We will be holding a winter coat drive for our mission partner, H.O.M.E. They need new or gently used men’s winter jackets, hats, and gloves (no dress coats please). The donation drive is now through September 29. Jackets can be hung in the First Congregational Church of Ridgefield Welcome Center coat rack located at 103 Main Street or put in one of the collection baskets.

RIDGEFIELD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO