker remains unidentified 36 years later
DETROIT – A man who was shot and killed in Detroit 36 years ago still hasn’t been identified. His body was found on September 10, 1986, in Detroit. According to officials, he was running in the area of 790 Continental Street, jumped a fence and was shot by an unknown person.
fox2detroit.com
22-year-old shot during Southfield carjacking suffers severed artery, broken femur
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 22-year-old man has a long road of recovery ahead of him after he was shot during a carjacking in Southfield. A trio is accused of approaching the victim, whose name is Justin, at Regal Towers on Aug. 17, shooting him with a high-powered rifle, and stealing his Pontiac G6.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox2detroit.com
Suspect carjacks 71-year-old's Jeep in Detroit after asking victim for ride
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for a man they say robbed an elderly individual of his vehicle after asking him for a ride to the gas station. The carjacking in Detroit happened while the suspect and victim were traveling in the area of Richton and Lawton around midnight Wednesday.
Attempted robbery in Dearborn Heights ends with 1 suspect dead, 2 on the run, police say
Police in Wayne County are turning to the public for help in finding two suspects involved in an attempted robbery that left one man dead and the victim injured.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man charged with killing woman while visiting her at Ann Arbor apartment, officials say
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A man has been charged with murdering a woman while visiting her at an Ann Arbor apartment, officials said. Police said Patricia Falkenstern, 65, of Ann Arbor, was found dead around 1 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 1) at the Courthouse Square Apartments at 100 South Fourth Avenue in Ann Arbor.
Online vigilante busts sheriff's deputy trying to hook up with teenage girl
During their online conversations, the person believed to be the deputy shared a candid photo of himself
ClickOnDetroit.com
Who killed Joe Hill? Case remains unsolved 41 years after Detroit man slain, dismembered
DETROIT – Police still don’t know who killed and dismembered a Detroit man 41 years ago. Joe Burnic Hill “Joe Banks” was 29 years old when his family reported him missing from Detroit on Sept. 1, 1981. Four days later, on Sept. 5, a torso was found on the city’s east side.
fox2detroit.com
2 men sought in Dearborn Heights carjacking attempt; 3rd suspect dies after being run down
FOX 2 - One of the armed suspects run down by an intended carjacking target who backed out of his driveway, has died, while two more are being sought by Dearborn Heights police, officials said Tuesday. A second suspect who fired four shots at the intended victim as he fled...
fox2detroit.com
DPD sergeant gets new trial in beating of mentally ill woman caught on camera
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit police officer who was convicted for beating a mentally ill woman yet received probation - and later got promoted, is getting a new trial. "I think the right thing can be done this time," said Ashley Smith. "I think that Detroiters have seen enough for themselves."
MSP: Murder investigation underway after body found in Inkster
A homicide investigation is underway in Wayne County after an Inkster man was found shot to death in an apartment, officials confirmed Tuesday morning.
Comments / 9