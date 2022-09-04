ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

hamlethub.com

Harvest Moon Hike at Great Hollow this Saturday

Join Great Hollow for their next full moon hike, this Saturday, as we learn about the "Harvest Moon." You’ll trek up to the Tucker’s Run waterfall under the moonlight while keeping our eyes and ears open for nocturnal wildlife. Please wear sturdy footwear and bring a flashlight or...
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Bethel Police wait tables for tips at Edison Kitchen on September 12

Bethel Police invites you to have dinner at Edison Kitchen on Monday, September 12 from 4 to 8pm. Bethel Police officers will be your waitresses/servers and any tips they receive will support Special Olympics Connecticut!. Edison Kitchen is located at 186 Greenwood Ave. Follow Bethel Police on Facebook for details.
BETHEL, CT
hamlethub.com

First Congregational Church of Ridgefield Holds Men's Winter Coat Drive

We will be holding a winter coat drive for our mission partner, H.O.M.E. They need new or gently used men’s winter jackets, hats, and gloves (no dress coats please). The donation drive is now through September 29. Jackets can be hung in the First Congregational Church of Ridgefield Welcome Center coat rack located at 103 Main Street or put in one of the collection baskets.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Bridgewater Chocolate Opening Flagship Location in Westport September 15

The new location will feature a unique sampling experience, a “By the Piece Bar” and numerous gifting options for every occasion. BROOKFIELD, Ct., September 8, 2022 - Bridgewater Chocolate, the beloved Connecticut chocolate brand known for its lineup of familiar American classics made with European techniques, is opening a flagship retail location in Westport on September 15 at 165 Main Street. The opening of the new location follows a successful pop-up experience for Bridgewater Chocolate in the area during the 2021 holiday season.
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Bridgeport: UniCole ARTistry

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local bu. Step inside UniCole ARTistry!. Four questions with Nicole Paul, founder of UniCole ARTistry. Why did you...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Ric Bruciati, RHS class of 1975, has died

Eric Alexander Bruciati, known to his friends as 'Ric', passed away at his home on Monday, September 5, 2022, just a few days shy of his 66th birthday. He was born on September 12, 1956 and was the son of the late Ero 'Pie' and Theresa 'Terry' (Strouse) Bruciati. He...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Roll the Dice to Benefit Wilton Library on Saturday, October 15

Wilton Library Hosts Casino Night Fundraiser on Saturday, October 15. Wilton Library Association (WLA) is pleased to announce that it will host a special Casino Night Fundraiser at the library on the evening of Saturday, October 15 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. All adults 21 years of age and older are invited to be part of the action. During the event, the library’s open spaces will be transformed with lights, sounds, and professional gambling tables for a Saturday night to remember.
WILTON, CT
hamlethub.com

Carriage Barn Arts Center adds new staff, programs and exhibits

45th Annual Member Show Now Open Through October 9. The Carriage Barn Arts Center, New Canaan’s non-profit arts organization and gallery located in Waveny Park, is continuing to expand with new programs, exhibits and event offerings. Hilary Wittmann, Executive Director since 2016, announced the addition of two new staff...
NEW CANAAN, CT
hamlethub.com

UPDATE: Ridgefield Missing Person Found SAFE

Ridgefield Police located the missing person in the vicinity of Main Street. He is safe. Thank you for your help, Ridgefield!. The Ridgefield Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Michael is a 93-year-old white male with Dementia who was last seen at approximately 9:40am...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Founders Hall seeks Communications Manager

Founders Hall, located at 193 Danbury Road in Ridgefield, seeks a creative and collaborative self-starter, with superb writing, organizational and interpersonal skills, to plan and implement communication strategies, messages, content and media for members and donors. If you are interested in the Communications Manager position, please email a cover letter...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Volunteers Needed for the Annual Brewster Fall Festival

Each year, the Town of Southeast Cultural Arts Coalition hosts the Annual Brewster Fall Festival to celebrate the community, raise awareness of the 1896 historic Old Town Hall theater, and show the diversity of Brewster's multi-cultural community. This year's takes place on Sunday, September 25th, from 11 am to 4 pm on Main Street. The festival includes live entertainment on two outdoor stages and 75 vendors: food, games, community services, and businesses.
BREWSTER, NY
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
hamlethub.com

A Darien Library Card is Your Window to New Worlds

There’s nothing more empowering than a library card. It provides access to books, technology, education, and media resources. It also provides entry to fun and enriching activities for people of all ages. September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month, and Darien Library invites all residents and individuals who work...
DARIEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter: H2O Irrigation Solutions of Connecticut

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT H2O Irrigation...
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Youth Lacrosse Fall Clinics for K - 8!

It's time to register for Fall Ball! Beginners, seasoned players, all in Kindergarten through 8th grade are welcome for this series of Sunday morning clinics which maximize fun and stick skills. We start on September 18th. Plus, RYL is providing a free stick to new K and 1st players (not...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Connecticut's Largest 9/11 Tribute Rides Through Fairfield County on Sunday

Please be patient and plan ahead for delays this Sunday, September 11th from 10 am - noon (ish) as the 21st Annual Connecticut United Ride, Connecticut's largest annual 9/11 tribute, travels through many towns in Fairfield County including Norwalk, Westport, Wilton, Georgetown, Redding, Bethel, Newtown, Monroe, Trumbull, Bridgeport and Fairfield.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
hamlethub.com

Whip Salon Introduces Waxing Services and Facials

Whip Salon Ridgefield is proud to introduce a new aesthetics tech to the team offering waxing and facial treatments. Tonjia Minotti is a graduate of the New York School of Aesthetics in White Plains and is a 20 year veteran of the fashion and beauty industry. She got into this profession because she says she loves seeing clients feel beautiful and confident after treatments with her.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Lash Brow Room

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Lash Brow...
STAMFORD, CT

